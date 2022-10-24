Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Trial date set for mother accused of being involved in son's killing
WAUPACA, Wis. (WLUK) -- A trial date has been set for a woman charged in connection with the murder of her son. Tiffany Powell, 36, is set to go to trial Feb. 6. She faces four charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to the crime. The charges stem...
Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution died following assault
A man in Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) care at Green Bay Correctional Institution has died following an assault at the institution.
wearegreenbay.com
‘You’re lucky I’m in these handcuffs’: Green Bay man facing nine charges after incident at local bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is looking at close to 40 years in prison stemming from an alleged incident at a bar on the city’s west side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 46-year-old Marvin Skenandore is facing nine charges following an alleged hit-and-run incident. On October 23 around 2:15 a.m. officers were sent to a bar on West Mason Street for a reported disturbance.
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac police search for man who allegedly fired multiple rounds into minivan
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac police are asking for the public's help locating a man they believe was involved in a shooting incident this summer. For months, officers have been investigating the shooting incident that occurred near N. Hickory Street and Thomas Street. Police believe the incident began as an altercation at the W. Scott Street Kwik Trip.
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning. At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash. The...
seehafernews.com
Two minors facing Charges For Stealing Vehicle From Manitowoc Residence
Two minors are facing charges for stealing a vehicle from a Manitowoc residence Monday morning. The victim had come home to his residence in the 800 block of Schroeder Drive around 3:30 p.m. and discovered that his 2022 Mazda CX-5 had been stolen from his garage. He called police who...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc man sentenced for holding jailer hostage during escape attempt, still faces homicide charges
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The second of the two men that attempted to escape Outagamie County Jail while holding a jailer hostage was sentenced in Outagamie County Court on Monday. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for his...
whbl.com
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Fox11online.com
70-year-old pedestrian killed in Green Bay while crossing street
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 70-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a vehicle while crossing Harrison Street in Green Bay. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Mather Street shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. The driver allegedly hit the pedestrian while the man was walking across the...
seehafernews.com
Two Injured in Rural Outagamie County Crash
Two people were injured in a crash yesterday (October 26th) in rural Outagamie County. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the crash just before 7:45 a.m. Deputies were sent to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn. Investigators determined that...
Fox11online.com
Suspect in children's deaths sentenced for jail escape attempt
APPLETON (WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for trying to escape from the Outagamie County Jail. Meanwhile, preparations continue for his Dec. 1 trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home. Beyer, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree...
wearegreenbay.com
One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash
OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
wearegreenbay.com
Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Woman Pleads No Contest in Racist Notes Case
A Two Rivers woman has been convicted on 3 charges after she left racist notes on the vehicles of black residents. 50-year-old Cathleen Yauch was found guilty due to no-contest pleas on two charges of Disorderly Conduct, and one for Felony Bail Jumping. One of the Disorderly Conduct charges was...
WBAY Green Bay
Waupaca County District Attorney announces resignation
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca County District Attorney Veronica Isherwood is stepping down in December, according to the governor’s office. Isherwood’s resignation is effective Dec. 17. A new district attorney will serve the remainder of Isherwood’s term, which ends in January 2025. Gov. Tony Evers is...
radioplusinfo.com
10-26-22 fdl man charged with voter fraud
Fond du Lac County District Attorney and Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney has charged another Fond du Lac resident with voter fraud. Edward Malnar is accused of double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. Malnar is charged with election fraud and obstructing an officer. Toney said while this is not indicative of “a stolen election” he says he will “continue to defend our election laws and our democracy.” Two other defendants were earlier convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. One defendant used a Post Office Box as an address and the other had not completed his felony sentence.
wisconsinrightnow.com
JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing
A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
NBC26
Fond Du Lac County man charged with double voting in November 2020 election
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Fond Du Lac County man is charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. District Attorney Eric Toney announced that Edward A. Malnar has been charged with felony election fraud and obstructing an officer. Malnar is due in court on November 15.
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
whbl.com
Police Defuse Crisis Situation Wednesday Afternoon
A potentially deadly situation was brought to a peaceful conclusion by Sheboygan Police on Wednesday afternoon. A news release from the SPD indicates that they were called to the Country Village Apartments across from Behrens Parkway at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, responding to reports of an acquaintance in crisis and in possession of a firearm. Officers were able to communicate with the person via telephone, and he eventually came out to meet with officers. The situation was peacefully resolved around 4:25 p.m. and the SPD was able to offer services to the individual.
