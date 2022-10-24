Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Speculation Keeps the Market Honest: Analyst
"Often, trading is equated with gambling," says Noelle Acheson, former head of research at CoinDesk and sister company Genesis Trading, and current analyst for the "Crypto Is Macro Now" newsletter. "But, that overlooks the fact that speculation actually helps keep the market honest."
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange FTX Is Working on Creating a Stablecoin: Report
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is working on creating a stablecoin, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told The Big Whale in an interview. Further details were not available on the website, which is behind a paywall. A stablecoin is a crypto token whose value is tied to that of another asset. FTX currently offers...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets See Over $700M in Short Liquidations
Crypto markets recorded over $700 million in short trade liquidations, or bets against price rises, reaching levels not seen since July 2021 that could be the catalyst for a long-term rally. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
CoinDesk
Core Scientific to Suspend Payments as Cash Dwindles
The world's largest bitcoin miner, Core Scientific (CORZ), said it anticipates that existing cash resources will be depleted by the end of the year, possibly sooner. "Substantial doubt exists about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time," it said in the filing.
CoinDesk
Binance Launches Native Oracle Network, Starting With BNB Chain
Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by volume, launched its native oracle service on Wednesday to enable smart contracts to run on real-world inputs and outputs, starting with the BNB Chain ecosystem. Oracles are third-party services that fetch external data to a blockchain. They are necessary as blockchains are typically...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Hovers Above $20K as Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Rises Less Than Expected
Bitcoin (BTC) remains just above the $20,000 level after a U.S. government report revealed the inflation gauge closely monitored by the Federal Reserve, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, rose slower than estimated last month. "The Hash" panel discusses the data and what it means for crypto.
CoinDesk
Google Q3 Earnings Report Shows Ad Revenue Hurt by Crypto Winter
Google parent Alphabet's revenue growth dipped to 6% in the third quarter to disappointing results, with Google Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler citing the impact of crypto winter. "The Hash" hosts discuss the latest fallout of the bear market.
CoinDesk
Blur Becomes Second-Largest NFT Marketplace Based on 24-Hour Trading Volume
New NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace Blur conducted 1,160 ETH of single-day trading on its platform, according to Dune Analytics, placing it just behind OpenSea on 24-hour trading volume. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest in the world of NFT marketplaces as competition heats up.
CoinDesk
US GDP Expands 2.6% in Q3; Core Scientific’s Shares Plummet After Bankruptcy Warning
The U.S. economy rose in the third quarter after two consecutive months of contraction. Shares of the world's largest bitcoin miner, Core Scientific (CORZ), plummeted to as low as 23 cents after the firm warned it could enter into bankruptcy. CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero said crypto echoes the risks of the 2008 financial crisis.
CoinDesk
CFTC Commissioner Romero on Why Crypto Echoes Risks of 2008 Financial Crisis
Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shares insights into why crypto and the broader financial landscape today echo the environment that triggered the 2008 financial crisis. Plus, the future of crypto regulation.
CoinDesk
Singapore’s Huge Decision
Lawyer says clear signal sent to NFT investors around the world. That story and other news shaping the cryptocurrency world in this episode of "The Daily Forkast."
CoinDesk
Developer of Decentralized Ride-Sharing App Teleport Raises $9M in Bid to Compete With Uber, Lyft
The Decentralized Engineering Corporation (DEC), which developed ride-sharing app Teleport, has raised $9 million in seed funding in a bid to compete with established ride-sharing apps such as Uber and Lyft. DEC, a software developer, will use the proceeds to further grow Teleport, which is powered by DEC’s TRIP protocol....
CoinDesk
Crypto Ad Spending Slowdown Contributes to Google’s Soft Quarter
Google reported its softest advertising growth in nine years late Tuesday, with company management taking note of softer crypto ad spending as contributing to the weak numbers. "We did see a pullback in spend by some advertisers in certain areas in search,” Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said on a...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Up 5% Over 24 Hours, Surging Past $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) is up 5% in the past 24 hours, trading at $20,500 with ether (ETH) surpassing $1,500 in the meantime. IG North America CEO JJ Kinahan joins “First Mover” to discuss the tokens’ recent rally and whether volatility has returned to the crypto markets. Plus, insights on how the Fed's upcoming decisions will impact the broader market.
CoinDesk
Kazakhstan to Integrate CBDC on BNB Chain, Binance CEO Says
The National Bank of Kazakhstan will integrate its central bank digital currency (CBDC) on Binance's blockchain network BNB Chain, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Thursday. "The Hash" hosts discuss why this could be a historic moment for the BNB ecosystem and digital money at large.
CoinDesk
Crypto Outlook as US Tech Giants Report Earnings
Crypto majors are slipping in the past 24 hours following a plunge in U.S. technology stocks as key companies reported lower-than-expected earnings. eToro Crypto Consultant Glen Goodman weighs in on the price actions. Plus, reaction to the latest U.S. inflation data and its impact on bitcoin (BTC).
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Could Rally to $63K by March 2024: Matrixport
Bitcoin could soon find relief and rally to $63,000 by March 2024, when BTC is likely to undergo mining reward halving – a programmed code aimed at reducing the pace of supply expansion by 50% every four years. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Turns South Toward $20K, Huobi Cuts Ties With the HUSD Stablecoin
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) has erased previous day gains but was still holding at above $20,000 Friday. The cryptocurrency is up...
CoinDesk
As Bitcoin Teases 100-Day Average, Traders Say Latest Crypto Bounce Looks More Constructive Than August
Risk assets seem to be breaking out bullishly, with bitcoin is challenging its 100-day simple moving average that aborted the August rally. Meanwhile, public miners have slowed their coin sales since June when they ran down their bitcoin inventory by liquidating 350% of the mined coins. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
