Birmingham, AL

Magic City Classic in-person tailgating sales begin

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — If you haven’t already purchased a tailgating spot for the Magic City Classic this weekend, you can do so today, as in-person ticket sales began at 8 a.m.

With the demand to tailgate extremely high this year, 400 spots were sold within three minutes when online sales began last month.

CBS 42 House Calls: RSV cases surging among children

This time, Birmingham Parks and Recreation Director, Shonae Eddins-Bennett, says that there are only 83 spots left at Legion Field and tailgaters better act fast!

Eddins-Bennett says she wants to remind those purchasing spots that they are limited to two spaces per transaction and that all spaces are first-come, first-served.

For pricing, parking, and all other tailgating information, click here .

The 81st Magic City Classic game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University is set to kick off Saturday, October 29 at 2:30 p.m.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Will the Magic City Classic return to Legion Field next year?

There’s a possibility this could be the last Magic City Classic at Legion Field. The contract between the city of Birmingham and the two universities that compete in the annual football game, Alabama State University and Alabama A&M, expires on Dec. 3. As of now, no one from city hall or the universities has said publicly if the contract will be renewed, but ultimately the decision will come from the schools.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Magic City Classic post-game concert to go on rain or shine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is just hours away. The week-long celebration will come to a head Saturday night. What would the largest HBCU classic in the country be without a big concert to wrap up the night? Fans will get to stick around after the game for the post-game concert […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Crews make final preparations for 2022 Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s Magic City Classic week here in Birmingham. Thousands of people are expected to attend activities and games between Alabama A&M and Alabama State Saturday. Director of Birmingham Parks and Rec Shonae Eddins Bennett says a year of planning goes into organizing the annual HBCU game at Legion Field. “We come […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

It's Magic City Classic week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As Magic City Classic festivities begin, city leaders are discussing whether the game should remain at Legion Field or if it should move to Protective Stadium in the future. The city also wants people to remember they need a license to park vehicles on your lot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Location of next year's Magic City Classic still in the air

One of the largest classic football games between two historically Black universities could have a change of venue next year. The Magic City Classic features Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University. Since 1940, the game has been played at Legion Field in Birmingham. However, next year's location is up...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shuttles will be offered during Magic City Classic gameday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city officials say Magic City Classic gameday shuttles will be available on Saturday, Oct. 29. Each roundtrip ride is $5. Children 6-years-old and under ride free. ADA shuttles will be available at each location. Masks on the shuttles will be optional. Shuttle tickets will stop being sold at 5 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Magic City Classic Parade to kick off the historic Classic game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of fans are starting to move to their tailgating spots Wednesday for the Magic City Classic on Saturday. The Magic City Classic is an annual rivalry football game between two historic HBCUs, Alabama A&M and Alabama State. Prior to the football game will be the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

City leaders and fans share excitement ahead of 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The community is raving with excitement ahead of Saturday’s 81st annual Magic City Classic. City leaders say it’s more than just a game- it’s an experience that brings fun and fellowship. Referencing the longtime rivalry between Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University, Mayor Randall Woodfin says the city will continue […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 Birmingham boutiques for the coziest + cutest sweaters

The Birmingham air is getting chilly, so I’m ready to grab my pumpkin spice latte and bundle up. ‘Tis the season for warm sweaters to stay cozy in and we know of the best boutiques in The Magic City to find them. 1. Fab’rik. Dream closet alert!...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Food Truck Thursday: Word of Mouth BBQ

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Word of Mouth BBQ stopped by ahead of the Magic City Classic to talk tailgate food with the CBS 42 Morning News crew. The food truck has been up and running since last year and is owned and operated by Jesse Griffin, who has been cooking for over 15 years. Word […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Road closures announced ahead of Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has announced several road closures ahead of the 81st Magic City Classic parade and game day events Saturday. According to the city, the following roads will be closed downtown during the parade: Closures begin at 2 a.m.   6th Ave. North at 19th St. North through 24th St. North   4th Ave. North at 16th St. North through Richard Arrington […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Magic City Classic Weekend is not the same without the early morning party featuring the Rickey Smiley Morning Show hosted by 98.7 Kiss, and after two years in quarantine the LIVE show is BACK!. This year, Rickey hosted his morning show live from the Boutwell...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham hosting food collection drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham will host a food collection drive from November 2-4 at Boutwell Auditorium. According to the city, food items will be collected for holiday boxes to be given to residents in need. Donations will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. each day. The Boutwell Auditorium is […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”

As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

