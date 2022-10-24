Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Willimantic police find missing woman
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Police in Willimantic were looking for a missing 79-year-old woman. Grace Adams was last seen on Thursday. They reported later Friday morning that she had been found. State police described her as having gray hair and hazel eyes. She stands 5′5″ tall and weighs about 130...
Bristol Press
Silver Alert canceled for Southington man
SOUTHINGTON – A 20-year-old from Southington has gone missing. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Ralph Jose Deliz. Police said he went missing sometime Wednesday and was last seen driving his black Honda Civic with a red underglow light. The Southington resident has been described as...
sheltonherald.com
East Haven man killed in Westbrook crash, police say
WESTBROOK — A Connecticut man was killed early Thursday morning in a car crash, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said Hoa Trinh, 54, of East Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was a passenger in his 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES, according to police. The 61-year-old driver, a Branford resident, suffered a suspected minor injury, state police said.
Bristol Press
No charges filed directly related to Southington homicide; suspect with 'possible connection' free from custody
SOUTHINGTON – No charges have been filed directly related to a homicide in Southington early Thursday, while a man with a possible connection remains free from custody after being arrested on a firearm charge. The death of Waterbury resident Jose Principe was ruled a homicide Thursday afternoon after he...
NBC Connecticut
Montville Police Officer Involved in Minor Crash: Police
A Montville police officer was involved in a minor crash early Thursday morning, according to state police. They said the preliminary reports show that an officer was involved in a minor crash at Black Ash and Old Colchester roads around 2:18 a.m. No injuries were reported and police are investigating.
fox61.com
'It was like, 'bam boom bam boom!': Hartford police investigate homicide on Hillside Avenue
Police said the shooting started with a car crash around Flatbush Avenue and Newpark Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers located a car that had crashed.
Man arrested for robbing Vernon Subway
Police received information that the robber drove a grey Toyota Siena. Police located the vehicle and the driver, Justin Richard, 38, of South Windsor. Detectives interviewed Richard and they said he confessed to his involvement in the case.
Police Seek Witnesses To Rollover Crash On I-395 In Killingley
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 28-year-old man. The crash took place in Windham County on Tuesday, Oct. 25 on I-395 in Killingly. According to state police, Dylan Goulet, of Brooklyn, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-395 in Killingly when for...
Eyewitness News
Police: Man shot in head following road rage incident
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 23-year-old man was shot in the head during what Hartford police described as a road rage incident. Police confirmed the identity of the victim as Manuel Rodriguez. They said a suspect intentionally drove into Rodriguez’s vehicle in the area of Hillside Avenue on Thursday.
Bristol Press
Bristol woman who police say punched Bristol Hospital nurse no longer faces charges
BRISTOL - A city woman no longer faces charges after police said she assaulted a nurse and another hospital employee in 2019. Noella Morin, 69, of Sheila Court, received a dismissal on two pending cases during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. This comes after she was...
Hartford driver shot dead
A 23-year-old driver has been shot and killed in Hartford after police say he chased a vehicle that had hit his car and then sped off before a passenger got out and opened fire.
62-year-old bicyclist sent to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 62-year-old bicyclist was taken to a hospital Wednesday with “significant life-threatening injuries” after being hit by a vehicle in Manchester, according to police. The crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. to the Tolland Turnpike near the Interstate 84 overpass at Burrs Corners. The vehicle that hit the cyclist was driving […]
Southington's first homicide in several years remains under investigation
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Waterbury man was killed after Southington police said their car crashed into a utility pole early Thursday morning. First responders found a gunshot wound in the victim's back, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Another man from Meriden is now facing charges...
New Britain Herald
Southington man who owns, operates tow truck companies in Bristol, Plainville pleads not guilty to insurance fraud
A man who owns and manages tow truck companies in Bristol and Plainville has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he committed insurance fraud by appropriating tens of thousands of dollars in overcharges. Christopher Pio, 52, of 68 Brightwood Lane, Southington, has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of...
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Search For Car Involved in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash
Waterbury police are searching for the driver who hit a man on East Main Street and took off Thursday night. Police said they were called to the area around 6:30 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash. Responding officers found a man in the road that was struck by a car that fled the scene.
Arrest made in fatal New Year's Day hit-and-run in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man accused of fatally hitting a Windsor man with a car and driving off overnight New Year's Day has been arrested, according to Hartford police. Police arrested Jahbez Copeland, 23, of South Windsor, on Wednesday in connection to the incident. Just after midnight on Jan....
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Risk of Injury to a Minor & Larceny 3rd Degree
#Milford CT–On October 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to Dick’s Sporting Goods for a report of a shoplifting. The female suspect had a child with her and fled the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle was located with 4 flat tires on Research Drive. The female driver, later identified as Ashley Swiatowiec, 31 of West Haven was detained and a child was located in the vehicle in a car seat.
Bristol Press
Man's death in Southington ruled homicide
SOUTHINGTON – A man’s death originally thought to be related to a car accident in Southington on Thursday has been ruled a homicide. Police in the afternoon hours said the autopsy on Jose Principe, 28, of Waterbury, showed that he died of a gunshot wound to the torso.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police investigate copper thefts
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police reported copper pipe thefts from vacant or abandoned properties. Waterbury police suggested tips for residents to avoid stolen copper from their homes. Police said to install an alarm system, maintain the property, set light on timers, etc. They said these preventative tips will...
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Chad Bezio, 42, 31 Haviland St., Bristol, first-degree criminal trespass, violation of protective order. Jesse Rolla Eldred, 34, 66 Woodard Dr., Bristol, breach of peace. Stefano Pollastro, 45, 127 Willis St., Bristol, failure to drive upon right. Oct. 17. Chad Bezio, 42, 31 Haviland St., Bristol, three counts – first-degree...
