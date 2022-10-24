ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHOP's Robyn Dixon Says She Wouldn't Have Gotten Back Together with Juan If They Weren't Broke

The Real Housewives of Potomac star reveals at BravoCon 2022 why she credits the show and their financial situation for a second shot at love There have been a lot of lost marriages over the years within Bravo's Real Housewives franchises, but one who came back stronger than other was Potomac's Robyn Dixon, who credits the show and being broke for saving her marriage to ex-husband and current fiancé Juan Dixon. "I will be honest, if Juan and I were not broke and honestly if we weren't on the show, we probably...
Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’

Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem looked super different in her younger years

Fans of 90 Day Fiance admit that Angela Deem is “almost unrecognizable” in old photos from when she was a young woman. Angela has been on the show trying to marry her partner, Micheal, for years now but viewers aren’t her biggest fans as of recently. Despite...
Eddie Murphy to ‘pay $35,000 in monthly child support’ to ex-partner Melanie B

Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to pay his former partner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown US$35,000 (approximately £31,569) each month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter.Brown, also known as Mel B, gave birth to daughter Angel Iris in November 2007 during a romance with the comedian. Murphy initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was Murphy.According to the Daily Mail, court documents seen by the publication show that the pair agreed to a new child support arrangement two years after Brown requested additional financial...
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
Shereé Whitfield Reveals Who She Would Like To Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta

It’s been a while since we’ve been in the glory days of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and fans have been very vocal about who they’d want to see return to the series someday. Typically, we hear a lot about our good sis NeNe Leakes, high-class attorney miss Phaedra Parks, and the effortlessly hilarious Porsha […] The post Shereé Whitfield Reveals Who She Would Like To Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta appeared first on Reality Tea.
Sheree Whitfield Compares Martell Holt to Todd Tucker + Kenya Moore Throws A Little Shade

Martell Holt is already clashing with the RHOA ladies?. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt may soon be splitting his time on television. As we recently reported, it was said he recently filmed for “Real Housewives of Atlanta”. This is due to the fact that he was Sheree Whitfield‘s plus-one. A while ago, Sheree confirmed that they are currently dating. And things were going so well that Sheree felt comfortable enough to introduce Martell to friends and family members. While she said the relationship wasn’t serious yet, Sheree is still having a good time getting to know Martell better. Interestingly enough, it was Kenya Moore who had to inform Andy Cohen of Martell’s past. At the RHOA reunion, Kenya said that Martell cheated on his ex-wife Melody Holt many times. He even fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry.
