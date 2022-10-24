NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: Giants OL Nick Gates returns from broken leg
New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates will reportedly be activated Wednesday, more than 13 months after sustaining a gruesome leg fracture. Gates, who recently told ESPN he was "feeling great," is on the physically unable to perform list. The team opened his practice window three weeks ago. His long road to recovery included seven surgeries after fracturing his left fibula and tibula during a Week 2 loss at Washington...
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs with the ball after a reception during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders
Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores on a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball against Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins
Oct 16, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) after a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stretches before the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars
Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel jones (8) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrate a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
Oct 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) sits on the field after an injury during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) celebrates after a sack of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
Oct 23, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts before the start of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
Oct 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
Oct 23, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) chases during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
All eyes on Ryan Tannehill's health as Titans visit Texans
Will he play, or won't he? That's the question surrounding Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose availability going into his team's meeting with the host Houston Texans on Sunday is still up in the air. Tannehill sprained his right ankle during the fourth quarter of a 19-10 home win last week over Indianapolis and missed just one play. But Tannehill was clearly not 100 percent after the injury, and he's a quarterback who needs mobility to be at his best. ...
NFL: New York Giants at Washington Football Team
Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) reacts after suffering an apparent leg injury against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Skidding Buccaneers look for answers on short week vs. Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be coming apart at the seams with losses in four of their last five games. Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers (3-4) will look to get it together on Thursday night when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-3). Tampa Bay's latest tumble came at the hands of a Carolina Panthers team that was led by an interim head coach and a...
