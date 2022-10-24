Read full article on original website
kscbnews.net
Broadcast Square audio archives October 24 to 28, 2022
You can listen to archived Broadcast Square audio from the week of October 24 to 28, 2022. Monday, October 24: Randy Altman of Liberal Senior Center, on scheduled events and services. Tuesday, October 25: Steven Johnson, on his candidacy for Kansas State Treasurer. Wednesday, October 26: Two part program. Part...
Daniela Cerda is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week
Liberal junior runner Daniela Cerda is this week’s Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Cerda won Liberal’s 6A regional hosted by Wichita East at Augusta on Saturday with a time of 20:44. Cerda has led the LHS girls cross country team throughout the season. Cerda and the girls team qualified for 6A state at Lawrence on Saturday. Cerda makes state for the third consecutive season. Last year, Cerda registered a PR at state in 19:45 to take 23rd place in Augusta. She made state both years in track and was all state in the 1600 last spring. She is also on the WAC Leadership Council. She runs Saturday at 6A state in Lawrence.
Juan Bautista Ramirez Ramirez
Juan Bautista Ramirez Ramirez, 61, of Liberal, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. He was born on February 14, 1961 to Rosalio and Rosario (Ramirez) Ramirez De Ramirez at Tamazula De Victoria Durango, Mexico. Juan grew up in Sinaloa. On March 29,...
Bret Johnson
Bret Johnson, age 63, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at his home in Newton, Kansas. He was born December 15, 1958, in Ulysses, Kansas, the son of Donald Eugene and Shirley A. (Komma) Johnson. Bret grew up in Ulysses and attended Ulysses schools. While living in Ulysses, he had worked...
Meade KS Man Arrested in Garden City
On October 28, 2022, at around 1:05 A.M., Officers of the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to 212 W. Fulton Street Suite B (Pops Sports Bar) for a report of a man with a firearm. Upon arrival, Officers observed Avery McCulloch (25), Meade, KS, in front of the business...
City of Liberal to Host a Town Hall Meeting
The City of Liberal invites the community to join the Liberal City Commission and City staff for discussion and updates on projects in the City of Liberal. This Town Hall will take place on Thursday, November the 17th starting at 6:30pm at the Girls Scout Building in Light Park. For more information you can go to www.cityofliberal.org.
Public invited to Nov. 10 meeting on U.S. 54, other regional highway projects
The public is invited to attend a meeting on U.S. 54 expansion in Seward County and other regional projects on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Seward County Activity Center, 810 Stadium Avenue, in Liberal. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is hosting the event. KDOT...
