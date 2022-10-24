ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

PHOTOS: Clarksburg Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington, DC

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over the weekend, a group of veterans got the chance to see the memorials for the wars they fought in, some for the first time ever.

The Clarksburg Honor Flight gives veterans a free trip to Washington, D.C. where they can see war memorials. This year’s flight took off from the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport early Saturday morning and returned very late Saturday night . This was the first Clarksburg Honor Flight since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.

Throughout the weekend, 12 News Photographer and Reporter Joe Lint , who is a veteran himself, shared photos of the experience on our Facebook page . If you missed the updates, they can be found below.

Lint’s coverage of the flight will air on WBOY ABC and NBC on 12 News at 6 p.m. starting on Monday, Oct. 24.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

WBOY 12 News

WV Intermediate Court of Appeals satellite location opens in Weston

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Lewis County Courthouse on Oct. 28 for their Intermediate Court of Appeals satellite location. This satellite courtroom is intended to serve north central West Virginia. Lewis County is one of the five locations in the state where litigants can travel for court proceedings, […]
WESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

City of Bridgeport celebrates Virginia Ave Trail Connector

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Bridgeport held a celebration with a ribbon cutting Wednesday of the Virginia Avenue Trail Connector. A ribbon cutting was held on the trail that has been in the works for the last eight years. Bridgeport Mayor, Andy Lang said that the city gave thanks to the Bridgeport Parks […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Quick Quotes: Gov. Justice visits Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Over the past three weeks, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has visited 24 places to speak out against Amendment 2. On Wednesday, Gov. Justice, and Babydog, visited the Harrison County Senior Citizen Center in Clarksburg for a community meeting to discuss Amendment 2 and West Virginia’s personal income tax. In an […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

AG Morrisey talks to students in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Attorney General continues his road trip visiting Preston County Wednesday. Patrick Morrisey spoke to a crowd of more than 600 students at Preston High School about what the state attorney general does, the dangers of the opioid epidemic and what his office is doing about it. He also […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Creepy Cryptids: The Grafton Monster

Have you ever seen a gigantic, scary, 7-feet-tall, broad-shouldered blob, with a humpback and weird smile in West Virginia? Odds are you have not. What if I were to tell you that there is such a monster that was sighted by Robert Cockrell on June 16, 1964, in Grafton, West Virginia. Robert stated that after he got off of work at 11 p.m. He journeyed home down Yates Avenue on the Western side of the Tygart River. He took a sharp turn on the road and allegedly encountered the Grafton Monster, calling it a “huge white obstruction” with white skin and no head. He sped home terrified and called his friends, Jerry Morse and Jim Mouser to help him investigate the area where he encountered the monster. There was no sign of the creature once they got there, but the grass where it was standing was crushed and a low whistling noise followed them as they looked for the monster. The next day, Cockrell went to work and didn’t say anything about the monster to his co-workers. However, he did hear other people talking about their sightings of the monster. Cockrell got over 20 calls about the Grafton monster from people who had also reported seeing this big critical monster. Robert started to write an article about the monster, listening to others entail about the Grafton monster. He ended up publishing the article in The Sentinel on June 18, 1964.
GRAFTON, WV
wypr.org

"Ghosts of Western Maryland"

Legend and lore about the ghosts and ghouls said to haunt the rolling hills and lonely valleys of Western Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

DC director of policy fired

WASHINGTON - The District's director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. The mayor told FOX...
WASHINGTON, DC
WBOY 12 News

