southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/31 – Beverly ‘Bev’ Caudill
Beverly “Bev” Caudill, 68, of Walnut Hill, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. She was born September 30, 1954, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of Ernest Piper and Regina (Stelmazewski) Piper. She married Ralph Caudill on December 22, 1972, and he survives.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/28 – Donna J. Conway
Donna J. Conway, 63, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 7:02 am October 26, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born April 1, 1959, in Mount Vernon to the late Russell Ray and Earlene (Grigg) Anderson. Donna married Curtis Conway on June 23, 1992. They were blessed with 30 years of marriage.
theshoppersweekly.com
95th Centralia Halloween Parade Lineup
(Parade Begins Sat., Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) 1. Honor Guards — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2055 & Ladies Auxiliary. 6. Centralia Elks Lodge 493 — “The American Flag”. 7. Centralia Police Dept. 8. Wamac Police Dept. 9. Central City Police Dept. 10. ESDA. 11. Grand...
southernillinoisnow.com
WVC Bass Team Signs Hunter Russell of Salem, Illinois for the 2023-24 Season
Wabash Valley College’s Bass Coach, Todd Gill, is excited to announce the signing of Hunter Russell for the 2023–2024 collegiate bass season. Russell signed on Monday evening, October 17th. Hunter is the son of Mike and Stacey Russell of Salem, Illinois. He is a senior at Salem Community...
theshoppersweekly.com
Washington County Recycling Event held
The Washington County Health Department and the Washington County Board, Solid Waste Committee held the last Electronic Recycling Event for the year at the Nashville Community Center parking lot on Saturday morning, October 22nd. The event collected approximately five tons of used tube televisions, computers, monitors, printers, copiers and other...
edglentoday.com
Haine Charges Defendant With Stealing $64,200 From Softball Organization
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Thursday filed felony theft charges against the treasurer of a local softball organization. Heather S. Sullivan, 37, of Roodhouse, is charged with stealing approximately $64,200 from Esprit Metro Fast Pitch. The theft is alleged to have occurred between Aug. 1,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman loses life in fire at her house
A 56-year-old Salem woman lost her life in a fire at her home Thursday afternoon. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon identifies the victim as Lisa Platz of 525 North Broadway. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the two other occupants of the home, Bryan Weems and Joshua Turner, tried to get Platz out.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/29 – Dale Lagow
Dale Lagow, 89, of Iuka, Illinois passed away on October 26, 2022, at Carl Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home in Salem, entrusted with the family’s care.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, October 27th, 2022
A 69-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. Ronald Leek of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 43-year-old Jose Vargas of Glenda Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 47 year old Joshua J. Mohn of Decatur for a Moultrie County FTA warrant for speeding 35mph over speed limit. Joshua posted $250 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Andrea R. Aanes of Effingham for an Effingham County warrant...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
A 48-year-old Carlyle man has been arrested by Salem Police for felony theft. Robert Wells of Lincoln Street is accused of hooking on a trailer parked at a business in the 400 block of West Main onto his vehicle. The trailer wasn’t on the vehicle when police received a call around eight Tuesday morning to a business that wanted him removed. The trailer had been hooked onto his vehicle before a different business asked to have him removed during the noon hour drawing the attention of police. Wells was taken to the Marion County Jail.
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
wgel.com
Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action
At the Bond County Community Unit 2 school board’s recent meeting, action was taken on personnel items. The resignation of Chasity Farmer, as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School, was approved. Eric Miller was hired as the assistant boys’ basketball coach at Pocahontas School and Michelle Links was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Man brandishing gun removed from Amtrak train in Centralia
Centralia Police removed a 24-year-old Chicago man from an Amtrak train Friday morning after he was allegedly brandishing a gun at others on the train. Robert King was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of weapons without a FOID card and disorderly conduct. He has been taken to the Marion County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Announces Promotion Of Correctional Officer
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office would like to announce the recent promotion of Tyler Koester from Correctional Officer to Correctional Officer Sergeant. Officer Koester has been employed at the Sheriff’s Office since April of 2019 when he was employed as a part-time Correctional Officer. He became a full-time Correctional Officer in December of 2020, and he is a graduate of the St. Clair Correctional Officer Academy.
wfcnnews.com
IL transgender laws generates debate in local school district
FRANKLIN COUNTY - New laws passed in recent years by some state legislatures has ignited debates on transgender restroom and locker room use across the country. Tonight, one Franklin County School District heard from parents and concerned citizens on that debate, which has recently taken center stage within the district.
cilfm.com
Pinckneyville man killed in Jackson County crash
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – A Pinckneyville was killed Monday in a single vehicle crash in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Jones, 37, was driving west on Brickplant Road when he lost control of his car a little over a mile west of Campbell Hill. Jones’ car left the roadway and overturned.
advantagenews.com
Small but exceptional new hotspot
This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
