Baltimore Man Arrested After Horrific Attack Leaves One Dead

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Travis Rogers Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 53-year-old man earlier this month, authorities say.

Travis Rogers, 35, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 21 after being connected to the killing of Santos Munoz-Hernandez, that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to Baltimore police.

Rogers is accused of shooting Munoz-Hernandez in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue shortly before 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. Medics rushed Munoz-Hernandez to the hospital for treatment after the shooting where he tragically succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Homicide investigators were summoned and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

Comments / 24

Robert Leja
4d ago

He literally looks mean and nasty. You can usually spot the ones that are up to no good and will end up in prison and this guy is a prime example

you know I’m right ?
4d ago

He's probably been violent his entire life and nobody did nothing about it until people started dying

