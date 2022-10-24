ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyonce Summer 2023 ‘Renaissance’ Tour Seemingly Announced During Charity Auction

By Gil Kaufman
 4 days ago

Beyoncé may have accidentally confirmed her upcoming tour in support of Renaissance during a weekend charity event. According to Variety , attendees at Saturday night’s Wearable Art Gala 2022 at the WACO Theater were surprised when an A-list concert ticket package was one of the items up for big during the charity event.

In a photo of a screen bearing the information on the lavish tour package posted over the weekend, the lucky high bidders splashed out for a once-in-a-lifetime experience (valued at $20,000) described as, “United [Airlines] x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her ‘Renaissance’ tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world. This prize is complete with 2 first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property. And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina [Beyoncé’s mother]!”

Video of the auction showed the bidding jumping up to $45,000 at one point , then climbing above $50,000 as Bey and Jay-Z clapped at the gaudy figures while in attendance at the inaugural WACO event in Santa Monica hosted by the singer’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson and her stepfather, Richard Lawson.

At press time spokespeople for Beyoncé and United had not returned requests for confirmation on the tour or the auction results. The singer has not officially announced a tour in support of the dance-heavy album released in July and to date has not yet released an official music video from the project aside from a Mark Romanek-directed spot for “ Summer Renaissance ” that is part of a partnership with Tiffany & Co. for their “lose Yourself in Love” campaign.

