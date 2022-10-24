ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

foxla.com

Businesses say homeless crisis in Long Beach is not safe for community

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is the only mode of transportation for thousands of people across Los Angeles County. For those experiencing homelessness, the trains are also a place for rest and sleep; a somewhat safer location than sleeping on the streets. "You have to be...
LONG BEACH, CA
theavtimes.com

Vote centers to open Saturday across LA County

Election Day isn’t technically until Nov. 8, but early voting is already underway in Los Angeles County, and vote centers will open Saturday across the county — including five in the Antelope Valley area — so residents can cast their ballots early. Vote-by-mail ballots have been sent...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dpw.lacity.org

Los Angeles City Department of Public Works Career Fair

Learn about the various careers in Public Works, how to apply and gain insight information on City employment opportunities. We will have information on how you can start your career in the following classifications:. Accountant. Applications Programmer. Cement Finisher. Cement Finisher Helper. Construction Inspector. Electrical Inspector Environmental Compliance Inspector. Environmental...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Sprouts Farmers Market in Palmdale opening Oct. 28

PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new Palmdale location this Friday with a ribbon cutting with Mayor Steve Hofbauer. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the new store, located at 39258 10th Street West. Doors will officially open at 7 a.m.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

1 transported after multiple students make "medical complaints" at Canoga Park High School

At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making "medical complaints" at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard. "Due to privacy and confidentiality laws, we cannot disclose additional information about this incident," they said. LAPD officers were also called to the scene, indicating that they were made aware of four students possibly suffering effects of an overdose from an unknown substance. As they continued to investigate, they learned that the substance was marijuana. The campus remained open for instruction to all other students. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

How to apply for Long Beach's guaranteed income pilot program

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A new city program in Long Beach is offering some residents a guaranteed monthly income boost for one year. The Long Beach Pledge will provide $500 per month to 250-single-headed families with children who live at or below the poverty line. Additionally, program participants will also...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood home prices falling as recession fears widen

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The tide is turning as Inglewood homeowners are lowering prices on their homes as fears of a recession widen. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic it was truly a “sellers” market as homeowners commanded top prices for their homes as inventory became scarce. Now with...
INGLEWOOD, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Positive Investments Pays $81MM for 316-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Azusa

CBRE announced the sale of the Alosta Portfolio, a 316-unit multifamily offering consisting of three contiguous assets spanning 10.7 acres in Azusa, CA. Azusa Pacific University sold the portfolio to Positive Investments for $81 million. Proceeds from the sale will provide Azusa Pacific University with an unprecedented opportunity to strategically invest in initiatives and projects that will enhance the campus experience of its diverse student population and advance its mission.
AZUSA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Paseo Colorado Mall Bought in Foreclosure Sale Monday

[Updated] A Canadian developer bought The Paseo shopping center in downtown Pasadena on Monday in a foreclosure sale after its owner defaulted on a loan, according to real estate news site The Real Deal. The Onni Group of Vancouver paid $103 million through a foreclosure, according to a Monday release...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday

‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
CBS LA

Recall effort against LA City Councilmember Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office

The latest effort to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is moving forward.The LA City Clerk's Office has accepted the notice of intent from a recall organizer.One of those organizers is Pauline Adkins, who dropped off her fourth notice of intent on Thursday.Bernie Mariscal is with the City Clerk's office and told me that the letter of intent has been accepted. "Once they acknowledge receipt that's when the time clock will begin," Mariscal said.   De Leon's office has 21 days to acknowledge that notice.Once that happens, the recall organizer has to wait 28 days before signature gathering can begin.More 20...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police activity reported at Kohl's parking lot in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. - There is heavy police activity surrounding a Kohl's store in Palmdale. The LA County Sheriff's Department has closed the parking lot area at 39850 10th St. West. The public is urged to avoid the area; it will be closed for several hours during their investigation. It is...
PALMDALE, CA

