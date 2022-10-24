Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Amazon, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Amazon slipped 6.8% Friday after the retailer on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company also projected weaker holiday sales than analysts expected. – The pharma company's shares rose 12.9% after following...
CNBC
Big Tech falters on dreary earnings and forecasts for Q4— Meta has worst week ever, Amazon tumbles 13%
Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft combined lost over $350 billion in market cap this week. Forecasts were particularly gloomy for Meta and Amazon, as the economic slowdown punishes the former high flyers. In advertising, Amazon saw its business accelerate, while Facebook and Google are struggling. combined lost over $350 billion...
CNBC
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
CNET
A Lot of People Are Anxious About Apple's iPhone 14 Sales. Here's Why
When you think of Apple, you probably think of the iPhone. Or perhaps the Mac or the older iPod music player. When you think about Apple's bank account, bursting at more than $179 billion in cash and marketable securities, you probably imagine a pile of money larger than anything you've seen in a cartoon. This week, Apple will likely take on a new role too, as a bellwether for our shaky economy.
AOL Corp
Apple confirms USB-C is coming to iPhone: 'We have no choice'
Apple will finally switch from Lightning to USB-C port on its iPhones. The company did not officially announce anything, but its senior vice president of worldwide marketing all but confirmed it in an interview with The Wall Streeet Journal's Joanna Stern. When asked whether Apple is moving to USB-C, Joswiak...
Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year
When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from LendingClub and PYMTS revealed that about 166...
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
Apple confirms a major change: The iPhone is switching to USB-C — but it's not happy about being forced to ditch its Lightning port
Apple exec Greg Joswiak said that Apple has "no choice" but to comply with a new EU regulation and create an iPhone with a USB-C port.
CNBC
An Apple and Tesla exec who quit to build his own startup now has a star-studded list of investors
The opportunity to work for not just one but two tech giants was "very rewarding" for Sukemasa Kabayama. After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple's director of education and launched the use of the iPad in Japanese schools. Then came an opportunity Kabayama said he "couldn't pass...
CNBC
Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022: Cramer considers trimming these portfolio stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why they believe Big Tech is being eclipsed as the market leader after disappointing earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet. Jim also says it may be time to trim back certain stocks in the Charitable Trust portfolio now that the S&P 500 Oscillator is in overbought territory.
Digital Trends
AirPods Pro alternative: Beats Studio Buds are $90 at Amazon
If you’re in the market for some AirPods deals but can’t stomach the price of Apple’s popular earbuds, you can get the Beats Studio Buds — an alternative to the more premium Apple AirPods Pro — for just $90 at Amazon right now. This is an impressive $60 discount from the Beats Studio Buds’ regular price of $150, and this deal also includes six free months of Apple Music. If you’re looking to replace some headphones or land something entirely new, this is one of the best headphone deals available right now.
CNBC
Why the Chartmaster sees more pain ahead for Big Tech
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on what's next for Amazon and Meta. With CNBC's Sara Eison and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Steve Grasso and Courtney Garcia.
Digital Trends
Apple iPad (2022) review: easy to love, tricky to recommend
“The iPad (2022) is a fantastic tablet in a bubble. But compared to the rest of Apple's lineup, it's just too confusing.”. The Apple iPad (2022) is one of the biggest updates the baseline iPad has ever seen. It’s touting an all-new design, a larger screen, a more powerful chipset, a reimagined camera system, and more. By all accounts, it should be the iPad so many of us have been waiting for.
CNBC
Apple stock closes out its best day since 2020
Apple stock rose 7.5% on Friday, a day after it reported September quarter earnings that modestly beat expectations on revenue and profit and showed global demand for its premium hardware remains high. "Sometimes in-line results are most exciting," wrote JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee in a note Friday. It was the...
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk
Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the company's latest quarterly earnings report, which beat Wall Street's estimates on Thursday. Adamczyk also breaks down his economic outlook for 2023 and more. "Europe is an area of concern that we've been watching. It's a market that's been tougher for us," Adamczyk tells CNBC.
CNBC
Apple just released its latest iPhone update. Here's what's new and how to install it
Apple just released iOS 16.1, its latest software update for the iPhone. It includes new features such as Live Activities, Fitness+ without an Apple Watch and more. just released iOS 16.1, its latest software update for the iPhone. It's a bigger deal than most updates to the operating system as it includes several new features that weren't introduced in the first iOS 16 release in September.
CNBC
Dow closes 800 points higher on Friday, registers fourth straight week of gains
Stocks rose on Friday despite a tumble in Amazon shares after economic data pointed to slowing inflation and a steady consumer. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 828.52 points, or about 2.6%, higher at 32,861.80. The S&P 500 added nearly 2.5%, to close at 3,901.06. The Nasdaq Composite ended up about 2.9%, to close at 11,102.45.
CNBC
'I don't lose sleep': Bank of America CEO isn't worried about financing the Twitter deal
CNBC reported on Thursday that Musk is now in charge of Twitter. Binance, one of the investors in the deal, told CNBC the acquisition has closed. After Musk first announced plans to buy Twitter in April, he secured equity financing from an array of investors, including technology firms, as well as debt financing from a number of investment banks. One of those was Bank of America.
CNBC
Final Trades: MCD, SBUX, BMY & NKE
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Sara Eison and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Steve Grasso and Courtney Garcia.
CNBC
Departing Twitter employees say layoffs have started as Elon Musk takes over
A person who walked out of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters and identified themselves as a Twitter data engineer said they were just laid off by their director in-person. CNBC was not able to immediately verify the identity of the people who left Twitter's headquarters and spoke with reporters. One employee...
