newschannel6now.com
River Bend Nature Center to host Not-So-Scary Halloween
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The River Bend Nature Center is set to host Not-So-Scary Halloween on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The event will happen from 6-9 p.m. and will feature a costume contest, music, food, games, crafts, candy and a fun trail. The Ruby N. Priddy Butterfly and Nature...
Wet and Cool Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain and thunderstorms will become widespread later tonight and early Friday. Some of the rain will fall down hard at times and some places could get more than two inches of rain. The heavier rain will taper off by Friday evening, but light rain and drizzle will continue, possibly creating wet conditions for high school football games. Clouds and rain will hold temperatures in the lower to middle 50s on Friday with brisk northeasterly winds. Most of the rain will be gone by Saturday as we try to warm up some by Halloween and early November.
Big Rain Event on the Way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances will be on the increase starting late Thursday afternoon and night and lasting into Friday. Friday actually looks like a very wet day with rain from start to finish. Some of it will fall down hard at times. 1–3-inch rainfall amounts will be possible across a good part of the area. Highs on Friday will stay in the 50s. It will be chilly and still a little wet for games on Friday night. The weekend looks drier with a return of sunshine.
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Railroad history
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a local railroad historian who teaches at MSU. Steve Goen has always had a love for history. He’s a...
Connect Packing and Shipping prepares for peak season
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christmas might be weeks away, but shipping services are advising people to start thinking about sending out packages soon. A local packing and shipping delivery service said you should start sending packages as early as next month. Connect Packing and Shipping is a local and independent organization and owner Kim Galan shared some tips to make sure there are no delays.
Community Healthcare Center to host blood drive
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls will be hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Oct. 27. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in two bloodmobiles at the Community Healthcare Center at 200 MLK Jr. Blvd. To schedule an appointment, call (940)...
Construction begins on downtown Wichita Falls apartments
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Housing is booming in downtown Wichita Falls. In fact, construction is underway right now on 170 new apartment units. The Kate LLC building that most people know as the Highlander is getting the space above the restaurant turned into an apartment complex. Will Kelty, owner...
Peaceful protest held Wednesday on the dangers of Fentanyl
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A crowd gathered on the steps of the Wichita County Courthouse on Wednesday to spread awareness about the dangers of Fentanyl and the need for Narcan. Sober Living Inc. hosted the peaceful protest, which brought concerned residents together, including Sober Living Inc. Director Jessica Dean.
WFPD identifies victim in Thursday night shooting
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department released the name of the victim involved in a shooting on the city’s east side on Thursday evening. Police responded to reports of an incident on Welch and North Rosewood Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday, after gunshots were reported in the area.
Nice Weather Before Wet Again
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday and most of the day Thursday will be very nice fall days. Highs will be in the 70s with sunshine and increasing south winds. Clouds will roll back in later on Thursday in response to a fast-moving storm system dropping in from the north and west. This system brings another round of rain our way Thursday night and Friday. Friday will be a chilly day with most highs in the 50s. We’ll dry out this weekend but still looking a bit cool into Saturday before warm back up just in time for Halloween.
Storm chances increase Thursday night
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday will be one of the warmer days over the next week, with a high of 75. However, a cold front will arrive Thursday night, this cold front will bring in more thunderstorm chances for Thursday evening and Friday. Some of these storms may produce tiny hail and strong winds.
WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a murder on 11th Street. Officers received a call at 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday of a deceased person in an apartment on the 1300 block of 11th Street. WFPD officials identified victim as 70-year-old James Shierling. They said...
Parents arrested after child accidently shot in July 2021
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The parents of a child who was accidently shot in July of 2021 were arrested on Tuesday. Nathan and Baronica Mares were arrested Tuesday on a charge of making a firearm accessible to a child. Court documents state the Wichita Falls Police Department was called...
WFPD: Murder suspect armed and dangerous
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Sidney Donnell Garcia, of Wichita Falls, for murder. Garcia is considered armed and dangerous. Wichita Falls Police were called out for gunshots Thursday evening at Welch and North Rosewood streets. Police confirmed one person...
Wichita Falls man indicted for fentanyl-related death
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A suspect in a fentanyl-related murder was indicted on Oct. 20, 2022. 21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez, of Wichita Falls, was indicted after being charged with murder for reportedly supplying the victim with counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl, which subsequently caused the victim’s death. 22-year-old Leigha Smith,...
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A GoFundMe has been created to help the family of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Wichita Falls. Wichita Falls Police Department officials have identified the victim as 64-year-old Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez, of Wichita Falls. If you would...
Noel Martin murder trial begins
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The trial of a man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor began Thursday morning at the Wichita County Courthouse. Testimony began in the murder trial of Noel Martin, where jurors started to hear from witnesses. The jury heard from a witness of the shooting...
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD police department. A guardian of a student at Southern Hills Elementary reached out to News Channel 6 claiming her granddaughter had been pushed into a desk by a substitute teacher on Oct. 19. The guardian said they filed a report with the WFISD police department and spoke with an officer about the alleged incident.
Multiple Duncan Public Schools lockdown due to nearby police pursuit
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple suspects were taken into custody after officials with Duncan Public Schools were forced to lockdown three campuses on Thursday, due to an incident in a home near Duncan Middle School. According to a Facebook message from Duncan Public schools, the lockdown began a little before...
