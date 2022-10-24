ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cheltenham without captain Sean Long for Morecambe clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGXzH_0ikeDSzW00

Cheltenham are without captain Sean Long for the visit of Morecambe.

The Robins skipper was left groggy after a collision of heads in Saturday’s defeat at Burton and will miss out.

Tom Bradbury could come back into contention but Grant Horton remains sidelined.

Charlie Raglan and Zac Guinan are also out as Wade Elliott aims to end a three-match losing streak.

Morecambe have striker Arthur Gnahoua back and available.

He served a three-match ban and could return to action.

Jon Obika could also be drafted back in having been in Nigeria for his father’s funeral.

However, a first league win since September 17 could see boss Derek Adams stick with the side that beat Barnsley.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Colchester wait on Cole Skuse for Stevenage clash

Colchester must check on midfielder Cole Skuse ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash against Stevenage. The 36-year-old hobbled off in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Stevenage after taking a knock. Manager Matt Bloomfield also has a concern over left-back Ryan Clampin, who suffered cramp in...
newschain

Chris Forino set to return to Wycombe line-up for game against Morecambe

Defender Chris Forino is set to return to the Wycombe line-up for the Sky Bet League One clash with Morecambe. Forino missed the midweek clash with Cambridge but is now available again. Brandon Hanlan and D’Mani Mellor continued their rehab with minutes off the bench in the defeat to the...
newschain

QPR boss Michael Beale says ‘pretty much everything went wrong’ in Blues loss

QPR boss Michael Beale said “pretty much everything went wrong” after seeing his side denied a return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship following a 2-0 defeat at Birmingham. First-half goals from Auston Trusty and Emmanuel Longelo put the hosts in the driving seat before Birmingham...
newschain

QPR denied return to top spot as loan duo fire Birmingham to victory

QPR missed the chance to return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship after being beaten 2-0 by Birmingham at St Andrew’s. Auston Trusty and Emmanuel Longelo, on loan from Arsenal and West Ham respectively, gave spirited Birmingham the perfect platform for victory with first-half goals. Then Birmingham...
newschain

Coventry defender Fankaty Dabo ruled out of clash with Blackpool

Coventry defender Fankaty Dabo is unavailable for the Sky Blues’ Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackpool after sustaining a quadricep injury. The defender came off after the first half of City’s 2-2 draw with Rotherham on Tuesday and is set for at least a few weeks out. Martyn...
newschain

Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack at Pelosi home

The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6 insurrection...
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home ‘targeted’ in hammer attack on husband

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early on Friday. Mr Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Sead Haksabanovic happy with hectic schedule at Celtic on way to full fitness

Celtic attacker Sead Haksabanovic is preparing for his ninth match in October but the recent signing is happy to keep playing as he feels it is the best route to full fitness. The Montenegro international’s versatility has been a major bonus for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou during a particularly hectic month and amid injuries to the like of Callum McGregor and Jota, the latter of whom is in contention to return at Livingston on Sunday.
newschain

We win or we learn – Thomas Frank does not dwell on Brentford defeats

Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists he treats triumph and disaster just the same as he bids to bounce back from last week’s 4-0 drubbing at Aston Villa. The Bees found themselves 3-0 down inside just 12 minutes at Villa Park on a chastening afternoon. But Frank imposes a “24-hour...
newschain

Dean Henderson doing all he can to earn World Cup spot – Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper believes Dean Henderson has given himself the best chance of making England’s World Cup squad with his performances for Nottingham Forest this season. Henderson has proved his worth in the early part of the campaign after his season-loan long from Manchester United. The 25-year-old has certainly been...
newschain

Innes Cameron out to seize first-team chance with Kilmarnock

Innes Cameron is determined to stake his place for a regular start for Kilmarnock in the absence of experienced strikers Kyle Lafferty and Christian Doidge. Lafferty is serving a 10-game ban for using sectarian language while Doidge will miss another couple of games with an ankle injury. Cameron led the...
newschain

Ryan Edwards wants Dundee United to maintain home form against Motherwell

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards knows they will have to match their recent home form in a “massive” encounter against Motherwell. United have beaten Aberdeen and Hibernian in their most recent Tannadice encounters but have lost to Kilmarnock and St Mirren on the road since then. Liam Fox’s...
newschain

Ben Davies: Rangers have chance to put things right against Aberdeen

Ben Davies has no qualms with Rangers fans venting their frustrations at Ibrox in recent weeks but hopes to hear the sound of cheers against Aberdeen on Saturday. Boos rang round the Rangers stadium following the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win over Championship side Dundee and after the Light Blues rescued a cinch Premiership point with a late equaliser against Livingston last weekend.
newschain

Graham Carey returns to St Johnstone squad ahead of Kilmarnock clash

Graham Carey returns to the St Johnstone squad for the cinch Premiership game against Kilmarnock on Saturday. The midfielder, who has been out since early September with a knee injury, has had a full week’s training and is in contention. Saints are without long-term absentees Murray Davidson, Chris Kane,...
newschain

Queen’s Park denied top spot after Dundee fight back for point

Queen’s Park missed out on top spot in the cinch Championship as Dundee fought back to draw 2-2 at Ochilview Park. Calum Ferrie had made a smart save from Dundee’s Zak Rudden before the hosts took the lead on the half-hour. Simon Murray and Thomas Robson combined for...
newschain

Kemar Roofe suffers fresh injury blow for Rangers

Kemar Roofe is out of the Rangers squad for the visit of Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Saturday after his latest calf injury. Charlie McCann is available again after missing the trip to Napoli in midweek due to not being in the Gers’ Champions League squad. Midfielder Ryan...
newschain

England duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips can make World Cup – Pep Guardiola

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips will not return to action for Manchester City before Gareth Southgate names his England squad on November 10 but Pep Guardiola believes both players can still make it to the World Cup. Guardiola has an injury concern of his own over star striker Erling Haaland...
newschain

Roberto De Zerbi downplays Graham Potter’s inside knowledge of Brighton team

Roberto De Zerbi has downplayed Chelsea boss Graham Potter’s knowledge of his Brighton team as he seeks a first Seagulls win. Potter makes his first return to the Amex Stadium on Saturday after ending a three-year spell there last month to succeed Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. Brighton were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy