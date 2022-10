New York City Football Club Interim Head Coach Nick Cushing is anticipating a tight game when his side face Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference Final on Sunday. The two teams met at the same stage last year with NYCFC emerging 2-1 winners thanks to a late strike from Brazilian forward Talles Magno. With the Union topping the East and NYCFC finishing in the top four, Cushing said on Friday he anticipates a tight game between two evenly-matched sides.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO