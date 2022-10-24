ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, TX

This Tarrant County haunted house has puppets, creepy nuns and 3D clowns

By Candi Bolden
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQ3wi_0ikeFQIU00

Moxley Manor in Bedford may sound like your average haunted house, but lurking inside is a section that you probably won’t see in most. Big Top Terror is a 3D attraction that has clowns popping out at you.

“The scariest part? It’s Big Top by far,” said Jackson Kirkpatrick, an actor at Moxley Manor. “The 3D clowns, paint comes off the walls and you’ve got clowns on the ceiling and on the ground. They come at you from everywhere,”

Each room in Big Top Terror was hand-painted with pictures of clowns. It also uses animatronics and giant puppets to scare thrill-seekers.

Clown warning: 22 photos of clowns from Star-Telegram archive that might scare you

“Our 3D haunted house is something that you’ll probably have never seen before. The visuals on that haunted house, it’s like the clouds are floating and the floors are moving,” Richard Alvarado, Moxley Manor’s owner, said.

For Alvarado, the trick to keeping Moxley Manor scary is research and updating. “I think that there’s a lot of creative city that we put into it, different types of scenes. One of the things that I do is I try to research what people are actually scared of,” Alvarado said.

The haunted house at 510 Harwood Road costs $35 for general admission. The hours are Wednesday-Thursday, 8-10 p.m.; Friday, 8-11:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30-11:30 p.m.; Sunday, 7:30-10 p.m.; and Halloween night, 8-10 p.m.

For more information on Moxley Manor visit moxleymanor.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Up in 60: Car wash turns into tunnel of terror for Halloween

DALLAS — If you're looking for a safe and family-friendly haunted attraction, WashGuys Car Wash is transforming their business for Halloween Weekend. Over three days, three locations will be haunted by fog machines, creepy clowns, music, candy and more from 7:00 pm to midnight. The schedule, pending weather, is...
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State

In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: A Virtually Untouched Mid-Century Jewel Box in the Woods

No matter where you sit in the exquisite mid-century on 11150 Fernald Ave., it’s like you’re in the woods. The 1.35-acre property is lush and green, with plenty growing in the understory and a creek. Sure, the sounds of cars driving through Lochwood will remind you that you live in a city, but the home is practically a secret garden. You can’t even see the house from the street.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Autumn Daze Festival in Ennis

Happy fall y'all! Downtown Ennis will transform into a dreamy fall festival this weekend...with more than 16-thousand pumpkins of all sizes including one that weighs 2-thousand pounds!. For more information, visit EnnisTexas.gov.
ENNIS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch This Rhino Have a Blast In the Rain and Mud at Fort Worth Zoo

Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Dallas needs more awareness of its ghostly past, says this artist.

A city without history is a city without texture, without character. What you see is what you get, nothing more. Freeways, businesses, apartments — everything just happened, just now. Brad Ford Smith is looking for the hidden, the lost or forgotten. It's generally been lost or forgotten because we...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 dead after suspected murder-suicide at Lewisville apartment, officials say

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people are dead following what police suspect was a murder-suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex Thursday morning.At about 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27, officials said a woman at the Tides at Lewisville apartment complex called police and "could be heard arguing with a man." Shortly after, multiple shots were heard and the call went silent, officials said.Witnesses in the complex reportedly heard the argument, followed by gunshots and also called police.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, officials said. Both were taken to Medical City Lewisville where they were pronounced dead.Officials said it appears the man and woman were married, but that the marriage recently ended. Neither of their identities have been released at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
15K+
Followers
532
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy