Dark Souls Fans Furious About Discontinued Online Play
Sorrow ahead. Be wary of death. One of the biggest titles in the "Dark Souls" franchise's venerable PC lineup is losing its online support for good. After roughly nine months with online features deactivated, the "Dark Souls" team announced that "Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition" — the original PC release of the first game in the series — will permanently remain an offline experience.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Bayonetta 3?
PlatinumGames' "Bayonetta 3" is almost here, arriving on October 28. Despite the original voice actor not returning to voice Bayonetta for this entry, fans of the iconic action-adventure series are ecstatic to play "Bayonetta 3" after eight long years of waiting. And, according to early reviews, their hype hasn't been in vain.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Amnesia: Rebirth?
When it comes to the best horror games of all time, no list is complete without the "Amnesia" series. After "Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs" came out in 2013, the franchise went dormant for seven years. While the third entry in the franchise, "Amnesia: Rebirth," does not offer the same level of scares — as one reviewer put it, it isn't so much a horror title as it is a "spooky, narrative-driven puzzle game" — it includes a variety of content for players to delve into.
Can You Play Warzone On Steam Deck?
"Call of Duty Warzone" is one of the biggest multiplayer games on the market. And Raven Software's battle royale regularly receives new content and patches that keep the game fresh. Additionally, "Warzone 2.0" is on the horizon, offering a new and improved anti-cheat initiative, among other improvements. But "Warzone" is only officially available on consoles and PC. So, what if a player wants to dive into Caldera or Fortune's Deep while away from their at-home setup?
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
Kojima Says His Next Project Could Change Video Games Forever
Hideo Kojima is one of the most accomplished and prolific directors working in the video game industry today. The auteur behind the "Metal Gear Solid" series and "Death Stranding," Kojima has been a significant influence on video games, challenging the way many look at the medium and evolving the kinds of stories that can be told through games. Since splitting with Konami in 2015 and striking off on his own, Kojima has continued to build on his legacy.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Campaign?
It wouldn't be a year in gaming without a new "Call of Duty" from Activision — at least, that's how it's been since the early 2000s. 2022 has honored that tradition by offering up "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," a sequel to the 2019 entry "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" that is also, somehow, not to be confused with 2009's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" remaster. Between several new traversal mechanics, a plethora of brand-new modes, and other changes, the title marks a compelling upgrade from prior installments for devoted fans.
Destiny 2: The Best Arc 3.0 Warlock Build
The Season of Plunder has been good to Guardians. Featuring the reintroduction of the classic "Destiny" Raid, Kings Fall, new powerful weapons like the Cry Mutiny grenade launcher, and the long-awaited revamped Arc 3.0 subclass, the Season 19 roadmap has given players tons of new ways to tinker with their loadouts. Of course, every new season offers new weapons and armor mods for Guardians to play around with, but the last few seasons in "Destiny 2" have given players so much more with the complete makeover of the Light subclasses.
Is Street Fighter 6 Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Street Fighter 6" is on its way, and fighting game fans are finding more things to be excited about with every trailer. Between a stunning new art style, unprecedented accessibility through new control styles (via Polygon), and a sheer overabundance of content — including fully-playable retro games like "Final Fight" and "Magic Sword" within the game's hub (via Push Square) — "Street Fighter 6" will change the series in some major ways.
Marvel Snap Was Fixed For Testers With Just One Card
"Marvel Snap" is the mobile deck builder filled to the brim with comic book heroes. With fast-paced gameplay, cards for nearly every Marvel hero, and incredible art, there are plenty of things to enjoy in the game. However, it also faces unique challenges because of its attempts to be different. Ben Brode, the Chief Development Officer of Second Dinner Studios and former Game Director of "Hearthstone," has talked about the lack of a mulligan system in "Marvel Snap" and how one card solved the problem.
