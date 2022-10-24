Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock performance and analyst projections
Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $RTX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter. Ad•Magceutics. Ad•Rex MD. Ad•BeverlyHills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler. Ad•Capital One Shopping.
Yahoo!
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $WBA performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Yahoo!
Meta stock is in free fall
Meta (META) shares plunged more than 22% on Thursday morning after the Facebook parent reported the prior day that its revenue declined last quarter and missed analysts' expectations. The bad news comes as the social media giant pushes harder into the metaverse, the 3-D virtual world that inspired the company's...
Comments / 0