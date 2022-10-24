Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com
Moonburger outpost in New Paltz eyes spring opening
The little storefront occupied for years by Mexicali Blue’s New Paltz branch, at 87 Main Street, is an enviable location despite its cramped quarters. It’s tucked in right next to one of the Village’s most iconic eateries and watering holes: P & G’s, a destination fabled since the late 1940s (when it was still called Pat & George’s) and still going strong. Whoever took over the spot after Mexicali Blue closed at the end of September was going to have to cope with the formidable competition, even while basking in P & G’s reflected glory.
hudsonvalleyone.com
A Woodstock Halloween
The Woodstock Chamber of Arts and Commerce and The Secret City are partnering to bring the annual Woodstock Halloween celebration to life. A staple of the cultural calendar and a hallmark of the town’s many annual celebrations, Woodstock Halloween takes place at 5p.m., Monday, October 31, on the Village Green in Woodstock, where Mill Hill Road, Tinker Street and Rock City Road meet.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Autumnal walk Hudson Valley labyrinth reflects changing seasons
The public is invited to an autumnal labyrinth walk within the gardens of St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Woodstock on Friday, October 28 from 5 to 6 p.m. “During the walk, we will share in a quiet, reflective practice that comes at this time of seasonal change,” noted organizer Dana Patton. Pamphlets will be available to help guide newcomers to the practice of walking the labyrinth.
It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving
Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
Spectacular Rhinebeck Restaurant Reveals New Outdoor Dining Plan
We can't always find something good that came out of the pandemic but one thing I believe that changed for the better was people's willingness to enjoy a meal outdoors and our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants being able to make that happen. I think that a lot of people thought...
Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?
There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties campsite opponents seek Woodstock help
Concerned residents once again asked for Woodstock Town Board support in stopping Terramor, a proposed 75-site high-end camping project in West Saugerties, near the Woodstock town line. Richard Buck of Woodstock, who is also member of Residents Against Terramor, warned the Town Board at its October 18 meeting about the...
womanaroundtown.com
Take An Old-Timey Ride on The Catskill Mountain Railroad
The kids oohed and ahhed as we passed Ulster County farmlands, now stripped of their corn and as flat as a pancake, and then surrounded by a forest of green, gold, red, and orange foliage. The “woo woo” of the whistle announced our arrival, causing traffic along major routes in this Kingston area to halt as the red lights of the “train crossing” sign blinked under overcast skies. Even on a grey day, Ulster County’s panoramic views are still a stunner and one way to enjoy them is a ride on the Catskills Mountain Railroad (CMRR). The train ride takes off from Kingston’s Plaza Station and heads east, and for the next 45 minutes, the views are spectacular; it’s a way to slow down and enjoy the scenery and think back to long ago times when this railroad was a major transport for tourists, freight, and goods going down to the city, then bringing city travelers up to the grand hotels of the Catskills.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Co-creator of ‘Artists Talk on Art’ to talk on art in Woodstock
The Woodstock Library Forum will present the multi-talented Douglas I. Sheer in a talk about his life in art and his 48 years leading Artists Talk on Art (ATOA), 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at the Library, 5 Library Lane, Woodstock. Douglas Sheer was one of three people who...
Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022
Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Lecture on Old Dutch Church archaeology, Kingston Dutch Colonial family
The Hurley Heritage Society will host an online presentation and lecture featuring the DeWitt Cousins of Uncovering History and the DeWitt Family Historical Society on October 27 at 7 p.m. They will discuss the facts, findings and lore surrounding the Kingston Old Dutch Church archaeological exhumation of their ancestors, Dutch settlers who once lived in Wiltwyck/Kingston and surrounding towns in the 17th century.
Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home
It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School
If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Huge 3 Day H.V.Maker’s Mart Coming to Poughkeepsie Historic Site
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. I hate to rush things, but it’s true. Less than a month away. By the time the meal and the dishes are done, it’s already time to pull out the leftovers. But there is more to do here in the Hudson Valley other than eat all weekend. A lot of people like to get out and start their holiday shopping.
1 Severely Injured After SUV Drives Into Hudson Valley Firehouse
Police in the Hudson Valley are trying to figure out how an SUV ended up driving into a local firehouse. One person was badly hurt. During the late afternoon hours on Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a firehouse in the Village of Chester. SUV Crashes Into Village of Chester, New...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Autumn rains enhance foliage, pine beetles battled
The Hudson Valley is nearing its peak foliage this coming week, with the Shawangunk Ridge and Catskill Forest Reserve exploding in crimson reds, tangerine orange, canary yellow, muted gold and every color along the vast autumnal palette. Despite these wild splashes and surges of colors lighting up the hills and the valley, the drought and extreme heat from the summer are having their impact on the brilliance of the fall foliage, according to the New York State Department of Environment Conservation (DEC).
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire causes heavy damage to Monticello house
MONTICELLO- A three-alarm house fire kept first responders busy for seven hours on Thursday at 132 Haddock Road in Monticello. The fire was called in shortly after 8 a.m. A 59-year-old man sustained burns to his upper body, according to EMS personnel at the scene. He had jumped out of...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Former Saugerties High School basketball phenom has been arrested for strangulation of a woman
Dior Johnson, 18, a former Saugerties High School (SHS) boy’s basketball phenom, is facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after an alleged incident that occurred during the evening of Monday, September 5 and the following morning. Johnson, was arrested by the Pittsburgh Police Department on Tuesday, October 7.
Comments / 0