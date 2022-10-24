ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

By Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xAVK_0ikeErpM00

Aug 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Marlon Mack (2) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Greeneville Sun

All eyes on Ryan Tannehill's health as Titans visit Texans

Will he play, or won't he? That's the question surrounding Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose availability going into his team's meeting with the host Houston Texans on Sunday is still up in the air. Tannehill sprained his right ankle during the fourth quarter of a 19-10 home win last week over Indianapolis and missed just one play. But Tannehill was clearly not 100 percent after the injury, and he's a quarterback who needs mobility to be at his best. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: Bears trade DE Robert Quinn to Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired veteran defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. Quinn, 32, has just one sack in seven games this season after setting a Bears' single-season record with 18.5 last season. He stayed away from minicamp and offseason workouts in search of a contract extension but eventually reported in July. He is in the third season...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to miss 4-6 weeks

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hip injury, ESPN reported Thursday. Chase, 22, met with a hip specialist Wednesday amid getting other opinions, per the report. It's possible he'll be placed on injured reserve. Chase first injured the hip in Week 6 against New Orleans and then aggravated it this past week, a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Greeneville Sun

Skidding Buccaneers look for answers on short week vs. Ravens

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be coming apart at the seams with losses in four of their last five games. Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers (3-4) will look to get it together on Thursday night when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-3). Tampa Bay's latest tumble came at the hands of a Carolina Panthers team that was led by an interim head coach and a...
TAMPA, FL
The Greeneville Sun

Russell Wilson practices in London: 'Ready to rock'

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sounded upbeat after participating in Wednesday's practice in London. "Yeah, I feel great," he said when asked if he could play Sunday against Jacksonville without any limitations due to his injured left hamstring. "I'm ready to rock." Wilson missed last Sunday's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets and was...
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

269
Followers
2K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy