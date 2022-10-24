Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Not Living Together-- Rumors Swirl Divorce Is Not Far Off
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage issues spark rumors of divorce.dvsross/Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not off to a good start. The power couple just got married and already show signs of a breakup in their immediate future. Radar Online reported Affleck may have removed his wedding ring.
AEW Top Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk, Chris Jericho Allegedly Spoke With Punk After All Out Brawl
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following the conclusion of the investigation into the brawl at All Out, it’s believed that CM Punk will not be back in AEW. Several of the top people in the company have said he’s done, while several, if not all of the top names are reportedly refusing to work with him. One of those names mentioned was Chris Jericho.
The Challenge Star Says He’ll Do Something With NXT Next Year
The Challenge reality star Mark Long says he’ll be doing something with WWE sometime next year. Long recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed the possibility of doing something with the company, noting that he has an invitation from NXT writer Johnny Russo. “I was...
WWE News: Note on Hulu Content, Candice LeRae Tweets Indi Hartwell, Top 10 NXT Moments
– The saga of WWE content on Hulu continues. PWInsider reports that the latest expiration date for WWE’s Hulu content has been removed again. As noted, this is not the first time this has happened. – Candice LeRae tagged NXT’s Indi Hartwell on Twitter yesterday, noting she got jumped...
Sami Zayn Wants To Join The Great British Bake-Off
In an interview with Metro, Sami Zayn spoke about his love for the Great British Bake-Off and how he hopes to be a part of the show one day. Here are highlights:. On being on the Great British Bake-Off: “I know there’s a new season going on right now, but I haven’t seen any of it yet because it’s on American Netflix, I’m in Canada at the moment. So no spoilers! But one day, one day I’ll get on there. Me and Noel [Fielding] will hang out, crack a few jokes. Paul [Hollywood] can judge my sub-par vegan banana bread or whatever it is. One of these days! I’d have to practice a little bit! Also, being vegan I guess I’d have to wonder if I could use dairy products, or if I would use dairy products. I don’t know – it would be very interesting.”
Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Opinion Changing About Them, Talks Athena’s AEW Dark Match
Booker T says that AEW talent is taking too many unnecessary risks and working too stiff, discussing the topic on his latest podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the situation on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, referencing Hangman Page’s injury in his match against Jon Moxley on last week’s Dynamite and Athena’s match with Jody Threat on AEW Dark: Elevation where Athena got what some felt was overly aggressive.
Road Dogg Explains Weed Reference to ‘Kaz’ During DX Reunion on WWE Raw
– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed a reference to marijuana during the DX reunion on WWE Raw earlier this month. At one point when the group came into the room, Triple H stated, “Smells funny in here, is that you or is that them?” Road Dogg than pointed to the front row and said it was “Kaz.” He explained the reference during the podcast (via WrestlingInc.com):
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy are back in their own holiday special next month, and they’re kidnapping Kevin Bacon. Yep, really. Marvel released the trailer for their latest special on Tuesday and you can check it out below. The special, which arrives on Disney+ on November 25th, sees the...
Bruce Prichard Recalls The Godfather’s Switch To The Goodfather, PTC Trying To Get WWE Kicked Off Television
In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the inspiration behind The Godfather character, the character switch to The Goodfather, and much more. You can read his comments below. Bruce Prichard on the inspiration behind The Godfather character: “The Godfather was The Godfather. You like at Godfather’s...
More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’
It was previously reported that those in CM Punk’s camp have claimed that Larry the dog was hurt during the brawl at All Out, specifically when the Young Bucks burst into the room. It was claimed that the door hit the dog and loosened his teeth, which had to be removed by a veterinarian later on. However, another source called these claims an ‘outright lie’. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke with several eyewitnesses who also claim that the story is made up.
