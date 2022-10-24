NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All eyes on Ryan Tannehill's health as Titans visit Texans
Will he play, or won't he? That's the question surrounding Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose availability going into his team's meeting with the host Houston Texans on Sunday is still up in the air. Tannehill sprained his right ankle during the fourth quarter of a 19-10 home win last week over Indianapolis and missed just one play. But Tannehill was clearly not 100 percent after the injury, and he's a quarterback who needs mobility to be at his best. ...
NFL Week 8 Preview: Packers Vs. Bills
Kevin and Donnie preview the Week 8 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the NFL.
Reports: Bears trade DE Robert Quinn to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles acquired veteran defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. Quinn, 32, has just one sack in seven games this season after setting a Bears' single-season record with 18.5 last season. He stayed away from minicamp and offseason workouts in search of a contract extension but eventually reported in July. He is in the third season...
Report: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to miss 4-6 weeks
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hip injury, ESPN reported Thursday. Chase, 22, met with a hip specialist Wednesday amid getting other opinions, per the report. It's possible he'll be placed on injured reserve. Chase first injured the hip in Week 6 against New Orleans and then aggravated it this past week, a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons,...
Skidding Buccaneers look for answers on short week vs. Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be coming apart at the seams with losses in four of their last five games. Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers (3-4) will look to get it together on Thursday night when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-3). Tampa Bay's latest tumble came at the hands of a Carolina Panthers team that was led by an interim head coach and a...
Russell Wilson practices in London: 'Ready to rock'
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sounded upbeat after participating in Wednesday's practice in London. "Yeah, I feel great," he said when asked if he could play Sunday against Jacksonville without any limitations due to his injured left hamstring. "I'm ready to rock." Wilson missed last Sunday's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets and was...
