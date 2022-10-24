ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

iheart.com

Man Arrested in September Rochester Homicide

Rochester police have made an arrest in a homicide last month on the city's north side. 29-year-old Kenneth Scott allegedly gunned down 40-year-old Lamar Brandon Cassevoy of Rochester on Mazda Terrace on September 22nd. Police say an argument between the two led to the fatal shot. Scott will be arraigned...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Man arrested after officers confiscated his ghost gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a man faces charges after they confiscated his ghost gun, a self-assembled firearm that often doesn’t have a serial number. RPD officers said they stopped a car on Ernst Street just on Thursday before midnight for traffic violations and found a ghost gun loaded with 5 rounds.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

20-year-old shot inside nightclub on Central Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 20-year-old was shot inside a nightclub on Central Avenue early Friday morning. Rochester police officers responded just before 1 a.m. to what they describe as a chaotic scene at the Allure Nightclub after getting a report of gunshots. While they were investigating, they...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Convicted in "Ambush-Style" Killing

A Rochester man has been convicted of murder in an October 2020 homicide. Jonathan Spinks was found guilty today of 2nd-degree murder and weapons possession. Prosecutors say he shot 18-year-old Lysaun Curry to death on Trenaman Street in an ambush-style killing. Spinks will be sentenced in December.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Ontario County man arrested for strangulation

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — An Ontario County man is facing a felony charge. 59-year-old Gerard Ahearn was arrested on Monday afternoon for strangling someone. Deputies say the crime happened back in May of this year. They say when the victim was strangled, they lost consciousness. Ahearn was taken into...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Three Schuyler County Men Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Meth

BURDETT, N.Y. (WENY) - Three Schuyler County men were arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing over an ounce of meth after a months long joint investigation by state troopers and the Elmira Police Department. According to state police, a search warrant was executed on route 227 in Hector where police allegedly...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police looking for man who may have info about suspicious incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department needs help in identifying a man who is believed to have information about a suspicious incident in the 600 block of University Avenue on October 18, 2022. Due to the sensitivity of the investigation, RPD is unable to release more information at this time.
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

43-year-old John Sumlin the 3rd of Batavia has been arraigned on charges of burglary and assault after he allegedly broke into a home on West Main Street. He is accused of holding a knife to a woman’s neck, hitting her and threatening to kill her and her children and then breaking her television. Sumlin was arraigned and is being held without bail. Charges include Burglary, Criminal Contempt, Criminal Mischief, Assault and Menacing. He will be back in court November 1st.
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating suspicious death on Lyell Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unattended death on the city's west side that's been deemed suspicious. Officers found the body in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators are working the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the body's...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police Probe Suspicious Death

Rochester police are investigating what they call a suspicious death. A body was found around 5 this morning in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue, near Sherman Street. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the person's identity and cause of death. The RPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the...
ROCHESTER, NY

