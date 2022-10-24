Amherst police: Officer erred in telling youths they have no rights during noise complaint response captured on video

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westernmassnews.com
1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street. Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics. The...
Murder trial of former Westfield detective Brian Fanion delayed until Jan.
SPRINGFIELD — The start of the jury trial of former Westfield Police Detective Brian Fanion has again been delayed, and is now slated to begin more than three years after the former detective, accused of killing his wife, was first arrested and indicted. The homicide trial is now scheduled...
Hartford driver shot dead
A 23-year-old driver has been shot and killed in Hartford after police say he chased a vehicle that had hit his car and then sped off before a passenger got out and opened fire.
East Longmeadow man arrested for ten outstanding warrants, assaulting officers
An East Longmeadow man with ten outstanding warrants was arrested Thursday morning.
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: sons of West Springfield murder victim speak out
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her own apartment, allegedly by her boyfriend, Jose Hernandez, who was later charged. Her sons spoke with Western Mass News about how hard it has been grieving his mother. Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her West Springfield...
Gun, drugs seized after traffic stop in Holyoke
State Police-Northampton seized a large magazine with live ammunition, a pistol, and drugs during a traffic stop in Holyoke on Thursday.
whdh.com
Corrections officer beaten by inmate released from hospital
Corrections officer Matthew Tidman, who was beaten by an inmate while on the job, was released from Spaulding Rehab Friday. Tidman was attacked in the prison gym at MCI-Shirley with a 10 to 15 lb. metal pole in August, sustaining severe head injuries. He was medflighted from the prison, where he was on life support and in a coma. Eight weeks later, he’s heading home.
Vermont man arrested on I-91 in Greenfield for warrant, drugs
A Vermont man was arrested after State Police found drugs hidden in the trunk of his vehicle following a traffic stop.
manchesterinklink.com
Search warrant executed at Merrimack Street apartment results in 6 arrests
MANCHESTER, NH — Six people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a Merrimack Street apartment. The warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Division after receiving many citizen complaints from residents and business owners in the area about the apartment at 302 Merrimack St., Apt. 3E.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
Police Serve Warrant, Arrest Worcester Man on Gun, Drug Charges
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Vice Squad served a search warrant on Wednesday, leading to several drug and gun charges. Police served the warrant at a Millbury Street apartment at around 6:15 PM, leading to the discovery of:. 236.5 grams of cocaine. A loaded firearm with no serial number. Various...
NECN
‘Chaos and Destruction': Paintball Guns Fired at Police, Fires Set at Town Common
Police in Rindge, New Hampshire, say a group of people fired paintballs at police and firefighters, set multiple fires and enaged in a pattern of "chaos and destruction" centered on the town common over the weekend. Rindge police said in a Facebook post Monday that just after midnight on Saturday,...
westernmassnews.com
Crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow kills cyclist, driver involved flees scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An unnamed bicyclist was killed in a hit-and run crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Thursday evening. According to East Longmeadow Police, the cyclist was a 62-year-old man from Springfield. Police told Western Mass News the East Longmeadow Police and Fire departments were dispatched to...
thegraftonnews.com
Expanding leadership at Grafton Police
Earlier in October, department members, family and friends attended the pinning ceremony for Lt. Neil Minardi, who was promoted as the Gra_on Police’s first deputy chief. Members of the Select Board, the town administrator and Senator Michael Moore were also present to celebrate the event.
Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged
Jason Simpson, 26, of Massachusetts, is accused of planning the kidnapping of a Bennington woman in September to ensure her boyfriend paid $1,500 in drug money that Simpson was trying to collect. Read the story on VTDigger here: Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged.
Man Killed In Suspicious Crash In Southington Was Also Shot, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested after a 28-year-old who died in a crash was found with a gunshot wound. The incident took place in Hartford County around midnight in Southington on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to Lt. Keith Egan of Southington Police, officers responded to a report of a...
fallriverreporter.com
3 college students killed, 5 others injured, in multi-vehicle crash on Massachusetts highway
Massachusetts State and local police are still investigating a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision that killed three and hospitalized five people Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 a.m., a northbound Toyota Sienna and a southbound Chevrolet Silverado collided on Route 7 near Pike Road in Sheffield. Three occupants of the Sienna, 27-year-old...
amherstbulletin.com
Bruce and Leslie Laurie: Saunders a savvy public servant
Aaron Saunders, the Democratic nominee to represent the 7th Hampden District, which embraces Ludlow, Belchertown, Pelham, Shutesbury, New Salem, Wendell, and Petersham, is an authentic son of the Pioneer Valley. A resident of Belchertown, father of three young girls, and the son of a public school teacher and graduate of UMass, Aaron cut his political teeth as chief of staff for longtime state senator, Gale Conderas. He knows the State House and as part-owner of a small business (a brew pub), he understands the needs of ordinary people. A workhorse and not a show horse, Aaron is a savvy public servant pledged to bringing more services and resources our way in order to offset the tax burden on individuals and families. He is a friend of enlightened environmental management and an advocate for expanded social services for those in need. He enjoys the endorsement of gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey and state Rep. Mindy Domb as well as several regional unions, including the Service Employees International, the Laborers’ Local 596, and the Massachusetts Teachers Association. Aaron will be a worthy addition to our outstanding State House delegation of Jo Comerford, Lindsay Sabadosa and Mindy Domb. Please join us in voting now or on Nov. 8 for Aaron Saunders for state representative.
GoFundMe created for Amber Carpenter, 39, allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend
A GoFundMe is raising money for the funeral and memorial service of Amber Carpenter, 39, who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend in West Springfield on Monday. “We want to give her the proper remembrance and memorial she deserves,” wrote Crystal Whalen, the organizer of the GoFundMe. “Amber has won over so many hearts in the last 39 years.” As of Thursday morning, the page has raised a little over $1,000 since it was created on Wednesday.
Springfield gunshot victim transported to hospital Tuesday, police say
A man with serious injuries was transported to Baystate Hospital following a police response to a report of a gunshot victim on Tuesday, according to police. Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said Tuesday that Springfield police were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road following a report of a gunshot victim shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Comments / 1