Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
Related
Here’s a Moody Playlist for Your Next Fall Road Trip
Friends, fall is here and I’m just so giddy about it. There’s something endlessly special about this time of year: My cute, cozy jackets are finally in rotation and my morning coffee hits different when I feel that bit of chill (and nostalgia) in the air. It’s hard to feel down when you know the childish delights of Halloween are around the corner.
Here’s Why This Hand-Picked Group of Designers Are Ones to Watch
On September 28, Teen Vogue, in partnership with Motorola Razr, honored six new Gen Next Innovators with a celebration in New York City. The latest class is a new addition to Teen Vogue's existing Generation Next program, which highlights a diverse group of the next wave of upcoming fashion designers. According to Teen Vogue, their Generation Next program acts as part advisory board, part fund, and part incubator with the intent of supporting young creatives and giving them access to industry insiders. Knowing that fashion is a notoriously difficult industry to break into, Generation Next was created to give newcomers networking opportunities and help them foster relationships as a springboard for their careers. For years, the program has highlighted innovative designers from around the world—even bringing a former winner to judge this year’s competition.
How to Have Fun and Stay Safe If You’re Newly Out in College
For lots of people, being in college is an opportunity to explore your identity and figure out where you fit in. It can be a time of experimentation, freedom, and learning who you are. Which can be exhilarating! But in a moment like our current one, when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack from every angle—sports bans, book bans, abortion bans, and more—living as an openly queer or trans young person can feel terrifying or fraught. But when you find support and community, and take advantage of the resources available to you, it can be a beautiful experience.
The Our Place Mini Always Pan Works Wonders on My Laughably Small Stovetop
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I live in New York City, which means I put my entire paycheck toward rent and consider a 900-square-foot apartment (for two people) massive. When I moved into a new space last month, I was too blinded by its prewar charm, the in-unit washer and dryer, and floor-to-ceiling living room windows to care that the kitchen stove is made for American Girl Dolls. Not literally, of course, but let's just say it's closer in size to an Easy Bake Oven than a normal one. (And yet, it still takes 45 minutes to preheat. A modern miracle! A quiet quitting queen!) As someone who only cooks for my roommate, my partner, or myself, I'm not too bent out of shape about its laughably small size. However, I quickly found that none of my existing pots and pans were quite right for the doll-size appliance.
SELF
New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.https://www.self.com/
Comments / 0