This Tarrant County haunted house has puppets, creepy nuns and 3D clowns

Moxley Manor in Bedford may sound like your average haunted house, but lurking inside is a section that you probably won’t see in most. Big Top Terror is a 3D attraction that has clowns popping out at you.

“The scariest part? It’s Big Top by far,” said Jackson Kirkpatrick, an actor at Moxley Manor. “The 3D clowns, paint comes off the walls and you’ve got clowns on the ceiling and on the ground. They come at you from everywhere,”

Each room in Big Top Terror was hand-painted with pictures of clowns. It also uses animatronics and giant puppets to scare thrill-seekers.

“Our 3D haunted house is something that you’ll probably have never seen before. The visuals on that haunted house, it’s like the clouds are floating and the floors are moving,” Richard Alvarado, Moxley Manor’s owner, said.

For Alvarado, the trick to keeping Moxley Manor scary is research and updating. “I think that there’s a lot of creative city that we put into it, different types of scenes. One of the things that I do is I try to research what people are actually scared of,” Alvarado said.

The haunted house at 510 Harwood Road costs $35 for general admission. The hours are Wednesday-Thursday, 8-10 p.m.; Friday, 8-11:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30-11:30 p.m.; Sunday, 7:30-10 p.m.; and Halloween night, 8-10 p.m.

For more information on Moxley Manor visit moxleymanor.com .