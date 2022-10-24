ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Clear skies and pleasant conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clear skies and pleasant for KC's Friday evening and overnight. The lows are in the 40s again, but conditions won't be too windy. Mostly sunny on Saturday will be a few more clouds, but still dry. A slight chance for a shower or two on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Highs in the 60s will continue!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Highs in the 60s will continue!. Increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the low 40s. Highs will be in the upper 50s with a cloudy sky Thursday. More sunshine Friday with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will increase Saturday into Sunday with a few showers possible Sunday and highs in the low 60s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Oct. 28, 2022 Editorial: Halloween Safety

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is a big weekend for children and many adults as they put on costumes ranging from silly to scary. Halloween is a holiday that dates back more than 2,000 years. Historically, it was held in early November. With people donning costumes to ward off spirits as the seasons changed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

The fall weather continues!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fall weather continues in Kansas City!. The lows drop down to 42 Thursday night. However, plenty of sunshine on Friday. With the high close to normal at 64. It won't be as windy as today. The only difference on Saturday will be a few...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Overland Park bakery celebrates KC Current with special sugar cookies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Love for theKansas City Current and excitement for the team's upcoming championship match are giving some businesses a boost. "Everybody loves sugar cookies," said Cherrie Duensing, of Best Regards Bakery & Café. "We kind of throw our ideas together and get some good things going always try to include the basic real elements of it, and then we take a little liberty with trying to add a little flair."
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kansascitymag.com

7 Great Guided Tours to Take in Kansas City

Kansas City was one of the wettest cities in America even during the Prohibition era. Taste of Kansas City Food Tours takes you back to the era of illicit alcohol with the help of four stops where guests are served either a Prohibition-style cocktail or the stop’s signature drink, plus a little pizza at the end to soak it all up. The tour includes a deep history of how Boss Tom Pendergast’s mafia operation maintained its power. “It’s an experience as opposed to the transportation of being bused from a distillery or brewery from place to place,” tour guide Rebekah Bloom says. $96, 3.5 hours. Saturdays 4:30–8 pm. tasteofkansascityfoodtours.com.
KANSAS CITY, MO
niemanreports.org

It’s Time to Abandon the ‘Police Say’ Headline Format

When news organizations cover police statements, why do they do it?. This isn’t a trick question. Or it shouldn’t be. In theory, reporters seek police comments to better understand matters of community safety and urgent public concern. Police statements, in and of themselves, typically aren’t the real story.
kansascitymag.com

Five unexpected things hidden in Kansas City’s massive caves

Above the surface, there are plenty of places to explore in Kansas City, but few know what lies below their feet—as deep as one hundred and sixty feet below, in fact. The limestone shelf that Kansas City sits on and the rivers and springs that flow here have built a network of limestone caves that have provided storage and businesses for generations. There’s a living city of activity just below our noses. Here are the five unique things you will find in the caves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Motorcyclist dies in Independence crash Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. Authorities said the wreck was reported about 1:05 p.m. near U.S. 24 Highway and Noland Road. Police said a preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist heading east and hit...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
mycameronnews.com

Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron

The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
CAMERON, MO
KMBC.com

Parents share warning as 8-month-old twins battle RSV at Children's Mercy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As cases of RSV rise across the country and here in the Kansas City metro, 8-month-old twins from Orrick, Missouri, have been in the fight of their lives at Children's Mercy Hospital. KMBC 9 spoke with their parents about the warning signs they noticed and what they want other families to know.
bluevalleypost.com

Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Medical, dental and health

All week long we’ve been unveiling the winners and runners up in the inaugural Best of Johnson County. Check out the best of the best in the arts, entertainment and recreation, home services and supplies, retail and real estate and home building. Today, it’s time to reveal who came...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

What to know for the KC Current's NWSL Championship match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trying to watch the Kansas City Current bring home their very first title?. The team has a whole slate of events planned for the National Women's Soccer League Championship. The Current takes on the Portland Thorns on Saturday, Oct. 29, with kickoff at 7:00 p.m....
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy