Las Vegas, NV

Citrus County Chronicle

Biden returns to Pennsylvania to boost Fetterman, other Dems

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — If a president's most precious commodity is time, there is no place more valuable politically for the White House this midterm year than Pennsylvania. The White House has showered attention on the Keystone State — Biden's birthplace — in the final run-up to Nov. 8,...
Citrus County Chronicle

Official: 2021 Colorado wildfire losses surpass $2 billion

DENVER (AP) — A wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and businesses in suburban Denver last winter caused more than $2 billion in losses, making it by far the costliest in Colorado history, the state insurance commissioner said. Commissioner Michael Conway provided the updated estimate last week during a...
Citrus County Chronicle

'Burn boss' arrest inflames Western land use tensions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but...
