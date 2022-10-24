Read full article on original website
RPD: Arrest made in September murder on Mazda Terrace
Investigators said the suspect — 29-year-old Kenneth Scott — was having an argument with Scott until it turned physical.
iheart.com
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Man arrested after officers confiscated his ghost gun
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a man faces charges after they confiscated his ghost gun, a self-assembled firearm that often doesn’t have a serial number. RPD officers said they stopped a car on Ernst Street just on Thursday before midnight for traffic violations and found a ghost gun loaded with 5 rounds.
WHEC TV-10
20-year-old shot inside nightclub on Central Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 20-year-old was shot inside a nightclub on Central Avenue early Friday morning. Rochester police officers responded just before 1 a.m. to what they describe as a chaotic scene at the Allure Nightclub after getting a report of gunshots. While they were investigating, they...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Convicted in "Ambush-Style" Killing
A Rochester man has been convicted of murder in an October 2020 homicide. Jonathan Spinks was found guilty today of 2nd-degree murder and weapons possession. Prosecutors say he shot 18-year-old Lysaun Curry to death on Trenaman Street in an ambush-style killing. Spinks will be sentenced in December.
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man arrested for strangulation
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — An Ontario County man is facing a felony charge. 59-year-old Gerard Ahearn was arrested on Monday afternoon for strangling someone. Deputies say the crime happened back in May of this year. They say when the victim was strangled, they lost consciousness. Ahearn was taken into...
NewsChannel 36
Three Schuyler County Men Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Meth
BURDETT, N.Y. (WENY) - Three Schuyler County men were arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing over an ounce of meth after a months long joint investigation by state troopers and the Elmira Police Department. According to state police, a search warrant was executed on route 227 in Hector where police allegedly...
WHEC TV-10
Police issue warning after rainbow fentanyl pills were found in Batavia gas station
BATAVIA, N.Y. — A warning ahead of Halloween. Police say rainbow fentanyl pills are in Batavia. They were recently found in a gas station bathroom before being turned over to officers. The tablets are blue and stamped into the shape of a bear. We’ve told you rainbow fentanyl is...
WHEC TV-10
Police looking for man who may have info about suspicious incident
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department needs help in identifying a man who is believed to have information about a suspicious incident in the 600 block of University Avenue on October 18, 2022. Due to the sensitivity of the investigation, RPD is unable to release more information at this time.
Rochester police searching for suspects after assault on Hudson Ave.
According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Hudson Avenue and Wilkins Street just before 2 a.m. for the report of a male down.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man pleaded guilty to strangling his wife to death in 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — 27-year-old Ahmed Ali on Tuesday pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 1st degree for the strangulation death of his wife and mother of his children, Arbay Chivala. On August 1, 2021, Rochester Police Officers were called to a home on Argo Park where they found the...
13 WHAM
UPDATE: Police searching for vulnerable woman missing from Arc of Monroe in Fairport
According to police, the last time her cell phone pinged was on Dewey Avenue.
Niagara Falls woman arrested for allegedly stealing truck, car chase in Monroe County
A Niagara County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck last week. Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a landscaping company on October 22. The next day, troopers say they received multiple calls about an erratic vehicle going eastbound on...
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
43-year-old John Sumlin the 3rd of Batavia has been arraigned on charges of burglary and assault after he allegedly broke into a home on West Main Street. He is accused of holding a knife to a woman’s neck, hitting her and threatening to kill her and her children and then breaking her television. Sumlin was arraigned and is being held without bail. Charges include Burglary, Criminal Contempt, Criminal Mischief, Assault and Menacing. He will be back in court November 1st.
16-year-old teen missing from Town of Warsaw
Deputies encourage anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Dissatisfied toilet paper purchase leads to shooting threat, arrest in Geneva
Law enforcement say the suspect's behavior caused employees to shelter in place, and flee.
WHEC TV-10
Former Hilton principal, convicted of inappropriately touching students, got thousands in separation agreement
HILTON, N.Y. — Former Hilton Principal Kirk Ashton, who was found guilty on Monday of inappropriately touching 24 students, collected more than $65,000 in his separation agreement with the district. News10NBC obtained the separation agreement on Friday. The agreement said that the district paid Ashton $65,729, a five-months salary,...
13 WHAM
Police investigating suspicious death on Lyell Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unattended death on the city's west side that's been deemed suspicious. Officers found the body in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators are working the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the body's...
iheart.com
