Bringing it all home: UMass graduate Col. Jason Fettig will lead the U.S. Marine Band in a performance at the university

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
prepbaseballreport.com
Middleton Commits To Massachuestts Amherst
Interested in attending a PBR New England event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2023 / LHP. Rankings StateRank: 118 / POS: 8. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2023. Primary Position: LHP. Secondary Position:...
U.S. News ranked these Mass. schools the No. 1 and 2 colleges in the world
Thirteen schools in the Bay State made the list, which includes 2,011 colleges and universities. Two local universities are apparently the best in the world, according U.S. News & World Report‘s latest annual “Best Global Universities Rankings,” released Tuesday. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology...
westernmassnews.com
Area colleges address COVID-19 vaccine booster requirements for spring semester
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers about COVID-19 booster mandates. After we saw that some universities in the eastern Massachusetts were requiring the new COVID-19 booster shot for its students for the upcoming spring semester, we wanted to know if local colleges were mandating the shot as well.
University of New Haven, Sacred Heart University students killed in Massachusetts crash
Two University of New Haven students and one Sacred Heart University student died in a crash in Massachusetts Tuesday morning.
8 local healthcare heroes honored in Holyoke
Thursday night marked the 6th Annual Healthcare Heroes of Western Massachusetts ceremony. The Healthcare Heroes program was created back in 2017. It sheds a bright light on the outstanding work that is being done across a broad spectrum of health and wellness services, as well as the institutions and individuals providing that care.
Buckland farm awarded outstanding dairy farm of the year
Dairy farms in five New England states were recognized for excellence in a variety of categories as part of the Green Pastures program.
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
amherstbulletin.com
Bruce and Leslie Laurie: Saunders a savvy public servant
Aaron Saunders, the Democratic nominee to represent the 7th Hampden District, which embraces Ludlow, Belchertown, Pelham, Shutesbury, New Salem, Wendell, and Petersham, is an authentic son of the Pioneer Valley. A resident of Belchertown, father of three young girls, and the son of a public school teacher and graduate of UMass, Aaron cut his political teeth as chief of staff for longtime state senator, Gale Conderas. He knows the State House and as part-owner of a small business (a brew pub), he understands the needs of ordinary people. A workhorse and not a show horse, Aaron is a savvy public servant pledged to bringing more services and resources our way in order to offset the tax burden on individuals and families. He is a friend of enlightened environmental management and an advocate for expanded social services for those in need. He enjoys the endorsement of gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey and state Rep. Mindy Domb as well as several regional unions, including the Service Employees International, the Laborers’ Local 596, and the Massachusetts Teachers Association. Aaron will be a worthy addition to our outstanding State House delegation of Jo Comerford, Lindsay Sabadosa and Mindy Domb. Please join us in voting now or on Nov. 8 for Aaron Saunders for state representative.
westernmassnews.com
Surprise Squad honors special Springfield math teacher
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Western Mass Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back, recognizing those who go above and beyond to serve their community. In this month’s edition of Surprise Squad: Cool Schools, we are celebrating an educator who is also the “team mom” of the Springfield Central High School Golden Eagles football team.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester holds groundbreaking for development at former Table Talk Pies site
WORCESTER, Mass. - City and state leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester. Developers are planning to build a mixed-use development at the 120 Washington Street property. The project is led by Boston Capital Development. They plan to add 83 units of affordable housing as part of phase one of the project.
businesswest.com
YPS at 15
Group Created to Stem the Brain Drain Remains Loyal to Its Roots. The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. That’s not a big number, but for a ‘young’ organization, in every sense of that word, it is a significant milestone. What is being celebrated is ongoing work to carry out a mission to bring young people together, to get them involved, to help shape them into leaders, and, while they’re at it, motivate them to stay in the 413. Much has changed over those 15 years, but that important mission hasn’t.
westernmassnews.com
Expo honors Ludlow pizza shop as best in the northeast
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A small pizzeria in Ludlow has been selling different styles of pizza for the last few years and recently, it earned a special recognition while attending a pizza and pasta expo in Atlantic City. Since 2017, Jimmy Casapizziolo and his son, Jason, have been selling whole...
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Longmeadow climbs list heading into final week of regular season
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the eighth installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
COMING SOON: New broadcast set at 22News in Chicopee
Some changes are coming to the 22News broadcast to improve your newscast experience.
Former Bentley Billiards historic building in downtown Westfield awarded restoration funds
The iconic Lambson Furniture building, more recently known as the former Bentley Billiards in downtown Westfield, was awarded funds for the renovation project.
National Chocolate Day: Who has the best sweets in western Massachusetts?
Top 10 best chocolate spots in western Massachusetts.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?
I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: sons of West Springfield murder victim speak out
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her own apartment, allegedly by her boyfriend, Jose Hernandez, who was later charged. Her sons spoke with Western Mass News about how hard it has been grieving his mother. Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her West Springfield...
French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus from ‘puppy mills’ up for adoption in New England
More than 60 dogs and puppies, including French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus, have been relocated to adoption centers in New England after being surrendered from Midwestern commercial breeding facilities — commonly called “puppy mills.”. Groups such as the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem and the Dakin Humane...
thegraftonnews.com
Expanding leadership at Grafton Police
Earlier in October, department members, family and friends attended the pinning ceremony for Lt. Neil Minardi, who was promoted as the Gra_on Police’s first deputy chief. Members of the Select Board, the town administrator and Senator Michael Moore were also present to celebrate the event.
Comments / 0