Following the Monroe County primary election races
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Monroe County will decide who will take three contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions along with a school referendum. Among the county-wide elections are the county commissioner, recorder and sheriff. You can follow along below for the latest […]
More early voting locations to open in Vigo County next week
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting Saturday - you'll have more opportunities to vote early in Vigo County. You will be able to vote at The Haute City center and the Vigo County Annex. Haute City Center will be open from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. The Vigo County Annex...
No one is running for Jasper County, Illinois Assessor... what happens now?
NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - For the past several months, leaders in Jasper County, Illinois has tried many different ways to secure a county assessor. Current Jasper County Assessor Paul Woods is retiring after twenty-eight years. No one has ran as assessor to replace Woods. Following the 2022 Primary Election, there...
"I can do that because I believe in myself." Terre Haute North's marching band heading to regional competition
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute North Patriot Brigade is marching on to a big regional competition. The group consisting of winds, brass, percussion, and guard members is taking its show, Cirque Noir, to the Midstates Competition in Cincinnati, Ohio. At Midstates, the group will compete against other bands from Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania to win the title of Midstates champion.
Interview With a Local – Anne Pratt
Have you ever been on a trip and met someone that made an impact on you? Maybe they were incredibly welcoming or made the new place you were visiting seem less scary. Sometimes a friendly face is all it takes to turn a bad trip into a good one. This is our goal with our Interview With a Local Series; to introduce you to new people—familiar faces—who we hope will not only make your visit to our small towns in Knox County better but also make you want to come back and see more.
New VPD officer sworn in
The Vincennes Police Department continues to work on getting fully staffed. Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand updated the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety earlier this week…. Rookie Officer Johnathan Murray was sworn in Wednesday by the Mayor and will be publicly sworn in at city meetings next...
THPD Chief apologizes over officers’ online remarks
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute Police Department Supervisor is under investigation following comments made on social media reportedly aimed at other local law enforcement agencies. THPD Chief Shawn Keen revealed the situation in response to questions regarding a letter he sent apologizing for the remarks to other agencies in the area. While […]
Blues at the Crossroads takes its final bow
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Blues at the Crossroads reportedly, has come to an end. According to a release posted by festival organizer Connie Wrin, poor attendance in the last two years combined with other factors has led to the decision to end the festival. While anticipation was high for the 2022 festival, bad weather […]
Organizer announces an end to a popular Terre Haute festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute festival is no more. In a letter from Blues at the Crossroads Festival organizer Connie Wrin to festival supporters, she says the downtown festival has "come to an end." Wrin cites rising costs and poor attendance over the last two years.
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
Rivet Students Evacuated
A reported incident caused a Vincennes school to be evacuated this morning. Vincennes Rivet Middle-High school students were evacuated from the school on Barnett Street this morning. Parents were informed of the incident around 9:45-am via an automated phone call from school officials. The statement said that an incident had...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
Power outage affects 5K for a time in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy crews are working to restore power after two squirrels got into the Allendale Substation on Terre Haute’s south side and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon. According to Rick Burger with Duke, power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. As of 2:49 p.m., Duke Energy’s outage […]
Martin County Council Cancels Meeting Over LIT Tax
The Martin County Council has decided to cancel the public meeting scheduled for tonight at Shoals. The purpose of the meeting was to consider adoption of a LIT Tax to help fund a county-run EMS service. A LIT tax is a local income tax that can be used by cities,...
A shot and a miss: Larry Bird Museum within the new convention center delayed
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction delays will force the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board to push back the opening of the Larry Bird Museum. The museum was previously set to open in the spring of 2023. Under proposal, Larry Bird museum construction in the convention center would wrap this...
Witches on Bikes spreading joy while giving back to community
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Around one hundred and sixty witches will be trading in their brooms for bikes on Saturday. Witches on Bike started last year when thirty-two women decided to dress up as witches and ride bikes around Vincennes just to cackle and spread some Halloween happiness. "At the...
"Everyone is involved with agriculture..." Portion of Inflation Reduction Act aims to help farmers
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, some farmers could receive some relief after several years of hardships. Terry Hayhurst is a co-owner of Hayhurst Farms in Vigo County. He said he has had good luck with this year's crop of corn and soybeans. But, inflation made everything come at a higher cost.
Parke County REMC celebrates the groundbreaking for its new home
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County company is celebrating its future home. The Parke County REMC and Parke Professional Services held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning. The electric company has been at its current location since the 1940s. We spoke with REMC's CEO, Chadd Jenkins, about what this...
Power restored after thousands left in the dark on Terre Haute's southside
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting thousands of Duke Energy customers on the south side of Terre Haute Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., about 5,000 customers were reported without power. The outages run along US Highway 41, south of Interstate 70 and north of Harlan Drive.
