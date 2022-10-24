OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police situation on the UNO campus had the community on heightened alert for about an hour Friday night. At about 5:50 p.m., an alert went out to UNO students and faculty advising them to stay away from the Dodge Street campus — and to stay inside if they were already there until authorities confirmed that the matter had been resolved.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO