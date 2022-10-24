#Milford CT–On October 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to Dick’s Sporting Goods for a report of a shoplifting. The female suspect had a child with her and fled the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle was located with 4 flat tires on Research Drive. The female driver, later identified as Ashley Swiatowiec, 31 of West Haven was detained and a child was located in the vehicle in a car seat.

MILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO