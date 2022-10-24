Man charged after fatal CTA bus stop crash on South Side

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man has been charged in a fatal CTA bus stop crash Sunday that killed one person and injured three others on the city’s South Side.

Police said Troy Shumpert was arrested and charged with one felony count of driving revoked/2+/person injury/death, a misdemeanor count of driving on a revoked license and uninsured motor vehicle, and multiple traffic citations.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. when a car travelling north in the 7900 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive hit a CTA bus stop.

According to police, a 57-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene and three other people were seriously injured.

Shumpert is due in bond court Monday.

