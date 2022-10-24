ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Guest
4d ago

Is the beach parking lot even open at 4:30am? I thought they always closed the gate way earlier than that.

Jim Schwartz
4d ago

I think there's a serial shooter in Michigan City. Last week, around 3:30 am, I heard 7 or 8 shots. I go get my phone to call it in, I hear 7 or 8 more shots, much closer, then the sound of a vehicle speeding down the street. I live only about a half block from the police station.

abc57.com

Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Pedestrian Killed in Westville

(Westville, IN) - A pedestrian from downstate was killed when struck by a vehicle last night in Westville. Roger Davenport-Logging, 39, of Greenfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows Richard Arciniega, 57, of Westville, was northbound on U.S. 421...
WESTVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Suspect arrested in shooting at Carriage House Apartments

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. The shooting happened at the Carriage House Apartment complex in the 1000 block of Portage Lane. After police responded to the scene they learned a man was at Elkhart General hospital with...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

One arrested in Elkhart shooting investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Carriage House Apartments complex. Officers were called just after 1:05 p.m. to the 1000 block area of Portage Lane on a report of shots fired. While they were investigating, they learned a man with a gunshot wound was at the hospital and indicated he had been shot in that area.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Probable Cause Affidavit: Man admits starting South Bend fire

South Bend. Ind. — The man arrested for setting a fire in South Bend Tuesday night admitted to starting the fire. 53-year-old Antonio Martinez was charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire at a building on Huron Street that displaced about 10 residents. Probable cause documents spell out...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Deputy and former deputy charged with ghost employment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and a former deputy have been charged with ghost employment, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. In March, the sheriff was made aware of possibly inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside the department and ordered an investigation.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a burglary early Thursday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies were called just after 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of E. State Road 4 regarding a burglary in progress. Moments after they arrived, a gunshot was heard...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
NBC Chicago

Jury Convicts Gary Man in Bank Robbery Where Guard Was Slain

A federal jury has convicted a Gary man of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard last year, prosecutors said Thursday. The jury found Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, guilty of armed robbery and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11, 2021, robbery at First Midwest Bank in Gary, prosecutors said.
GARY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

B-Dubs Burglary Still Under Investigation

(La Porte, IN) - A burglar at Buffalo Wild Wings in LaPorte cut a hole in a safe to steal money without tripping the alarm system. A week later, LaPorte Police were still busy coming up with a suspect in the early morning October 18 break-in. According to police, a...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

St. Joseph County Dispatch to host blood drive

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- St. Joseph County Dispatch will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The blood drive will be held at 58266 Downey Avenue in Mishawaka. Donors will receive a voucher for a free turkey. Anyone looking to donate can sign...
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Woman Bites Her Way to Jail

(Michigan City, IN) - A woman biting a police officer helped take a bite out of crime. Myrtle Thompson, 31, of Michigan City, is charged with battery against a public safety official, a level 5 felony, and other counts. According to court documents, officers early on October 19 were called...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

No Arrests in Weekend Shooting

(Michigan City, IN) - Police in Michigan City are turning to the public to help solve a weekend shooting at the lakefront. At about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said numerous gunshots were fired during a gathering at Washington Park. A 19-year-old Michigan City resident was wounded. Two vehicles were also shot multiple times.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

One dead, three injured in crash on US 12

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- One person died and several others were injured in a head-on collision on US 12 Wednesday afternoon, according to Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police. The investigation revealed Ariel Villa, 27, was traveling westbound on US 12 near Island Road when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on, police said.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
abc57.com

Fire in South Bend leaves ten displaced, one under arrest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- An overnight fire on the West side of South Bend on the corner of Huron and Carlisle streets leaves ten residents displaced and one man under arrest for arson. “I was watching T.V. and then, I smell some kind of burning,” says Jose Herrera, a resident...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist arrested after allegedly fleeing police

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A motorcyclist was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a police early Tuesday morning, according to Michigan City Police. Around 3:30 a.m., an officer spotted a motorcycle traveling west on E. 10th Street without a license plate. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
MICHIANA, MI