Hands-On Previews For The Callisto Protocol Are Raving
"The Callisto Protocol" isn't very far off, but previews for the sci-fi horror game have dropped, and so far, players seem impressed. While the horror title lost its connection to the "PUBG" universe, "The Callisto Protocol" seems to have something else to make it stand out in the survival horror genre — an intense melee combat system. In GameSpot's preview of "The Callisto Protocol," Jordan Ramée said that the melee combat in "The Callisto Protocol" felt unique, encouraging close-quarters combat against whatever terrifying monstrosity stares players down. In other similar types of games, players are often armed with ranged weapons and encouraged to keep enemies at a distance.
The Evolution Of Asymmetrical Games
Plenty of people would agree that games are supposed to be fair, but gamers have long realized that "fair" is often much less important than "balanced." While classic board games like chess and annual competitive titles like "Call of Duty" are always going to be popular, there's a growing demand for the kinds of thrilling experiences that can only be had when fairness is left behind.
Gotham Knights: How To Unlock Fast Travel
In "Gotham Knights," players are tasked with stopping crime in Gotham City, a sprawling metropolis full of back alleys and skyscrapers. The map is apparently the biggest version of Gotham City ever put into a video game (per Game Informer), which may make it tedious to travel across. Of course, each character in "Gotham Knights" has their only personal methods of traversal. However, in a pinch, it's likely many gamers will prefer to use a fast travel system to travel longer distances with no need to glide, scale buildings or navigate through streets.
Modern Warfare 2 Fans Are Clowning On The Disc's Tiny File Size
Following the largest beta in "Call of Duty" history, "Modern Warfare 2" has arrived. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" delivers a new campaign and brand-new multiplayer modes that are sure to excite longtime fans of the series, and critics agree that the campaign alone is worth the price of admission. However, the release of "Call of Duty; Modern Warfare 2" has not come and gone without a bit of scrutiny.
Naughty Dog Listings Suggest Free-To-Play The Last Of Us Multiplayer
When "The Last of Us Part 2" was released without a multiplayer mode, many fans were disappointed. After all, the Factions multiplayer mode of the original was well-loved by some players, even though the 2022 remake of the first game excluded it. However, Naughty Dog has been beefing up staff for a big multiplayer project since 2019, and new job listings from the company may have confirmed some rumors that have been going around about the sequel to Factions mode.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
Yakuza Producer Thanks Game Pass For Series' Massive Success
The executive producer of the "Yakuza" series believes that Game Pass and similar subscription services helped the series reach a larger audience. In an interview with Twinfinite, director of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and executive producer of the "Yakuza" series Masayoshi Yokoyama credited the subscription service with providing easy access to older games in the series, which allowed new players to become fans easier.
Fortnite: How To Get Queen Summer And Mr. Meeseeks From Rick And Morty
From "Marvel" skins to Reboot Rally rewards, players have had a lot of opportunities to collect cosmetics in "Fortnite." Now, the battle royale has a treat in store for "Rick and Morty" fans, with new Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks content on offer. Epic Games announced the addition of Outfits...
An Ambitious Fan Project Is Bringing Xbox Live Back To Some Original Xbox Games
Persistent internet connectivity and online elements for most games may be the standard today, but that wasn't always the case. Some gamers still remember a time when multiplayer exclusively meant sitting on the couch with friends and playing on split-screen. For Xbox users, this all changed with the introduction of Xbox Live twenty years ago.
God Of War: Ragnarok's Photo Mode Will Be A Little Late
Historically speaking, taking a screenshot of your gameplay is a great way to share your gaming experiences with friends or the internet. Recently, many games like "Cyberpunk 2077" and even "Mass Effect: Legendary Edition" have been released with a built-in photo mode, giving players complete control over what they're capturing and the style or angle in which they do it. 2018's "God of War" also had this feature, and "God of War: Ragnarok" — set to release for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9 — is no different. That said, while it will have a photo mode in-game, this mode won't be shipping with the game and will instead arrive in a future update.
