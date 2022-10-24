ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

wasteadvantagemag.com

New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022

Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Dan Leahy: Saunders strong on environmental issues

I am writing about the state House of Representatives campaign between Republican Chip Harrington and Democrat Aaron Saunders in the 7th Hampden District that now includes the towns of Belchertown, Pelham, Shutesbury, Ludlow, New Salem, Petersham and Wendell. I recently received a mailing from Chip Harrington in which he proclaimed...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
thereminder.com

Northampton Mayor Sciarra declines to sign host agreement

NORTHAMPTON – On Oct. 20, Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced that she will not sign a host-community agreement with Euphorium LLC, which would have allowed the proposed cannabis establishment to locate at 143 N. Main St. in Florence. Across two community meetings, the second of which occurred at Florence Civic...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Shirley Majewski: What happened to animal shelter plans?

Why can’t the Dakin Animal Shelter in Leverett be given to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Regional Animal Shelter in Turners Falls? The Turners Falls shelter is currently being housed in an old and small Department of Public Works building sandwiched between Judd Wire and a new bus station.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
WBUR

Holyoke will install ShotSpotter, but some are skeptical of gunfire tech

After a fatal shooting last month marked the fifth homicide this year in Holyoke, Massachusetts, Mayor Joshua Garcia stood beside local leaders outside City Hall, calling for justice. “Justice isn't dispensed only by courts and prosecutors," Garcia said. "I'm talking about social justice, which is the business of the entire...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Police ask for public’s help finding Springfield man Frederick Mayock

New York State Police have asked for the public’s help searching for a Springfield man last seen assembling a kayak in Richfield Springs, New York. Frederick Mayock, 47-year-old Springfield man, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, on Saturday, police said. He was last seen assembling the kayak around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said a kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Pittsfield woman takes next step toward accomplishing her dreams, thanks to the Berkshire Dream Center

Pittsfield — Jasmine Phillips got her first taste of the culinary arts while in eighth grade at the former Searles Middle School in Great Barrington—a life-changing early exposure the South County native credits as inspiring her dreams of becoming a chef. In the ensuing decades, Phillips’ path has taken myriad twists and turns toward achieving her long sought-after goal—not the least of which transpired earlier this month when she became the inaugural graduate of the Berkshire Dream Center’s Bright Morningstar Kitchen Workforce Development Training Program.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Is Someone ‘Burning Rubber’ All Over Pittsfield?

At first I thought it was the shadow of powerlines making those black marks all over some Pittsfield streets. If you're a casual observer of the outside world when driving or walking, you may not have noticed the tire marks all over certain city streets. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?

I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

