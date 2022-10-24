Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
The Mob Museum hosts free outdoor community celebration for Nevada Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum is providing free access to learn more about the valley's history on Nevada Day. Bring the family to a free community celebration at the new Event Plaza on Friday, October 28 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to indulge...
news3lv.com
SpaceX rocket launch spotted over Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you saw a strange object hurtling across the sky over Las Vegas on Thursday, you're not alone. The item was actually a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. After launch, the rocket headed southeast, meaning the...
news3lv.com
Angels of Las Vegas to host three 'Stuff The Truck' weekend food drives
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit is looking to help those in need during multiple food drives taking place through November. Las Vegas-based charity Angels of Las Vegas will be hosting their first annual 'Stuff The Truck' event starting the weekend of Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th.
news3lv.com
Group involved with proposed Strip arena to commit $2 billion to Moulin Rouge Project
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After several failed attempts, a group says it's committing $2 billion to rebuild the Moulin Rouge located in Downtown Las Vegas and help revitalize the Historic Westside. "This is not going to take millions this is going to take billions, otherwise I wouldn't be here,”...
news3lv.com
Circa Las Vegas hosts luxe masquerade party to start Halloween weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa Resort and Casino is hosting a luxe masquerade party to kick off the holiday weekend. Ryan Clark, the lead bartender, at Circa's Legacy Club, joined us to share all the details.
news3lv.com
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: Excessive cell phone use
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Wellness Wednesday. Pain Specialist Robert Odell from the Neuropathy and Pain Centers of Las Vegas joins us with more on the health risks that come with excessive cellphone usage.
news3lv.com
Ticket sale dates announced for Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula One has announced dates for when the first batch of tickets will go on sale for next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix race. Public on-sale will open on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 p.m. PT at F1LasVegasGP.com, the racing circuit revealed on Wednesday. Pre-sale...
news3lv.com
Blood drive to be hosted at Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The American Red Cross of Nevada is joining the Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay for a blood drive. Don't worry; the sharks won't be close by. The blood drive will be on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive free parking and a ticket to the aquarium, valid until Dec. 16, 2022.
news3lv.com
Flags in Nevada ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Flags at Nevada state buildings have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Friday in observance of the funeral for Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued the order, which will take effect from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Oct. 28.
news3lv.com
Particle Ink: Speed of Dark
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Particle Ink: Speed of Dark. On Halloween, it's taking things up a notch with 'light-mare.'. Joining us now with more is performer and dance captain Dani Malloney.
news3lv.com
Katy Perry announces 2023 residency dates at Resorts World
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music fans can live the 'teenage dream' because Katy Perry is coming back to Las Vegas. The pop superstar is extending the residency "Katy Perry: PLAY" at Resorts World Theatre into 2023. KatyCats will have another chance to hear her top hits at 14 new...
news3lv.com
Metro police must pay $86,000 in attorney fees stemming from Lombardo email lawsuit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A court order obtained by News 3 revealed the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) must pay out attorney fees and costs totaling over $86,000, stemming from a lawsuit involving Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s email account. The money will likely be paid with...
news3lv.com
First 24/7 bacon concept, Bacon Nation, opens it doors in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A bacon house has arrived in downtown Las Vegas. Bacon Nation has officially opened its doors on the second floor of the D Las Vegas. The restaurant is set to serve elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
news3lv.com
Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard head to Nevada to drum up votes for midterms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two former presidential contenders are heading to the Silver State this week to get out the vote for November's midterm election. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, announced he will headline events in Reno and Las Vegas on Friday. Sanders's campaign team says he will be...
news3lv.com
Colleagues, family remember fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai at funeral
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fellow officers and family members shared their memories of Truong Thai during the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer's funeral on Friday. Friday's procession began at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. Dozens of law enforcement officers helped escort Thai's casket down the Las Vegas Strip and through the southeast valley before arriving at Central Church in Henderson.
news3lv.com
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
news3lv.com
Lee Canyon bike park wrapping up successful 'soft opening' season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lee Canyon is wrapping up its very first bike park season before gearing up for winter. The resort converted a ski lift to accommodate mountain bikes this summer, allowing bicyclists a new way to get away from the heat. They say the last two months...
news3lv.com
143 citations issued by police for crosswalk enforcement event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies handed out more than 100 citations to drivers who didn’t stop for the bright yellow chicken crossing the road in front of Spring Valley High School on Friday. Officers held the enforcement event to promote pedestrian safety ahead of Halloween.
news3lv.com
DW Bistro celebrates 12 years in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — DW Bistro is celebrating 12 years in Las Vegas with the launch of a new dinner menu. Joining us now with more is owner Bryce Krausman and chef Dalton Wilson.
