Rogue top laner Odoamne will not return to the team’s starting League of Legends lineup for the 2023 season, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Odoamne has served as the top laner for Rogue since 2021 and has led the organization to two consecutive World Championship appearances during his tenure. His contract with the team is set to expire when League free agency opens on Nov. 21. Odoamne, an eight-time LEC All-Pro, is almost certain to have a home in 2023.

10 HOURS AGO