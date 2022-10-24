Read full article on original website
Chicopee center blighted building awarded funds
A group of buildings located on the corner of Exchange and Cabot streets in Chicopee center was awarded funds to revitalize.
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022
Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
Former Bentley Billiards historic building in downtown Westfield awarded restoration funds
The iconic Lambson Furniture building, more recently known as the former Bentley Billiards in downtown Westfield, was awarded funds for the renovation project.
amherstbulletin.com
Dan Leahy: Saunders strong on environmental issues
I am writing about the state House of Representatives campaign between Republican Chip Harrington and Democrat Aaron Saunders in the 7th Hampden District that now includes the towns of Belchertown, Pelham, Shutesbury, Ludlow, New Salem, Petersham and Wendell. I recently received a mailing from Chip Harrington in which he proclaimed...
$3.6M to go towards Greenfield dewatering project
The Greenfield City Council has approved over $3.5 million in funding, to reduce hauling and disposal costs at the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant.
thereminder.com
Northampton Mayor Sciarra declines to sign host agreement
NORTHAMPTON – On Oct. 20, Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced that she will not sign a host-community agreement with Euphorium LLC, which would have allowed the proposed cannabis establishment to locate at 143 N. Main St. in Florence. Across two community meetings, the second of which occurred at Florence Civic...
122 arrested in Holyoke and Springfield during police initiative of summer safety
The Baker-Polito Administration is applauding a statewide public safety initiative this summer that reduced street violence and drug distribution in several cities, including Springfield and Holyoke.
wgbh.org
People are moving from Worcester to small towns because they can't afford the rent
Five days a week, Manny Marval drives his black Ford Escape to an Applebee’s restaurant outside Worcester. He works his shift as a prep cook, chopping vegetables and seasoning meat. Eight hours later, Marval walks out of the Applebee’s and steps into the car to head to his second...
amherstbulletin.com
Shirley Majewski: What happened to animal shelter plans?
Why can’t the Dakin Animal Shelter in Leverett be given to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Regional Animal Shelter in Turners Falls? The Turners Falls shelter is currently being housed in an old and small Department of Public Works building sandwiched between Judd Wire and a new bus station.
How you recycle mattresses is changing in November
When it comes to getting rid of your mattress and clothes, how you recycle them is about change in the state.
Half the trustees at Paulo Freire Charter School in Chicopee resign in disagreement with executive director
CHICOPEE — Half the members of the Board of Trustees at the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School have resigned, creating turmoil at a time when educators are trying to turn around the struggling school and renew its state charter. Kevin J. Dumpson, the board chairman, said he submitted...
Vermont man arrested on I-91 in Greenfield for warrant, drugs
A Vermont man was arrested after State Police found drugs hidden in the trunk of his vehicle following a traffic stop.
Murder trial of former Westfield detective Brian Fanion delayed until Jan.
SPRINGFIELD — The start of the jury trial of former Westfield Police Detective Brian Fanion has again been delayed, and is now slated to begin more than three years after the former detective, accused of killing his wife, was first arrested and indicted. The homicide trial is now scheduled...
WBUR
Holyoke will install ShotSpotter, but some are skeptical of gunfire tech
After a fatal shooting last month marked the fifth homicide this year in Holyoke, Massachusetts, Mayor Joshua Garcia stood beside local leaders outside City Hall, calling for justice. “Justice isn't dispensed only by courts and prosecutors," Garcia said. "I'm talking about social justice, which is the business of the entire...
Police ask for public’s help finding Springfield man Frederick Mayock
New York State Police have asked for the public’s help searching for a Springfield man last seen assembling a kayak in Richfield Springs, New York. Frederick Mayock, 47-year-old Springfield man, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, on Saturday, police said. He was last seen assembling the kayak around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said a kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield woman takes next step toward accomplishing her dreams, thanks to the Berkshire Dream Center
Pittsfield — Jasmine Phillips got her first taste of the culinary arts while in eighth grade at the former Searles Middle School in Great Barrington—a life-changing early exposure the South County native credits as inspiring her dreams of becoming a chef. In the ensuing decades, Phillips’ path has taken myriad twists and turns toward achieving her long sought-after goal—not the least of which transpired earlier this month when she became the inaugural graduate of the Berkshire Dream Center’s Bright Morningstar Kitchen Workforce Development Training Program.
Route 141 in Easthampton reopened after vehicle rollover
A portion of Route 141, Holyoke Street, was closed due to a motor vehicle accident Thursday morning.
Westfield Middle School students caught using ear-piercing gun, illegally audiotaping
The Westfield School District received reports of a student piercing another student's ear, and a student recording a conversation between two staff members after school hours.
Is Someone ‘Burning Rubber’ All Over Pittsfield?
At first I thought it was the shadow of powerlines making those black marks all over some Pittsfield streets. If you're a casual observer of the outside world when driving or walking, you may not have noticed the tire marks all over certain city streets. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?
I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
