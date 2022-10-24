Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Janice Ann Brown, 76, of Brownwood
Janice Ann (Leatherwood) Brown, 76, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Heartland Funeral Home. The Funeral will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 1719 9th St, Brownwood, TX Monday, October...
koxe.com
Leon Hasserodt, 82, of Coleman
Leon Hasserodt, age 82, of Coleman, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Carolyn Lynn Schwartz, 65, of Goldthwaite
Carolyn Lynn Schwartz, 65 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Goldthwaite, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, October 28, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 29, at 11:00 am at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel in Goldthwaite. Interment will be at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
koxe.com
Gloria Valles, 63, of Brownwood
Gloria Granado Valles, 63, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. A visitation with family will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with the Rosary from 7:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 30,...
koxe.com
Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast to be Held at HPU
Area residents and visitors are invited to the 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center, located at 1219 Fisk Street in Brownwood. North Lake Community Church in May will lead and coordinate the event.
koxe.com
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
koxe.com
Valerie Sue White, 76, and Roger White, 86, of Coleman
Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
koxe.com
Outright District Championship Within Grasp for Lions Friday Night
The No. 10 Brownwood Lions have already secured a share of their first district championship since 2010 and can claim the 2-4A Division I crown outright with a road victory over the Andrews Mustangs. Kickoff for the regular season finale for the Lions (7-2, 3-0) at Andrews (5-3, 1-1) is...
brownwoodnews.com
House for Rent in Early, TX
$1500 per month partly furnished and 1 month security deposit to be paid with 1st month’s rent.
brownwoodnews.com
koxe.com
Brownwood ISD Highlights New ‘Space and Places’ for Mental Health
October is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Brownwood ISD (BISD) Mental Health program continues to shine a light on the importance of providing care for mental and behavioral struggles in students. Mental health affects emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how people think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how students, in particular, handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Strong mental health influences every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.
koxe.com
Big Turnout on Day Two of Early Voting
Early voting continued on a brisk pace Tuesday on the second day of voting. Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks reported 734 early voters Tuesday, 34 more than day one and now a total of 1,434 votes cast in the first two days. State races on the ballot include Governor,...
Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star
RISING STAR, TX – A domestic disturbance on Sunday escalated into a family shooting outside of Rising Star. According to the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, on the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his…
koxe.com
Slight Increase in Local COVID Cases in Weekly Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 26 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 26 positives this week, 1 were PCR, and 25 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 8 cases met the breakthrough definition. There were 20 cases reported last week. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
koxe.com
Brown County Inmate Escapes Work Crew, Recaptured
On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 2:23 pm, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office had an inmate, Sergio Castillo, assigned to a work crew at Precinct 3 County barn, walk away from his work detail. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, along with Early Police Department, Brownwood Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety, began a man hunt for Castillo. At 2:59 pm, Castillo was located on Hwy 183 S., where he was taken into custody without any further incident. Castillo will be charged with Escape from Custody, a Third Degree Felony.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 10/21/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from October 14 through October 20:. Bagley-Schultz, Kayle Nicole, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Espinoza, Ryan Nathaniel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Carter, Harold James, Failure to ID Fugitive. Jackson, Gyriel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Weber, Jacques Albert...
koxe.com
Heavy Voter Turnout Continued Wednesday
There was another good turnout of early voters Wednesday in Brown County. A total of 702 votes were cast yesterday. That makes a total of 2,136 for the first three days. Early voting continues today 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Elections Office, 613 North Fisk. Early voting ends...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 24
On Friday, October 14, Deputy Saydie Bradley received a call of an illegal dumping in a rock bluff on Sailboat Dr. in May. A report was made. On Friday, October 21, Deputy John Geis was dispatched to CR 180. This was in regard to a deer carcass, which was disposed on the side of the rode. Information was gathered, and a report was made.
HAPPENING NOW: Prison bus crashes in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A prison bus crashed in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 about 25 miles west of Cross Plains sometime around 3:00 p.m. It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, which involved a small, white car and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus. Witnesses say there […]
koxe.com
Early Voting Turnout Maintains Brisk Pace
For the fourth day in a row Thursday, early voting crossed the 700 mark in Brown County. On Thursday, a total of 704 voters cast their ballots at the Brown County Elections Office. That is a four-day total of 2,840. Early voting today is from 8 to 5 and early...
Comments / 0