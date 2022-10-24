43-year-old John Sumlin the 3rd of Batavia has been arraigned on charges of burglary and assault after he allegedly broke into a home on West Main Street. He is accused of holding a knife to a woman’s neck, hitting her and threatening to kill her and her children and then breaking her television. Sumlin was arraigned and is being held without bail. Charges include Burglary, Criminal Contempt, Criminal Mischief, Assault and Menacing. He will be back in court November 1st.

