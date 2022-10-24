Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bestofarkansassports.com
Beating Auburn Really Can Mean More to Arkansas than Beating Alabama
It’s no secret that, even with Arkansas football getting both a win and a week off, the Hogs have a chore ahead of them. Ole Miss, LSU and Liberty are hardly fun teams to play in November. The aggregate record of those teams is a surprising 20-4, and they’ll all come to Fayetteville within the month.
Auburn football: Bo Nix says he was ‘miserable’ every week under Bryan Harsin
Auburn football and Bo Nix have gone their separate ways in 2022. Nix, who transferred from the Plains following a 6-4 season as a starter before an ankle injury wiped out the final three games of his 2021 campaign, has gone straight to the top 10 in the AP Poll with the Oregon Ducks. Auburn has gone to the bottom of the SEC West standings and harsh rumors about Bryan Harsin’s coaching style have come to light, leading to many fans being over his tenure as Tigers head coach.
auburntigers.com
Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
saturdaydownsouth.com
KJ Jefferson says the controversy from Auburn 2020 is personal: 'We're taking it as a challenge'
KJ Jefferson doesn’t need to be reminded what happened the last time Arkansas played at Auburn, and how that game unfolded. “We know what happened when we went down there,” Jefferson said. “Everybody had that memory, so this week, it’s more personal than anything. But we’re taking it as a challenge, more personal, and not trying to leave the game in the ref’s hands. We’re just going to come out and dominate and play our brand of football.”
Auburn football rumors: Bryan Harsin replacement would have chance to bring back recent transfer
That Fly War Eagle is writing about Landen King no longer being a part of the Auburn football program is damning beyond belief right now. Sitting at 3-4 and with Arkansas coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday after their own bye week, a 52-point outing against BYU, and 3 straight SEC West losses before that, the Tigers didn’t need in-season drama.
Auburn football: Bryan Harsin speaks on denying redshirt allegations
As we’ve come to learn throughout head coach Bryan Harsin’s tenure on the Plains, nothing runs quite like the Auburn football rumor mill. Yesterday, fans were alerted to the news that sophomore tight end turned wide receiver Landen King will be leaving the team to enter his name into the transfer portal.
Smoke is Rising From the Plains… Again
Almost every turn of the Bryan Harsin experiment in Auburn has been a spectacular failure. It's been fun for fans of Alabama and other SEC schools to watch the dysfunction, but at some point, one has to hope for better for the sake of the kids playing football and pursuing an education there.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy explains why LSU could upset Alabama
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy has Alabama on upset alert against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers this Saturday. McElroy likened the Tigers to No. 3 Tennessee, noting that the 2 are similar with solid receivers and a dual-threat quarterback that can keep defenses honest. Of course, the Vols exorcised a 15-year demon by taking out Alabama a few weeks ago, 52-49.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: No. 10 Arkansas at No. 12 Texas exhibition game preview, plus multiple recruiting updates
LITTLE ROCK — There are a few chances but no guarantees that 10th-ranked Arkansas will face a nationally ranked team in the first two months of the regular season (November and January), but lo and behold the program is locked into such a battle this weekend when the Razorbacks invade the brand new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for a tune-up road tilt against the 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns.
Auburn Plainsman
Tigers looking to build on record-breaking 2021 season
Basketball season is just days away and with it comes a flurry of activity and excitement in Auburn. The Tigers kicked off practice Sept. 27. The Tigers will play their non-conference games up until three quarters of the way through December, with headline games such as Memphis, USC and Washington set before they start their SEC schedule with a home game against Florida.
AOL Corp
5-star cornerback gem Cormani McClain pulls shocker, chooses Miami over Alabama, Gators
Of one thing Canes fans can be assured: Mario Cristobal can recruit. On Thursday night, the recruiting world on social media went nuts, as five-star Lakeland cornerback Cormani McClain, 247Sports’ No. 1 corner, chose Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes instead of Alabama and the Florida Gators. McClain is considered the...
Bo Jackson asked if Deion Sanders would be good fit as next Auburn coach
The topic of Auburn’s next football coach rages on as the Tigers prepare for a Saturday home game against Arkansas. For the record, Bryan Harsin is still the coach. However, earlier this week, former Auburn great and Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson was asked if Jackson State and former NFL great Deion Sanders would be a good fit on The Plains.
Auburn, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Smiths Station High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
opelikaobserver.com
OHS FOOTBALL SEASON ENDS
OPELIKA — The Dothan Wolves ended Opelika’s football season with a 14-7 win at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night, eliminating OHS from making the 2022 AHSAA football playoffs. The Bulldogs started the season with four wins, then lost five of the last six games, including four region opponents. Opelika finishes the year with a 5-5 overall record, and 4-4 in class 7A region 2. The highlight of the year for the Dogs was a 17-14 overtime win over Central at Bulldog Stadium.
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
WTVM
Troup County football coach relieved of duties, will return in January
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A middle school football coach in West Georgia will return to work in January after being relieved of coaching duties by the Troup County Superintendent. A video circulated on social media showing a player for Long Cane Middle School hit a table with a bat...
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”
Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
sylacauganews.com
AHSAA reveals football playoff brackets; B.B. Comer to host Lanett in Round 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Playoff brackets for Classes 1A through 7A for Alabama high school football have been released, and the B.B. Comer Tigers now know their first round opponent. Head Coach Adam Fossett’s boys will host their first game of the 2022 Class 2A playoffs against the Lanett Panthers,...
Phenix City, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Phenix City. The Prattville High School football team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
FanSided
293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0