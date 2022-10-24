Read full article on original website
G2 still has VCT Challengers hopes after partnership snub, plans to earn spot in top league
European organization G2 Esports is set to remain in the VALORANT scene despite being denied partnership with developers Riot Games for the Americas international league next year, multiple sources have told Dot Esports. G2 has signed Version1 coach Ian “Immi” Harding to lead the rebuild to compete in the VCT...
When does League Season 13 start and what are 2023’s biggest changes?
Another year, another League of Legends season. The famed Riot Games MOBA is on the verge of welcoming in its 2023 season, complete with reworks for several roles, the return of the notorious Chemtech Drake, and more. New League seasons—and by association preseasons too—are some of the most exciting times...
Here are all the players competing in the 2022 FNCS Invitational
Fortnite remains one of the most popular live-service games to this day, largely due to the competitive scene. Players from around the world compete with one another to prove who’s the best in each region. Now, the best competitors from across the globe have been invited to compete in the 2022 FNCS Invitational—and Epic Games has finally announced their usernames.
How progression works in Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap is an online collectible card game developed by Second Dinner that features many Marvel heroes and villains vying for power on a board with three famous locations from the Marvel universes. The developer’s proposal managed to bring a unique experience to card games in many ways. The first...
Odoamne will not return to Rogue/KOI’s LEC lineup in 2023, according to report
Rogue top laner Odoamne will not return to the team’s starting League of Legends lineup for the 2023 season, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Odoamne has served as the top laner for Rogue since 2021 and has led the organization to two consecutive World Championship appearances during his tenure. His contract with the team is set to expire when League free agency opens on Nov. 21. Odoamne, an eight-time LEC All-Pro, is almost certain to have a home in 2023.
These are the 8 heroes that haven’t been picked or banned in TI11
They weren't even a consideration. There are 123 heroes in Dota 2, but only some of them get to be relevant in the meta. Balancing the scales is a difficult task considering the number of characters in the game, and each patch tries to give all heroes an even playing field.
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
These are the best and worst heroes making up the Dota 2 meta at TI11
The first 100 games often decide the Dota 2 meta-game at The International every year. Aside from unique strategies and off-meta picks, few heroes were heavily prioritized by all teams in almost 85 percent of the matches in TI11. There’s also an opposite side of this coin, as a handful of heroes were completely ignored.
Why is Scump retiring from competitive Call of Duty?
The King of Call of Duty has officially made an announcement that longtime competitive CoD fans have dreaded: Scump will be retiring after the 2023 Call of Duty League season. The 27-year-old broke the news on the launch day of Modern Warfare 2 in a heartfelt YouTube video in which Scump looks back on just a few of the plethora of moments from his legendary career so far.
From Cloud9 to FaZe, here’s every IEM Rio Major CS:GO team ranked
Twenty-four CS:GO teams from all over the world have qualified to play at the IEM Rio Major, the second Valve-sponsored event of the year, including some of the best squads in the scene. The first Major in Brazil is checking all the right boxes. ESL and Valve increased the prize...
Carlos Rodríguez promises comeback if he wins Esports Award
Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez wants to make comeback in esports if he wins at the Esports Awards later this year. The former G2 Esports CEO has been nominated for the Esports Personality of the Year, and on Twitter, he said if he “happens to win this” he “promises a comeback.”
When does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release?
When Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was first announced on June 12, 2022, many grew excited about the Soulslike game. However, the main thing people kept wondering about was when it would all be released. While some were already able to gain a glimpse into Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty through the...
Dota 2 fans want Valve to bring back locked cosmetics, but it isn’t going to happen
Valve had a pleasant surprise for Dota 2 fans the other day. The developer decided to share the spirit of The International 2022 by giving away a battle pass and Arcana, which caused a spike in player numbers. Due to the heavy demand, Valve had to limit the free rewards,...
The best support heroes in Overwatch 2
The importance of support heroes has increased exponentially with the release of Overwatch 2. The change to five-vs-five gameplay has incentivized the need for healing and other forms of utility to succeed. Blizzard released the eighth support hero, Kiriko, alongside the launch of Overwatch 2 earlier this month, adding yet...
Rex Regum Qeon releases 2 VALORANT players
One of the VCT Pacific league teams Rex Regum Qeon has parted ways with Filipino players Nathaniel “Nexi” Cabero and Kelly “kellyS” Sedillo today following the end of a trialing period for 2023. “It is with a heavy heart to announce that we will be parting...
Riot says it was never in contact with musician who claims to have created an alternative League Worlds anthem for 2021
Musical artist Simon Rosenfeld published “Heroes,” a song claimed to be an alternative League of Legends World Championship anthem for the 2021 competition, earlier today. But in an official statement given to Dot Esports, Riot Games denied having any contact with the artist. “We love community creations and...
10 best games like Apex Legends
In the realm of battle royale games, Apex Legends is undeniably one of the best. Its variety of legends, abilities, weapons, and character movement made it a fast favorite with many players when it was surprise-released in 2019, and has only grown since then. Sometimes, however, you need a break...
Is the MW2 Vault Edition worth it?
Each year, Call of Duty offers an additional tier to the base game at launch to allow players exclusive extras with the newest title. Modern Warfare 2 is no exception to this, offering the Vault Edition for players who are looking for a few more things in their loadout when they launch the game for the first time.
How Catalyst went from a Boreas misfit to a legend of the Apex Games
Tressa Smith, better known as Catalyst, is the next character to join the Apex Legends roster in season 15 when the Apex Games move to the broken moon that she calls home. While her Stories from the Outlands cinematic focused on the complicated friendships of her teenage years, the story of how she grew into the “technowitch” legend of today is far more fragmented in its retelling.
Scump confirms 2023 Call of Duty League season will be his final year as a pro
Call of Duty legend Scump confirmed today that the Modern Warfare 2 season will be his final year of competing at the professional level. In a YouTube video titled “This is Goodbye,” Scump revealed that he will only be competing for one more year of Call of Duty. He will be one of many professional players who have hung up their controllers in recent years, including Crimsix, who retired at the end of Vanguard. Scump is one of the most successful players in competitive Call of Duty and has been competing for the last decade under OpTic Gaming.
