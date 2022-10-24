Short-handed Broncos signing RB Marlon Mack

DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quicklyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver honors officer gunned down by suspected mafia bootleggersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputiesHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
Opinion: Denver hospitals release homeless to streetsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Reports: Bucs LB Shaq Barrett (torn Achilles) out for season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Shaq Barrett will sit out the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. An MRI on Friday confirmed the tear of the Achilles for Barrett, who is expected to be sidelined seven-to-nine months. Barrett sustained the injury during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Coach Todd Bowles told reporters after the game that "it doesn't look good." Barrett, 29, recorded 31 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble in eight games (all starts) this season. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Barrett has 348 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 115 career games (69 starts) with the Denver Broncos (2015-18) and Buccaneers. --Field Level Media
Report: Giants OL Nick Gates returns from broken leg
New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates will reportedly be activated Wednesday, more than 13 months after sustaining a gruesome leg fracture. Gates, who recently told ESPN he was "feeling great," is on the physically unable to perform list. The team opened his practice window three weeks ago. His long road to recovery included seven surgeries after fracturing his left fibula and tibula during a Week 2 loss at Washington...
London Falling? Nathaniel Hackett's job may be on line with Broncos
A battle between 2-5 teams in London that starts at 9:30 a.m. ET wouldn't typically draw much interest stateside, but Sunday's game at Wembley has plenty of storylines. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said he is "ready to rock" against the Jacksonville Jaguars after missing last week's loss to the New York Jets. He'll be back in the lineup and trying to keep the Broncos within shouting distance in the AFC playoff picture. ...
Broncos GM supports coach Nathaniel Hackett ‘100 percent’
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton gave head coach Nathaniel Hackett a public vote of confidence Thursday, saying "I support Nathaniel 100 percent." Paton made the comments in London, where the Broncos are prepping to play Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. His remarks come in the aftermath of an ESPN report Wednesday that there is some chatter in league circles that Hackett's job could be on the line Sunday. ...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars
The Russell Wilson show will perform live at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed on Friday that Wilson sufficiently has recovered from a strained hamstring to start at quarterback for the Broncos (2-5) against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5). Wilson was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. His status as the starter for the Week 8 game is contingent upon...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Bears trade DE Robert Quinn to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles acquired veteran defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round draft pick on Wednesday. Both teams confirmed the terms of the deal but added that Quinn must pass a physical for the transaction to become official. Quinn, 32, has just one sack in seven games this season after setting a Bears' single-season record with 18.5 last season. ...
Steelers designate T.J. Watt (pec) for return off IR
Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past six games with a torn pectoral muscle. The team opened the 21-day practice window on Watt, designating him for return from injured reserve. He's not expected to play this week against Philadelphia but can be added to the active roster at any time. The Steelers (2-5) have a bye in Week 9 before playing New...
Report: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to miss 4-6 weeks
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hip injury, ESPN reported Thursday. Chase, 22, met with a hip specialist Wednesday amid getting other opinions, per the report. It's possible he'll be placed on injured reserve. Chase first injured the hip in Week 6 against New Orleans and then aggravated it this past week, a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons,...
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins
Oct 16, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) after a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Dolphins look to crank up offense against Lions
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made it through Sunday's game without any issues. Now, he and his Miami Dolphins teammates want to be more productive as they head to Detroit to face the struggling Lions this Sunday. Tagovailoa returned to action after he was placed in concussion protocols and missed the previous game. The Dolphins' lone touchdown against Pittsburgh came on the opening drive, but they still came away with a 16-10...
NFL: New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars
Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel jones (8) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrate a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Mac Jones getting start at QB vs. Jets
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took most of the snaps with the first-team offense Wednesday and is in line to get the start this week against the New York Jets, ESPN reported. Jones took 90 percent of the first-team snaps, per the report. Jones was pulled after three series in the Patriots' loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said after the game that...
Patriots QB Mac Jones named starter vs. Jets
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be under center to start Sunday's game against the New York Jets, coach Bill Belichick announced Thursday. "Mac took a full workload (Wednesday). I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go," Belichick said Thursday. When a reporter asked Belichick to confirm that Jones would be the starter, the coach responded with the following: ...
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
Dolphins S Brandon Jones (torn ACL) out for season
Miami Dolphins starting safety Brandon Jones will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left ACL, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday. Jones, 24, sustained the knee injury during the third quarter of the Dolphins' 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The third-year player was placed on injured reserve two days later. "In situations like this, I feel absolutely terrible for a guy that was playing at...
Jaguars place CB Shaquill Griffin (back) on IR
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with an ailing back. Griffin will sit out the team's next four games due to the move. Griffin recently told reporters that he has been dealing with a back issue since training camp. He aggravated the injury in Jacksonville's 34-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 16 and then sat out the Jaguars' 23-17 loss to the New...
Jalen Hurts, Eagles try to remain perfect, host in-state rival Steelers
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has just as many rushing touchdowns as passing touchdowns this season for the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. He has scored six of each through six games, passing for 1,514 yards and rushing for 293 more heading into Sunday's game between the Eagles (6-0) and visiting Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). "His mobility is definitely a factor," Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith said. "We have to keep him in the pocket. When...
Packers WR Allen Lazard ‘probably not’ playing vs. Buffalo
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard said Thursday he expects to miss this week's game against the Buffalo Bills after injuring his shoulder last week. Lazard added he's not concerned long term about the shoulder but responded "probably not" when asked about playing Sunday. Lazard missed practice for a second consecutive day Thursday. Lazard said he was injured on the final play of the third quarter in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders, describing how it felt. ...
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
581
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0