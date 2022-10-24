Read full article on original website
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
KMBC.com
Clear skies and pleasant conditions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clear skies and pleasant for KC's Friday evening and overnight. The lows are in the 40s again, but conditions won't be too windy. Mostly sunny on Saturday will be a few more clouds, but still dry. A slight chance for a shower or two on...
KMBC.com
Highs in the 60s will continue!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Highs in the 60s will continue!. Increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the low 40s. Highs will be in the upper 50s with a cloudy sky Thursday. More sunshine Friday with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will increase Saturday into Sunday with a few showers possible Sunday and highs in the low 60s.
KMBC.com
Oct. 28, 2022 Editorial: Halloween Safety
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is a big weekend for children and many adults as they put on costumes ranging from silly to scary. Halloween is a holiday that dates back more than 2,000 years. Historically, it was held in early November. With people donning costumes to ward off spirits as the seasons changed.
KMBC.com
The fall weather continues!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fall weather continues in Kansas City!. The lows drop down to 42 Thursday night. However, plenty of sunshine on Friday. With the high close to normal at 64. It won't be as windy as today. The only difference on Saturday will be a few...
KMBC.com
Shania Twain will be in Kansas City next summer at the T-Mobile Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shania Twain is coming to Kansas City in 2023. The five-time Grammy Award-winning country music superstar and the best-selling female artist in country music history will release her new album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023. The album will also coincide with the start...
KMBC.com
Overland Park bakery celebrates KC Current with special sugar cookies
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Love for theKansas City Current and excitement for the team's upcoming championship match are giving some businesses a boost. "Everybody loves sugar cookies," said Cherrie Duensing, of Best Regards Bakery & Café. "We kind of throw our ideas together and get some good things going always try to include the basic real elements of it, and then we take a little liberty with trying to add a little flair."
kansascitymag.com
7 Great Guided Tours to Take in Kansas City
Kansas City was one of the wettest cities in America even during the Prohibition era. Taste of Kansas City Food Tours takes you back to the era of illicit alcohol with the help of four stops where guests are served either a Prohibition-style cocktail or the stop’s signature drink, plus a little pizza at the end to soak it all up. The tour includes a deep history of how Boss Tom Pendergast’s mafia operation maintained its power. “It’s an experience as opposed to the transportation of being bused from a distillery or brewery from place to place,” tour guide Rebekah Bloom says. $96, 3.5 hours. Saturdays 4:30–8 pm. tasteofkansascityfoodtours.com.
kcur.org
Maverick Kansas City mayor and Missouri legislator Charles Wheeler dies at 96
Charles B. Wheeler, a doctor and maverick mayor who presided over one of the biggest public building booms in Kansas City history, died at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Overland Park on Tuesday. He was 96. His death was confirmed by family members and friends. The cause of death could...
KMBC.com
Olathe Northwest's Emmy Keller named Athlete of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe Northwest's Emmy Keller is this week's Athlete of the Week. Keller is the Kansas Class 6A all-around state champion in gymnastics.
niemanreports.org
It’s Time to Abandon the ‘Police Say’ Headline Format
When news organizations cover police statements, why do they do it?. This isn’t a trick question. Or it shouldn’t be. In theory, reporters seek police comments to better understand matters of community safety and urgent public concern. Police statements, in and of themselves, typically aren’t the real story.
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 Investigates looks at company in charge of bridge project before collapse
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 Investigates has looked into the company in charge of the bridge project, which was the site of Wednesday'sdeadly structural failure. Investigative reporter Matt Flener uncovered county documents on the company's contract. The bridge has faced a lot of scrutiny over the past few...
kansascitymag.com
Five unexpected things hidden in Kansas City’s massive caves
Above the surface, there are plenty of places to explore in Kansas City, but few know what lies below their feet—as deep as one hundred and sixty feet below, in fact. The limestone shelf that Kansas City sits on and the rivers and springs that flow here have built a network of limestone caves that have provided storage and businesses for generations. There’s a living city of activity just below our noses. Here are the five unique things you will find in the caves.
KMBC.com
Motorcyclist dies in Independence crash Friday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. Authorities said the wreck was reported about 1:05 p.m. near U.S. 24 Highway and Noland Road. Police said a preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist heading east and hit...
mycameronnews.com
Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron
The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
KMBC.com
Parents share warning as 8-month-old twins battle RSV at Children's Mercy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As cases of RSV rise across the country and here in the Kansas City metro, 8-month-old twins from Orrick, Missouri, have been in the fight of their lives at Children's Mercy Hospital. KMBC 9 spoke with their parents about the warning signs they noticed and what they want other families to know.
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Medical, dental and health
All week long we’ve been unveiling the winners and runners up in the inaugural Best of Johnson County. Check out the best of the best in the arts, entertainment and recreation, home services and supplies, retail and real estate and home building. Today, it’s time to reveal who came...
Southwest Airlines to restore, add routes in spring at new KCI
Southwest Airlines opened its booking through July 10, 2023, on Thursday and the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport will have an immediate impact on the availability of flights.
KMBC.com
What to know for the KC Current's NWSL Championship match
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trying to watch the Kansas City Current bring home their very first title?. The team has a whole slate of events planned for the National Women's Soccer League Championship. The Current takes on the Portland Thorns on Saturday, Oct. 29, with kickoff at 7:00 p.m....
Weekend traffic warning for Northland drivers using Bond Bridge
Kansas City drivers may want to avoid the Bond Bridge over the Missouri River as crews make repairs to expansion joints and causing delays.
Amazon reportedly makes changes after driver’s death in Ray County
Amazon is reportedly making changes in the wake of a driver’s death this week in Ray County, Missouri.
