Dorr Twp. has spent a half million in ARPA dollars
The Dorr Township Board Thursday night finally made some headway on spending federal money granted by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Dorr received about $829,000 in ARPA money over the past two years and now has committed all but approximately $290,000 of it to projects believed to benefit the community.
Rat infestation in Dorr is becoming a health hazard
The rat infestation in the community of Dorr is a serious problem. It’s a health hazard not to mention a nuisance to our properties/belongings. The people of Dorr have spoken and want to be heard. We need Dorr Township to take action and resolve this matter. We are not here to point fingers or blame anyone in particular. The community has reason to believe the township supervisor is aware of the issue, but has yet to do anything about it.
Dorr Twp. Board approves PUD for Freedom Ranch
The Dorr Township Board Thursday evening accepted the recommendation of the Planning Commission to approved request for a planned unit development (PUD) for the Freedom Ranch on Hillcrest Drive. There was some opposition expressed during deliberations, suggestions that the Freedom Ranch project opens up a dead end street and will...
