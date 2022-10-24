Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
Is the beach parking lot even open at 4:30am? I thought they always closed the gate way earlier than that.
Jim Schwartz
4d ago
I think there's a serial shooter in Michigan City. Last week, around 3:30 am, I heard 7 or 8 shots. I go get my phone to call it in, I hear 7 or 8 more shots, much closer, then the sound of a vehicle speeding down the street. I live only about a half block from the police station.
(Michigan City, IN) - Police in Michigan City are turning to the public to help solve a weekend shooting at the lakefront. At about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said numerous gunshots were fired during a gathering at Washington Park. A 19-year-old Michigan City resident was wounded. Two vehicles were also shot multiple times.
