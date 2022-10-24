The 2022 NFL season is in full swing, and as we inch closer to the halfway mark, let us take a look at the potential first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Entering Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, the race for the playoffs is officially on in both conferences. Also, at the same time, the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is on, and right now, the Detroit Lions would have the very first selection, likely turning the page at quarterback.

