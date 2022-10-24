Decisions to make for Derby boss Paul Warne ahead of Exeter match

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby boss Paul Warne has decisions to make ahead of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet League One clash with Exeter after suffering a series of injury blows.

Midfielder Jason Knight, who missed Friday night’s 1-0 defeat at Ipswich with the ankle and knee problems he suffered during the 3-1 Papa John’s Trophy defeat by Manchester City’s Under-21s three days earlier, is facing a month on the sidelines.

He has been joined in the treatment room by Curtis Davies and Tom Barkhuizen, while James Collins will sit out once again as he completes a three-match ban.

Conor Hourihane returned from a calf injury as a substitute at Portman Road and will hope for a start.

New Exeter manager Gary Caldwell has had little time to run the rule over the players he has inherited from predecessor Matt Taylor following his departure for Rotherham.

Caldwell, whose appointment was announced on Monday, was at the training ground later the same day to begin preparations.

Pierce Sweeney is available once again after sitting out Saturday’s 2-1 win over Fleetwood through suspension, following his fifth yellow card of the league season.

Josh Key returned against the Cod Army after missing the 4-2 home defeat by Oxford through illness, while Cheick Diabate made his first appearance since the beginning of September because of a broken foot.

