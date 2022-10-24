RISING STAR, TX – A domestic disturbance on Sunday escalated into a family shooting outside of Rising Star. According to the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, on the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his…

RISING STAR, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO