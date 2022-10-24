Read full article on original website
What we know about David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi
The San Francisco Police Department has arrested 42-year-old David DePape for allegedly breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi, who was attacked in the early morning hours of 28 October.Mr Pelosi “is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery” while in hospital, according to spokesperson Drew Hammill.“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added. Speaker Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time.According to CBS News, the suspect repeatedly shouted “where...
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
Biden Official Violated Law, Special Counsel Says
Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff under President Biden, has been issued a warning letter after he allegedly violated the law by "retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account," according to the Associated Press.
Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who authorities said broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation’s already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections. It carried chilling echoes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol when rioters chanted menacingly for the speaker as they rampaged through the halls trying to halt certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. Speaker Pelosi, who was in Washington at the time of the California attack, arrived in San Francisco late Friday and went straight to the hospital where her husband was being treated for injuries. Forty-two-year-old David DePape was arrested on charges of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary, police said. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, the speaker’s office said. His doctors expect a full recovery.
Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.
Intruder seeking U.S. House Speaker Pelosi at her home beats husband with hammer
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - An intruder demanding to see U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke into her San Francisco home and attacked her husband with a hammer early on Friday, officials said, in an assault that stoked fears about political violence ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Amazon governor revokes forest protection in re-election bid
In a last-minute effort to win reelection on Sunday, the governor of Rondonia, in the Brazilian Amazon, revoked the protected designation of a large swath of forest about twice the size of New York City
