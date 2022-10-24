Read full article on original website
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Nasdaq Climbs 275 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite surging more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.44% to 32,814.96 while the NASDAQ rose 2.56% to 11,068.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.24% to 3,892.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares...
Apple Analyst Continues To Recommend Owning Stock Despite Reducing Price Target — Here's Why
Apple Inc. AAPL reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded estimates but the qualitative guidance issued on the earnings call did not go down well with investors. What Happened: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating on Apple shares and reduced the price target from $185 to $177. Apple...
If You Invested $1,000 In HEXO Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. HEXO's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a disappointing investment in...
Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Rising After Hours
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. Gilead said third-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $6.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Surging Today
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its topline results were up 20% compared to the second quarter. Enphase...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Exxon Doesn't Care About Biden, Oil Giant Rests At All Time Highs Following Earnings
Exxon booked $18.7 billion, up 6% from the second quarter's earnings. Shares of ExxonMobil are up 71.39% year to date, and currently resting at all-time highs of $108.90. Oil giant ExxonMobil is making bank and its stock is currently at record highs, thanks to consumers paying more at the pump. The latest profit spike comes as President Joe Biden blasts oil companies for keeping prices high even as "input costs fall."
CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
First Solar Is Fair Priced Despite Logistical Snarls Hitting Q3, Analysts Say
FSLR reported 3Q results that continued to be impacted by shipping headwinds and $30 million in unexpected logistics charges. KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp maintained an Overweight on First Solar, Inc FSLR with a $145 price target. Near-term challenges should decrease in time, and she thinks a healthy pace of bookings combined with ASP upside should outweigh ST issues.
Short Volatility Alert: AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
On Thursday, shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +71.34% to $2.69. The overall sentiment for AGFS has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
Why This Whirlpool Analyst Says There's More Pain Ahead
Whirlpool Corporation’s WHR margins could contract going forward due to elevated costs and a sharp decline in overall appliance demand and softening prices, according to BofA Securities. analyst stock ratings. The Whirlpool Analyst: Elizabeth Suzuki downgraded Whirlpool from Neutral to Underperform while reducing the price target from $155 to...
What Wall Street's Top Analysts Say About Coca-Cola, PepsiCo And Other Big Beverage Stocks Reporting Earnings
As the peak season for the third quarter gets underway, several beverage companies have released their earnings reports and investors await reports from other major firms. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Are Santa Claus Rallies Real During Bear Markets? Here's What Stock Market History Says
As the first month in the final quarter of 2022 wraps up, traders and investors are likely excited for a potential Santa Claus Rally. That's particularly the case this year, which saw the S&P 500 SPX plunge 27.54% between Jan. 4 and Oct. 13. Therefore, a Santa Claus Rally would...
Jim Cramer Apologizes For Recommending Meta Platforms Stock At Higher Levels: 'I Failed To Help People, And I Own That'
Jim Cramer has been a buyer of Meta Platforms Inc META shares since the stock fell below $200 earlier this year. With the stock trading around $100 following weak earnings results, the "Mad Money" host is jumping ship, citing poor management. "I made a mistake here. I was wrong. I...
SunCoke Energy's Earnings Outlook
SunCoke Energy SXC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SunCoke Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. SunCoke Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What's In The Cards For These Cannabis MSOs In Q3? Analyst's Thoughts Ahead Of Earnings Season
Several cannabis multistate operators, or MSOs, are poised to report their third-quarter financials in November. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic weighed in with his expectations on the upcoming earnings season and took a closer look at TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF, Green Thumb Industries Inc GTBIF and Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF.
Raymond James Maintains Outperform Rating for Baxter Intl: Here's What You Need To Know
Raymond James has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Baxter Intl BAX and lower its price target from $66.00 to $61.00. Shares of Baxter Intl are trading up 1.95% over the last 24 hours, at $55.02 per share. A move to $61.00 would account for a 10.87% increase from...
