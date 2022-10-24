ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

3 people shot overnight in Pa. neighborhood: reports

Three people were injured in a shooting late Thursday night in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, according to reports from KDKA and WPXI. PIttsburgh police arrived at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Three injured overnight in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood late Thursday. PIttsburgh police responded to the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds. A man who was struck in the neck was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Brighton Heights shooting: What we know

Gunshots rang out in Brighton Heights Friday afternoon, sending six people to the hospital, one of them critically. The shooting happened outside a church on Brighton Road where a funeral service was happening. Here's what we know. Pittsburgh police received a ShotSpotter alert at 12:04 p.m. in the 3700 block...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle strikes teen before plowing into house in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went into a home during a crash in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street. Police tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a 16-year-old was hit by the car before the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Driver injured when car crashes into Pittsburgh building

One person was injured this morning when a vehicle into a building in the city of Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, the news station said. KDKA’s crews...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies after being shot in the head

A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood, according to a story from KDKA. The shooting occurred along the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue around 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to WPXI. The teen, identified as Clayton Tierney, was taken to a hospital,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

O'Hara Township family says dog stolen from car dealership

PITTSBURGH — The DiCarlos of O'Hara Township say their family dog was stolen from the parking lot of a car dealership Thursday, a belief they feel comfortable voicing after reviewing surveillance footage. "It wasn't just an accident," said Mary DiCarlo, whose son Regan owns the dealership where the dog,...
O'HARA TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

School bus involved in crash in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa — A school bus appears to have been involved in a crash in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny Couty dispatchers say police, fire and medics were sent to Wood Street at around 3:40 p.m. A car appears to have crashed into a pole near the bus. Chopper 11 also observed...
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two teens facing charges following robbery, carjacking in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --  Two teens are facing charges for an alleged car jacking in Homewood.Police say 18-year-old Wayne Griffin and another teen attacked a pizza delivery driver early Tuesday morning on Frankstown Road and stole his car.Police say the two were arrested around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon after officers pulled over the stolen car with the two suspects in it.Griffin and the other suspect are both facing assault and theft charges.Pittsburgh Police did not say if this car theft was related to more than a dozen carjackings recently reported.  Last week, Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles who are now targeting delivery drivers are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said on Oct. 6 that one juvenile had been arrested in connection to one of the incidents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Thomas Stanko charged with homicide in Cassandra Gross disappearance

Thomas Stanko, the longtime person of interest in the disappearance of Unity Township woman Cassandra Gross, has been charged with homicide. Westmoreland County officials announced the charge against Stanko in a news conference Thursday. “I hope beyond all measure that this brings some peace to Cassandra’s mom,” District Attorney Nicole...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy