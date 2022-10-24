Liberal junior runner Daniela Cerda is this week’s Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Cerda won Liberal’s 6A regional hosted by Wichita East at Augusta on Saturday with a time of 20:44. Cerda has led the LHS girls cross country team throughout the season. Cerda and the girls team qualified for 6A state at Lawrence on Saturday. Cerda makes state for the third consecutive season. Last year, Cerda registered a PR at state in 19:45 to take 23rd place in Augusta. She made state both years in track and was all state in the 1600 last spring. She is also on the WAC Leadership Council. She runs Saturday at 6A state in Lawrence.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO