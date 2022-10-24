ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov outlines priorities for education

Governor Beshear is unveiling an education plan he wants the General Assembly to pass during next year’s regular session. Beshear says his plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the pandemic and years of denied pay raises for teachers. The governor is asking lawmakers to provide...
Western Kentucky stays ‘green’ in COVID-19 update

Western Kentucky remains green on the statewide COVID 19 Community Spread Level Map and Governor Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to be vaccinated and boosted before the upcoming holiday season. While this week’s case count was up slightly from last, the governor says the decreased positivity rate that came with...
Activists discuss Constitutional Amendment 2 on Kentucky Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Constitutional Amendment 2, a pro-life measure going before Kentucky voters on Nov. 8, was the focus of debate on KET's Kentucky Tonight program on Monday evening, sparking accusations of misinformation from both sides of the abortion issue. Constitutional Amendment 2, if ratified in November, would...
Where to get rid of old prescription drugs in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend. The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely...
Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
Abortion in Kentucky: What a vote for or against Amendment 2 will do

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A whopping $3.6 million has been raised to pay for campaigns for and against Amendment 2. Yard signs, billboards and television ads are being employed to sway voters. One TV spot declares its passage would mean "no abortions, no exceptions." Another claims that "radical, out-of-state activists...
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
