A newly released image from the Hubble Space Telescope reveals a smoke-wreathed keyhole among the stars.The telescope returned an image of a so-called “reflection nebula” around 1,350 light years in the constellation Orion. Reflection nebulae are only visible when illuminated from within, according to a European Space Agency blog post about the image, and in this case a newly born star provides that light.Known as V380 Orionis, the young star acts like a lamp in a smoky room, illuminating the clouds of gas and dust curling around it — these are materials leftover from the star’s formation. At the center...

4 DAYS AGO