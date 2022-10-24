Baltimore Man Arrested After Horrific Attack Leaves One Dead

Travis Rogers Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 53-year-old man earlier this month, authorities say.

Travis Rogers, 35, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 21 after being connected to the killing of Santos Munoz-Hernandez, that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to Baltimore police.

Rogers is accused of shooting Munoz-Hernandez in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue shortly before 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. Medics rushed Munoz-Hernandez to the hospital for treatment after the shooting where he tragically succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Homicide investigators were summoned and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

