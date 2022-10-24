Read full article on original website
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
3 people shot overnight in Pa. neighborhood: reports
Three people were injured in a shooting late Thursday night in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, according to reports from KDKA and WPXI. PIttsburgh police arrived at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds.
Three injured overnight in Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood late Thursday. PIttsburgh police responded to the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds. A man who was struck in the neck was...
Police: Man shot in leg in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in the leg in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood on Thursday evening. According to police, officers responded to a seven-round ShotSpotter alert in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue at 6:15 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found an adult male with a...
wtae.com
Brighton Heights shooting: What we know
Gunshots rang out in Brighton Heights Friday afternoon, sending six people to the hospital, one of them critically. The shooting happened outside a church on Brighton Road where a funeral service was happening. Here's what we know. Pittsburgh police received a ShotSpotter alert at 12:04 p.m. in the 3700 block...
6 hurt in shooting near Pa. church where funeral was being held
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A shooting near a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held left six people wounded Friday, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition. Police responded to the scene around noon when the city’s gunshot detection system alerted authorities that several shots had been...
wtae.com
Vehicle strikes teen before plowing into house in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went into a home during a crash in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street. Police tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a 16-year-old was hit by the car before the...
LIVE UPDATES: 6 people shot outside funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — Six people were shot outside of a funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. Several police agencies responded after a ShotSpotter alert around noon in the 3700 block of Brighton Road. The funeral that was taking place at the Destiny of Faith Church was for John Hornezes,...
Driver injured when car crashes into Pittsburgh building
One person was injured this morning when a vehicle into a building in the city of Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, the news station said. KDKA’s crews...
Pa. teen dies after being shot in the head
A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood, according to a story from KDKA. The shooting occurred along the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue around 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to WPXI. The teen, identified as Clayton Tierney, was taken to a hospital,...
Teen shot in head in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood has died
PITTSBURGH — Clayton Tierney, the 17 year old who was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood, has died. Tierney was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday according to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Pittsburgh police and medics were called to the...
Investigation beginning with robbery leads police to major drug bust in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation that began with a robbery led police to a major drug bust in Aliquippa. The investigation began when three men robbed the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge while the owner was still inside. The men stole more than $13,000 and led police to a...
wtae.com
O'Hara Township family says dog stolen from car dealership
PITTSBURGH — The DiCarlos of O'Hara Township say their family dog was stolen from the parking lot of a car dealership Thursday, a belief they feel comfortable voicing after reviewing surveillance footage. "It wasn't just an accident," said Mary DiCarlo, whose son Regan owns the dealership where the dog,...
Channel 11 Exclusive: Brighton Heights man stopped by police 3 times after car was stolen
PITTSBURGH — Imagine coming out to your car in the morning to head to work, and your car is not sitting in your driveway because it was stolen. Once you get it back, you’re pulled over by police and held at gunpoint not once, but three times. That’s exactly what happened to a Brighton Heights man.
School bus involved in crash in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa — A school bus appears to have been involved in a crash in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny Couty dispatchers say police, fire and medics were sent to Wood Street at around 3:40 p.m. A car appears to have crashed into a pole near the bus. Chopper 11 also observed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell police accuse man of repeatedly fighting officers throughout his arrest, even in his jail cell
A man wanted on an arrest warrant was charged with felonies by Lower Burrell police after they accused him of kneeing an officer who tried to take him into custody and spitting blood at officers while he was in a holding cell. Christopher A. Love, 38, of the 700 block...
Pittsburgh police asking for help identifying man suspected of taping hidden camera in restroom
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for your help finding a man they say hid a camera in a public restroom on The Frick Museum grounds and remotely took pictures of guests. Neighbors and visitors called the news “upsetting” and “creepy.”. “I am really surprised to...
Two teens facing charges following robbery, carjacking in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two teens are facing charges for an alleged car jacking in Homewood.Police say 18-year-old Wayne Griffin and another teen attacked a pizza delivery driver early Tuesday morning on Frankstown Road and stole his car.Police say the two were arrested around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon after officers pulled over the stolen car with the two suspects in it.Griffin and the other suspect are both facing assault and theft charges.Pittsburgh Police did not say if this car theft was related to more than a dozen carjackings recently reported. Last week, Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles who are now targeting delivery drivers are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said on Oct. 6 that one juvenile had been arrested in connection to one of the incidents.
wtae.com
Thomas Stanko charged with homicide in Cassandra Gross disappearance
Thomas Stanko, the longtime person of interest in the disappearance of Unity Township woman Cassandra Gross, has been charged with homicide. Westmoreland County officials announced the charge against Stanko in a news conference Thursday. “I hope beyond all measure that this brings some peace to Cassandra’s mom,” District Attorney Nicole...
Body found in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood; police investigating as ‘suspicious’
PITTSBURGH — Department of Public Works crews made the awful discovery of a man’s body in Garfield Wednesday morning while doing work on Aisbett Way. Police say around 10:15 a.m., homicide detectives were called in because of suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. Carol Emmett and her husband are...
Warrant issued in South Side shooting; police discover second victim
PITTSBURGH — A warrant has been issued for the suspect in a South Side shooting that injured two people. Nicklas Gay III, 35, of McKeesport, is facing charges for allegedly shooting a man after an argument in a gyro shop after 2 a.m. Oct. 16. Police learned during their investigation that a second person was shot while trying to stop the fight.
