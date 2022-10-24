ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

3 Texas football players on transfer watch in November

In the next couple of months, we will continue to see the discussion heat up surrounding the NCAA Transfer Portal, and the Texas football program is sure to play an integral role in that conversation. Texas was active in the transfer portal last offseason thanks to some of the aggressive moves that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff made during the winter and spring.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

3 2023 recruits Texas football has on flip watch in November

With the 2023 recruiting cycle winding down, Texas football is getting ready to put the finishing touches in place for the 2023 recruiting class in the next couple of months. Texas has a solid class in place right now, but there are roughly a dozen more priority targets that remain that this coaching staff is working on before the Early Signing Period in December.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Important Decision On Texas

It won't be long until Arch Manning is officially on campus at the University of Texas. The five-star quarterback will officially enroll in January 2023, according to OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson. The early enrollment should give Manning a proper amount of time to get a head start on his college career.
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

Week 9 Texas HS Football 6A Team of the Week

Dripping Springs renewed acquaintances with Lake Travis for the first time since 2011 this past week in a highly anticipated District 25-6A showdown. The Tigers have been highly touted this year and were ranked number 17 in 6A heading into the game. However, the question remained whether they could knock off a 6A heavyweight like Lake Travis.
SPRING, TX
Eater

Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters

Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters. It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks...
AUSTIN, TX
highlandernews.com

Burnet County cow hooks new Guinness book world record

Evidently, size matters much in Texas when it comes to judging cattle. One might say, the longer the horns on a Texas bull or cow, the better. “As a breeder of Texas Longhorns, the question I am asked the most is, ‘How wide are those horns?’” Elizabeth Fritz says. Fritz manages Fritz Longhorns in Corsicana, where she breeds Texas Longhorns. And, she is a member of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America. Each year, the association’s membership holds a horn measuring contest to give their breeders an opportunity to see how their herds compare to other cattle in the industry. Fritz says, the judges measure cattle horns according to three categories:
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November

Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Rain and storms possible as front moves in to Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The sunny streak marches on today with big changes expected on Friday. Sunshine for the win today with a warm breeze coming off the Gulf in advance of the next storm system allowing highs to return to the low 80s. This will also lead to increasing clouds...
AUSTIN, TX
