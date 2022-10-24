Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Omaha Police adding mounted patrol routes in Blackstone, South Omaha parks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is expanding the routes of the mounted patrol units in central and south Omaha. For those who live near or work in Blackstone, the mounted patrol may become a more regular sighting. The patrol helped with an event in early October and added Blackstone to their list of routes to patrol weekly or bi-weekly.
WOWT
UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police situation on the UNO campus had the community on heightened alert for about an hour Friday night. At about 5:50 p.m., an alert went out to UNO students and faculty advising them to stay away from the Dodge Street campus — and to stay inside if they were already there until authorities confirmed that the matter had been resolved.
KETV.com
Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school
Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
WOWT
Quadruple-homicide suspect to appear in northeast Nebraska court next week
Two lawsuits that made big waves in this year's primary elections in Nebraska have been dismissed. Courtroom outburst, no bond for Omaha murder suspect. The 27-year-old Omaha double-murder suspect was in Douglas County court for the first time after refusing to appear in court Thursday.
WOWT
Courtroom outburst, no bond for Omaha murder suspect
Two lawsuits that made big waves in this year's primary elections in Nebraska have been dismissed. A road near UNMC will be closed for two weeks because of a water main break that gushed water near 42nd and Harney. Nebraska Senator Brewer returns to Ukraine. Updated: 7 hours ago. A...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in Omaha after barricading in hotel room
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man with multiple felony warrants was arrested after he barricaded himself, a woman, and an infant inside of a hotel room in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers tried to do a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Chargernear 108th and L St. at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. The driver was 30-year-old Dadreon Mason and refused to stop before driving away.
WOWT
Omaha water main break
Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A person has been taken into custody for threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM UTC. With inflation, it's...
WOWT
Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon. According to NSP, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a trooper observed a westbound Toyota Highlander speeding at 96 miles per hour on I-80 in Lincoln. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 402, but the vehicle accelerated and fled westbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
WOWT
Police: Man arrested after hostage situation at Omaha motel
The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. When Omaha's city council voted to approve preliminary plans for a new Costco in West Omaha, it reminded Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike of a missed opportunity.
WOWT
Court documents allege Omaha double-murder suspect killed victims with hammer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect recently extradited from Iowa appears in court. Talk of the Invasion of the Body Snatchers and the Cold War were just a few of the gems 27-year-old Gage Walter mentioned during his court hearing for double murder. Walter scoffed at being charged...
KETV.com
No one injured after truck crashes into building near Sapp Bros in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — No one was injured after a truck crashed into a building near Sapp Bros in Omaha on Thursday morning. Around 6:10 a.m., a pickup truck traveling westbound on the Sapp Brothers Drive access road lost control, according to witnesses. Witnesses said the truck then went across...
WOWT
Detailing 180th Street expansion project in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who live, work, or visit south Elkhorn know how jammed up things get every day, in every direction, around 180th and Pacific. “There are accidents literally every week here,” Custom Blinds and Design area marketing manager Jim Korff said. “I’ve personally swept up glass and bumpers in just the last two weeks.”
WOWT
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
WOWT
Suspect in custody after threat made about Elkhorn middle school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect in the social media threat about an Elkhorn middle school was in custody Thursday, authorities said. The school district sent out a letter to staff and families Thursday afternoon saying the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had someone in custody and that “no active threat remains.”
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. When Omaha's city council voted to approve preliminary plans for a new Costco in West Omaha, it reminded Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike of a missed opportunity. National Drug Takeback Day in Omaha-metro. Updated: 21 hours ago.
doniphanherald.com
Man charged in double slaying brought back to Omaha from Iowa
OMAHA -- A 27-year-old Omaha man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of his grandmother and great-grandmother has been booked into the Douglas County Jail. Gage Walter, who was extradited from Des Moines on Tuesday, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of...
WOWT
Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue
The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. Omaha police say charges are pending against the man who sparked a police standoff at a southwest Omaha motel. Driver identified...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Killed In Fiery Crash In Iowa
A 32 year old Lincoln man was killed in a one vehicle crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa last Sunday morning. Police say 32 year old Darian Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators say Davis was northbound on I-29 around 4:00 a.m. when his...
KETV.com
Omaha metro middle school receives school shooting threat, Douglas County sheriff confirms
ELKHORN, Neb. — Law enforcement confirmed that a school shooting threat was made to an Omaha metro middle school on Thursday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. According to a letter sent to Elkhorn Ridge families...
WOWT
Omaha double-murder suspect refuses to appear in Douglas County Court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A double-murder suspect extradited from Iowa to face charges in the deaths of two women in August was due in Douglas County Court on Thursday morning, but he wouldn’t go. Gage Walter, 27, was returned to Douglas County Jail from Des Moines earlier this week....
Comments / 0