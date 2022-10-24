All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I live in New York City, which means I put my entire paycheck toward rent and consider a 900-square-foot apartment (for two people) massive. When I moved into a new space last month, I was too blinded by its prewar charm, the in-unit washer and dryer, and floor-to-ceiling living room windows to care that the kitchen stove is made for American Girl Dolls. Not literally, of course, but let's just say it's closer in size to an Easy Bake Oven than a normal one. (And yet, it still takes 45 minutes to preheat. A modern miracle! A quiet quitting queen!) As someone who only cooks for my roommate, my partner, or myself, I'm not too bent out of shape about its laughably small size. However, I quickly found that none of my existing pots and pans were quite right for the doll-size appliance.

