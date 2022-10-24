Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Businesses say homeless crisis in Long Beach is not safe for community
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is the only mode of transportation for thousands of people across Los Angeles County. For those experiencing homelessness, the trains are also a place for rest and sleep; a somewhat safer location than sleeping on the streets. "You have to be...
theavtimes.com
Vote centers to open Saturday across LA County
Election Day isn’t technically until Nov. 8, but early voting is already underway in Los Angeles County, and vote centers will open Saturday across the county — including five in the Antelope Valley area — so residents can cast their ballots early. Vote-by-mail ballots have been sent...
dpw.lacity.org
Los Angeles City Department of Public Works Career Fair
Learn about the various careers in Public Works, how to apply and gain insight information on City employment opportunities. We will have information on how you can start your career in the following classifications:. Accountant. Applications Programmer. Cement Finisher. Cement Finisher Helper. Construction Inspector. Electrical Inspector Environmental Compliance Inspector. Environmental...
theavtimes.com
Sprouts Farmers Market in Palmdale opening Oct. 28
PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new Palmdale location this Friday with a ribbon cutting with Mayor Steve Hofbauer. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the new store, located at 39258 10th Street West. Doors will officially open at 7 a.m.
There Are 30,000 Waitlist Spots For Section 8 Housing In LA. So Far 180,000 Have Applied
Once the application period closes, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles will randomly select 30,000 applicants for the waitlist.
Terminal operator converts 9 cranes to electric as part of Port of Long Beach demonstration project
The conversions are part of a larger project that has put 21 zero- or near-zero-emission vehicles in daily operation "to test their performance in a real-world setting." The post Terminal operator converts 9 cranes to electric as part of Port of Long Beach demonstration project appeared first on Long Beach Post.
1 transported after multiple students make "medical complaints" at Canoga Park High School
At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making "medical complaints" at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard. "Due to privacy and confidentiality laws, we cannot disclose additional information about this incident," they said. LAPD officers were also called to the scene, indicating that they were made aware of four students possibly suffering effects of an overdose from an unknown substance. As they continued to investigate, they learned that the substance was marijuana. The campus remained open for instruction to all other students.
foxla.com
How to apply for Long Beach's guaranteed income pilot program
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A new city program in Long Beach is offering some residents a guaranteed monthly income boost for one year. The Long Beach Pledge will provide $500 per month to 250-single-headed families with children who live at or below the poverty line. Additionally, program participants will also...
Santa Monica Mirror
New 39 Unit Affordable Housing for Seniors Unveiled on 10th and Broadway
Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it provides in this video sponsored by Ryan Woodward.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood home prices falling as recession fears widen
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The tide is turning as Inglewood homeowners are lowering prices on their homes as fears of a recession widen. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic it was truly a “sellers” market as homeowners commanded top prices for their homes as inventory became scarce. Now with...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor contradicts himself on City’s use of ARPA funds to pay down water bills
An Inglewood resident called into the Oct. 25 regular city council meeting asking how American Rescue Plan Acts (ARPA) funds were used to pay off balances for past due water bills. In typical fashion, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts contradicted himself on how those funds were used. The Sept. 6...
theregistrysocal.com
Positive Investments Pays $81MM for 316-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Azusa
CBRE announced the sale of the Alosta Portfolio, a 316-unit multifamily offering consisting of three contiguous assets spanning 10.7 acres in Azusa, CA. Azusa Pacific University sold the portfolio to Positive Investments for $81 million. Proceeds from the sale will provide Azusa Pacific University with an unprecedented opportunity to strategically invest in initiatives and projects that will enhance the campus experience of its diverse student population and advance its mission.
pasadenanow.com
Paseo Colorado Mall Bought in Foreclosure Sale Monday
[Updated] A Canadian developer bought The Paseo shopping center in downtown Pasadena on Monday in a foreclosure sale after its owner defaulted on a loan, according to real estate news site The Real Deal. The Onni Group of Vancouver paid $103 million through a foreclosure, according to a Monday release...
foxla.com
Rental Aid: Some LA residents could receive up to $5,000 per household
LOS ANGELES - A new $3 million rental aid program for Los Angeles tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
coloradoboulevard.net
City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday
‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
Recall effort against LA City Councilmember Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office
The latest effort to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is moving forward.The LA City Clerk's Office has accepted the notice of intent from a recall organizer.One of those organizers is Pauline Adkins, who dropped off her fourth notice of intent on Thursday.Bernie Mariscal is with the City Clerk's office and told me that the letter of intent has been accepted. "Once they acknowledge receipt that's when the time clock will begin," Mariscal said. De Leon's office has 21 days to acknowledge that notice.Once that happens, the recall organizer has to wait 28 days before signature gathering can begin.More 20...
foxla.com
Police activity reported at Kohl's parking lot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. - There is heavy police activity surrounding a Kohl's store in Palmdale. The LA County Sheriff's Department has closed the parking lot area at 39850 10th St. West. The public is urged to avoid the area; it will be closed for several hours during their investigation. It is...
3 people charged for SoCal ID theft, home improvement loan scam
Three people were arrested Thursday for allegedly orchestrating a wide-ranging identity theft and home improvement loan scam that prosecutors contend bilked lenders out of $3.4 million. Norbertas Sinica, 37, of Thousand Oaks, Selena Garcia, 27, of Riverside, and Kelliams S. Chavistad, 42, of Long Beach, are scheduled to be arraigned...
