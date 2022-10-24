East Rockaway High School hosted its annual Homecoming parade on Saturday, Oct. 22, the district’s first big event since the debut of its newly renovated sports complex. The parade was led by the flashing lights and blaring sirens of the local fire department, which kicked off the spectacle on Saturday afternoon. It also included a colorful array of handmade banners representing each of the East Rockaway sports programs, their team of energetic cheerleaders, the melodic sound of the marching band, and the throngs of faithful fans who gathered to show their support while sporting the orange and black team colors.

EAST ROCKAWAY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO