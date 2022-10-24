ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

SpaceX rocket launch spotted over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you saw a strange object hurtling across the sky over Las Vegas on Thursday, you're not alone. The item was actually a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. After launch, the rocket headed southeast, meaning the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Angels of Las Vegas to host three 'Stuff The Truck' weekend food drives

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit is looking to help those in need during multiple food drives taking place through November. Las Vegas-based charity Angels of Las Vegas will be hosting their first annual 'Stuff The Truck' event starting the weekend of Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Wellness Wednesday: Excessive cell phone use

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Wellness Wednesday. Pain Specialist Robert Odell from the Neuropathy and Pain Centers of Las Vegas joins us with more on the health risks that come with excessive cellphone usage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ticket sale dates announced for Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula One has announced dates for when the first batch of tickets will go on sale for next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix race. Public on-sale will open on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 p.m. PT at F1LasVegasGP.com, the racing circuit revealed on Wednesday. Pre-sale...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Blood drive to be hosted at Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The American Red Cross of Nevada is joining the Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay for a blood drive. Don't worry; the sharks won't be close by. The blood drive will be on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive free parking and a ticket to the aquarium, valid until Dec. 16, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Particle Ink: Speed of Dark

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Particle Ink: Speed of Dark. On Halloween, it's taking things up a notch with 'light-mare.'. Joining us now with more is performer and dance captain Dani Malloney.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Katy Perry announces 2023 residency dates at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music fans can live the 'teenage dream' because Katy Perry is coming back to Las Vegas. The pop superstar is extending the residency "Katy Perry: PLAY" at Resorts World Theatre into 2023. KatyCats will have another chance to hear her top hits at 14 new...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

First 24/7 bacon concept, Bacon Nation, opens it doors in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A bacon house has arrived in downtown Las Vegas. Bacon Nation has officially opened its doors on the second floor of the D Las Vegas. The restaurant is set to serve elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Colleagues, family remember fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai at funeral

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fellow officers and family members shared their memories of Truong Thai during the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer's funeral on Friday. Friday's procession began at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. Dozens of law enforcement officers helped escort Thai's casket down the Las Vegas Strip and through the southeast valley before arriving at Central Church in Henderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lee Canyon bike park wrapping up successful 'soft opening' season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lee Canyon is wrapping up its very first bike park season before gearing up for winter. The resort converted a ski lift to accommodate mountain bikes this summer, allowing bicyclists a new way to get away from the heat. They say the last two months...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

143 citations issued by police for crosswalk enforcement event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies handed out more than 100 citations to drivers who didn’t stop for the bright yellow chicken crossing the road in front of Spring Valley High School on Friday. Officers held the enforcement event to promote pedestrian safety ahead of Halloween.
LAS VEGAS, NV

