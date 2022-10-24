Read full article on original website
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment
MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
AEW Top Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk, Chris Jericho Allegedly Spoke With Punk After All Out Brawl
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following the conclusion of the investigation into the brawl at All Out, it’s believed that CM Punk will not be back in AEW. Several of the top people in the company have said he’s done, while several, if not all of the top names are reportedly refusing to work with him. One of those names mentioned was Chris Jericho.
Sami Zayn Comments On Rumors Of Facing Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber
In an interview with The Mirror, Sami Zayn spoke about the possibility of challenging Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber, which will be in Montreal. Zayn is from Laval, less than an hour away in the same province. Here are highlights:. On his storyline with the Bloodline and where it...
WWE News: Note on Hulu Content, Candice LeRae Tweets Indi Hartwell, Top 10 NXT Moments
– The saga of WWE content on Hulu continues. PWInsider reports that the latest expiration date for WWE’s Hulu content has been removed again. As noted, this is not the first time this has happened. – Candice LeRae tagged NXT’s Indi Hartwell on Twitter yesterday, noting she got jumped...
Various News: Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Glacier Working on Autobiography
– PWInsider reports that Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. Also, Impact has announced that Laredo Kid will face Black Taurus on Before The Imapct at 7:15 pm EST on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact! Plus.
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 6 Results: WOW Championship Match, More
WOW – Women Of Wrestling presented the sixth episode of its relaunch over the weekend, with a WOW Championship defense and more. You can see the full results from the syndicated show below, as reported by Cagematch.net:. * WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Adriana Gambino & Gigi...
Ric Flair Called Kevin Nash Following Passing Of Nash’s Son
Ric Flair reached out to Kevin Nash following the tragic passing of Nash’s son Tristen last week. As reported last week, Tristen passed at just 26 years old. Flair, who lost his own son Reid at 25 in 2013, noted on the latest episode of To Be The Man for Ad Free Shows that he spoke with Nash on the phone. You can see a could of exceprts from Flair’s comments below, per Wrestling Inc:
Hall’s Dynamite Review – October 26, 2022
We’re well on our way to Full Gear and now it seems that we have a World Title main event. Last week saw MJF announce that he will be cashing in his chip at Full Gear, though the question is who he will be challenging. This week, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be defending against Penta El Cero Miedo. Let’s get to it.
Lita Visits Haunted House With Effy (Pic)
Lita and Effy took a trip to a haunted house in Atlanta, and a picture is online. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture to her Twitter account of herself and the GCW star at Netherworld Haunted House, as you can see below. Your Halloween is not complete if...
CMLL Amazonas Del Mundo Results 10.25.22: Elimination Tag Match, More
CMLL held its first-ever all-womens show on Tuesday with CMLL Amazonas Del Mundo, and the results are online. The show took place in Guadalajara, Mexico and streamed on CMLL’s Facebook; you can see the results below, per Fightful:. * Hera, Olimpia & Mysteriosa defeated Sexy Sol, Valkyria & Náutica....
AEW News: Swerve Strickland Teases Halloween Look For Rampage, California Tickets On Sale
– Swerve Strickland is teasing a special Halloween-inspired look for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. Strickland posted to his Twitter account with photos of a special glow-in-the-dark facepaint job, as you can see below:. – AEW is returning to California in January, and tickets for the show are online....
HOOK Appears After AEW Dynamite Goes Off the Air
HOOK came out for the live audience after this week’s AEW Dynamite ended. PWInsider reports that followed the cameras turning off, MJF recovered from his attack and headed to the back under his own power. Tony Khan then appeared and introduced HOOK, who came out and held up the FTW Championship before going backstage again.
WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Preview Clip, Survivor Series 2022 on Home Video in January, Top 10 Devastating Knockouts
– WWE released a new preview clip for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel:. – PWInsider reports that WWE Survivor Series 2022 will release on home video on January 10, 2023. The event will feature the first-ever WWE main roster WarGames match. – Today’s WWE Top 10 showcased...
Note on Who Convinced The Kingdom To Join AEW
As previously reported, The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) have all signed full-time deals with AEW. The trio recently debuted on an episode of Rampage, and Taven will challenge Wardlow on tonight’s episode. It was noted at the time that they signed deals with AEW, not ROH.
Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that Tenille Dashwood, formerly Emma in WWE, is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis. It is believed that she will return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge. Dashwood recently wrapped up a run with Impact in August when her contract expired. She...
Various News: WWE Moonsault Halloween NFT Drop, Robbery Suspect Caught Wearing Title Belt Replica, Chris Nowinski Profiled by New York Times
– WWEMoonsault.com has some new Halloween-themed NFTs available featuring WWE Superstars Kane, Rhea Ripley, and The Boogeyman. – KWTX.com reports that suspect of an armed robbery from Tuesday (Oct. 25) in Temple, Texas was seen wearing a WWE Championship replica title belt. You can see pictures of the robbery suspect wearing the belt at the above link.
The Challenge Star Says He’ll Do Something With NXT Next Year
The Challenge reality star Mark Long says he’ll be doing something with WWE sometime next year. Long recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed the possibility of doing something with the company, noting that he has an invitation from NXT writer Johnny Russo. “I was...
MLW One-Shot To Be Available For Streaming
Major League Wrestling has announced that their MLW One-Shot will be available to stream with a special director’s cut. It’s available for free on several streaming outlets. MLW One-Shot available for first-time ever to stream. Director’s Cut available exclusively on Pro Wrestling TV. Never before seen director’s...
Bray Wyatt Segment Officially Announced For WWE Smackdown
Bray Wyatt is going to “address his demons” on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE took to Twitter on Friday to share a video in which Megan Morant announced that Wyatt will appear on tonight’s show. The updated lineup for tonight’s show, which airs on FOX...
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:. * Undisputed WWE Universal...
