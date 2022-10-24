ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Employees shot to death in Dallas hospital ID’d; gunman threatened girlfriend, cops say

By Emerson Clarridge, Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Patient case manager Jacqueline Pokuaa walked late on Saturday morning into a room at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on a routine matter.

Nestor Hernandez, the father of a newborn in the room, stood and shot the 45-year-old woman dead, police said.

Nurse Katie Flowers, 63, heard the shot and looked into the room. From the door, Hernandez fired into the hall, killing her, too, police said.

A hospital police sergeant, Robert Rangel, was a few doors down on a stolen property call and took cover.

As Hernandez reloaded his gun and began to leave the room, Rangel shot him in the leg, police said.

Hernandez is a parolee who had received permission to be at the Dallas hospital for the birth of his child. Hernandez was convicted in a Dallas County aggravated robbery and sentenced to eight years in prison. He was released on Oct. 20, 2021, after serving six years of the term.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles placed Hernandez on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring via a device on his ankle. He was arrested twice this year on parole violations.

“In my opinion this is a failure of our criminal justice system,” Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference on Monday. “A violent individual such as this should not have been on an ankle monitor and should have remained in custody.”

Methodist Health System Police Chief Glen Fowler said at the press conference that the hospital was not warned about Hernandez’s criminal record or that he wore an ankle monitor. The hospital does not routinely inquire about the criminal backgrounds of parents visiting its mother-baby units, he said.

Hernandez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of capital murder. He was stabilized and taken to another hospital. It was not clear whether he was still at a hospital on Monday.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit reviewed by WFAA-TV, Hernandez was visiting his girlfriend and baby in a room in the labor and delivery department when his behavior became strange. He made “ominous phone calls and texts to his family,” accused his girlfriend of cheating on him and searched the room for another person, according to the affidavit.

Hernandez hit his girlfriend in the head with a handgun that he pulled from his pants, according to the affidavit. His girlfriend told police that Hernandez said, “We are both going to die today,” and, “Whoever comes in this room is going to die with us,” the affidavit states.

Hernandez’s girlfriend was treated for her injuries, and the newborn was not hurt in the incident, police said.

Hernandez was granted permission to be at the hospital with his significant other during delivery of the child, Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez said. The child was born Friday, according to the affidavit.

The department’s Office of Inspector General is working with Dallas police in the case, Amanda Hernandez said. On Monday, the health system’s police department asked Dallas police to lead the investigation of the double homicide, Garcia said. Dallas police were already handling investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

Nestor Hernandez served a two-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty in a 2011 armed robbery and a five-year sentence after he pleaded guilty in another robbery in 2015, according to court records. The victims were beaten, and their property was stolen, the records state.

No public memorial event for the victims has been announced on Monday. According to press reports from Africa, Pokuaa was originally from Ghana.

Hospital officials said they had increased security following the shooting but have not offered details.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
