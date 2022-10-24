ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Eyewitness News

Willimantic police find missing woman

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Police in Willimantic were looking for a missing 79-year-old woman. Grace Adams was last seen on Thursday. They reported later Friday morning that she had been found. State police described her as having gray hair and hazel eyes. She stands 5′5″ tall and weighs about 130...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Bristol Press

Silver Alert canceled for Southington man

SOUTHINGTON – A 20-year-old from Southington has gone missing. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Ralph Jose Deliz. Police said he went missing sometime Wednesday and was last seen driving his black Honda Civic with a red underglow light. The Southington resident has been described as...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

East Haven man killed in Westbrook crash, police say

WESTBROOK — A Connecticut man was killed early Thursday morning in a car crash, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said Hoa Trinh, 54, of East Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was a passenger in his 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES, according to police. The 61-year-old driver, a Branford resident, suffered a suspected minor injury, state police said.
WESTBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Montville Police Officer Involved in Minor Crash: Police

A Montville police officer was involved in a minor crash early Thursday morning, according to state police. They said the preliminary reports show that an officer was involved in a minor crash at Black Ash and Old Colchester roads around 2:18 a.m. No injuries were reported and police are investigating.
MONTVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Man shot in head following road rage incident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 23-year-old man was shot in the head during what Hartford police described as a road rage incident. Police confirmed the identity of the victim as Manuel Rodriguez. They said a suspect intentionally drove into Rodriguez’s vehicle in the area of Hillside Avenue on Thursday.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Arrest made in fatal New Year's Day hit-and-run in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man accused of fatally hitting a Windsor man with a car and driving off overnight New Year's Day has been arrested, according to Hartford police. Police arrested Jahbez Copeland, 23, of South Windsor, on Wednesday in connection to the incident. Just after midnight on Jan....
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Risk of Injury to a Minor & Larceny 3rd Degree

#Milford CT–On October 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to Dick’s Sporting Goods for a report of a shoplifting. The female suspect had a child with her and fled the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle was located with 4 flat tires on Research Drive. The female driver, later identified as Ashley Swiatowiec, 31 of West Haven was detained and a child was located in the vehicle in a car seat.
MILFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Man's death in Southington ruled homicide

SOUTHINGTON – A man’s death originally thought to be related to a car accident in Southington on Thursday has been ruled a homicide. Police in the afternoon hours said the autopsy on Jose Principe, 28, of Waterbury, showed that he died of a gunshot wound to the torso.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigate copper thefts

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police reported copper pipe thefts from vacant or abandoned properties. Waterbury police suggested tips for residents to avoid stolen copper from their homes. Police said to install an alarm system, maintain the property, set light on timers, etc. They said these preventative tips will...
WATERBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Chad Bezio, 42, 31 Haviland St., Bristol, first-degree criminal trespass, violation of protective order. Jesse Rolla Eldred, 34, 66 Woodard Dr., Bristol, breach of peace. Stefano Pollastro, 45, 127 Willis St., Bristol, failure to drive upon right. Oct. 17. Chad Bezio, 42, 31 Haviland St., Bristol, three counts – first-degree...
BRISTOL, CT

