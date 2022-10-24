Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Panthers U17 team wins 2022 Beekman Cup
Over the Columbus Day break, the Lynbrook East Rockaway Panthers Girls’ U17 soccer team traveled to Poughquag for the 22nd Annual Beekman Cup. The team went undefeated as they faced competitors from three of the top 30 ranked Early Development Program teams in the state. The Panthers team notched...
nassauobserver.com
Sports Options Grow At Massapequa’s Berner Middle School
There are now more athletic opportunities for sports-minded students at Berner Middle School in Massapequa. The district has created a competitive cheerleading team and an expansion of its intramural program. The new cheerleading team is a response to student interest and will be open to seventh- and eighth-graders in the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Homecoming ‘Rocks’ new sports complex
East Rockaway High School hosted its annual Homecoming parade on Saturday, Oct. 22, the district’s first big event since the debut of its newly renovated sports complex. The parade was led by the flashing lights and blaring sirens of the local fire department, which kicked off the spectacle on Saturday afternoon. It also included a colorful array of handmade banners representing each of the East Rockaway sports programs, their team of energetic cheerleaders, the melodic sound of the marching band, and the throngs of faithful fans who gathered to show their support while sporting the orange and black team colors.
Hempstead, October 27 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Hempstead. The St. Mary's High School volleyball team will have a game with Sacred Heart Academy on October 27, 2022, 13:00:00. The St. Mary's High School volleyball team will have a game with Sacred Heart Academy on October 27, 2022, 14:00:00.
Herald Community Newspapers
Happy Homecoming for Hewlett
The Homecoming parade on Oct. 22 that proceeded up Broadway from the Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library to Hewlett High School and included the marching band and local organizations was a prelude to the traditional festivities, of class banners, the Homecoming Court and the football game. Through a rough season the Bulldogs pulled off a 21-12 victory. Pasqua Calum was the king and Elani Rocha the queen of the Homecoming curt.
greatneckrecord.com
Long Island Local To Be Inducted In New York State Baseball Hall Of Fame
Lou Bernardi to join legendary players, coaches, writers in HOF. One of Herricks High School’s busiest alumni will soon join the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame. Lou Bernardi, 34, Herricks Class of ‘06, found out last month that he’ll join the ranks of legends like like Mickey Mantle, Keith Hernandez, and even former NYS Governor Mario Cuomo as part of the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame’s Induction Class of 2023.
Herald Community Newspapers
Homes tackle all things creepy and kooky
With Halloween fast approaching, there are plenty of spots around town for trick-or-treaters and families to get spooked and give back to the community, without having to venture outside the realms of Bellmore-Merrick. In Merrick, Gwendolynn Stearns said her family creates a display every year, this year going for a...
Herald Community Newspapers
Torre named village historian
Frank Torre’s passion for history made him Mayor Bruno Romano’s obvious choice to serve as the historian for the Village of East Rockaway. Torre, the interim president of the Historical Society of East Rockaway and Lynbrook, was appointed to the role by Romano on Monday, entrusting him to preserve the community’s rich history.
longisland.com
Vehicle Drives Into Home in Hicksville
The Eighth Squad reports the details of a Serious Vehicular Accident that occurred at 11:00pm on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Hicksville. According to Detectives, the male victim driver, 54, of East Meadow was operating a 2010 Nissan Rouge; as the driver attempted a left turn, his vehicle left the roadway and struck the residence located at 382 Newbridge Road. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the Nassau University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and is listed in serious condition. The one occupant of the home was uninjured.
Herald Community Newspapers
Library festival becomes tradition
What started out as a pandemic-friendly effort to rally support for the Wantagh Public Library has turned into an annual tradition for residents of Wantagh, Seaford, Bellmore and surrounding communities. The Wantagh Public Library hosted its Fall Festival last Saturday, and the event was so successful that the library had...
Herald Community Newspapers
Community shows support for Cyclones
South Side High School students showed their Cyclone spirit with red and white decorations on banners and floats. People all over the Rockville Centre community came out on Saturday, Oct. 15 for the annual homecoming parade. Floats showed their school pride, as they traveled down Long Beach Road towards the high school along Shepherd Street. Following the festivities, the Cyclones went head-to-head on the gridiron with the Herricks Highlanders.
Uptown Port Jeff undergoes transformation
The transformation of Upper Port is happening in real time after years of well-documented social issues and underinvestment. In the coming weeks, the village will complete two major initiatives. Station Street will soon open to traffic, and the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments, a 45-unit affordable housing complex developed by Conifer Realty, will launch.
Herald Community Newspapers
Childhood friends from Oceanside turn Facebook nostalgia page into a book
Their “page” may have started in 2008, but they couldn’t physically turn it until this April. Childhood friends-turned-co-authors Scott Mandel, 48, Jordan Kaplan, 57, Stacy Mandel Kaplan, 52, and Kimberly Towers, 48, started a Facebook page “Hey Long Island … Do U Remember?” 14 years ago, to reminisce and share their memories, and now their book, of the same title, is inspiring memories nationwide.
Herald Community Newspapers
Beach touts progress in village address
Lynbrook Mayor Alan Beach announced plans during his State of the Village Address to clean up the town as it experiences an influx of new residents. Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 18 at Livorno restaurant, Beach addressed several problems he was able to solve or is in the process of solving. He plans to overhaul parts of the town to make them safer and more inviting to the public, similar to Lynbrook train station renovations.
Librarian discovers L.I. road is named after KKK member
MELVILLE, N.Y. -- A college librarian is hoping to help change the course of history.She uncovered records that prove a prominent Long Island landowner had a sordid past, telling CBS2's Jennifer McLogan the local leader with a street named after him was a proud member of the Ku Klux Klan."I just think this is a shameful piece of our history," said April Lynne Earle, the librarian at Farmingdale State College.While researching century-old property records, she stumbled upon an appalling local link to the KKK."I just can't envision 200 Klansmen marching past my campus and burning a cross up the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Volunteers keeping Hall’s Pond Park clean
Hall’s Pond Park got a face-lift once again on Oct. 16 as the West Hempstead Community Support and Civic Association organized its bi-annual cleanup of the park. Every spring and every fall, the association joins with a number of other local organizations in picking up trash. Volunteers roved the parks with rakes, grabbers, trash bags and leaf blowers collected garbage and natural debris that buildup in the park.
wshu.org
Hempstead Village looks to become Long Island’s third city
Hempstead Village in Nassau County is exploring the idea of becoming a city, which officials say would bring in more state aid and tax revenue. Hempstead Village is among 22 villages in the Town of Hempstead. If approved, Hempstead would become the third city on Long Island, joining Long Beach and Glen Cove — both in Nassau, as well.
nassauobserver.com
Hicksville Middle School Students Start With Hello
Students at Hicksville Middle School recently celebrated Start with Hello Week. The three components of the Start with Hello program are See Someone Alone, Reach Out and Help, and Start with Hello. Through this program, the students engaged in skills they need to continue a school culture of inclusion and...
Herald Community Newspapers
Steins clink at fourth annual Oktoberfest
Dozens of community members gathered to eat and drink at the Baldwin Civic Association’s fourth annual Oktoberfest and Marketplace last Saturday after a two-year, coronavirus-forced hiatus. The civic association invited several Long Island breweries and the Irish Pub to participate, and they offered German-themed food and craft beer, and...
27east.com
Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton
A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
